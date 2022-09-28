Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/28/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead #1, A.X.E.: Avengers #1, and Old Dog #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1047 Superman is officially back on Earth in Action Comics #1047 and it's a welcome return after the long, sometimes uneven "Warworld Saga" especially with this issue seeing a strong return to form for the hero. The issue sees Superman back to the business of being Superman while also dealing with the fallout of Warworld and it's in the balance of those two things that Philip Kennedy Johnson shines with his approach to the character. One of the key bits in this story is the world's response to Warworld as Superman has brought Warworld back with him. After all, the people of Warworld are all victims of Mongul who merely want to go home – and those who have no home left want to find a place to belong. Earth, being Earth, is afraid of the Other and it's up to Superman to stand up for the idea of what's right. Is it political? Absolutely. Is it classic Superman? Definitely. But there are also personal elements of it for the hero, who himself has taken on the children Otho and Osul. At the same time, the issue sets up for a more tangible bit of villainy with Lex Luthor scheming as always, this time with the inclusion of Metallo – who is brilliantly and almost hauntingly humanized here. The issue also sees the return of Riccardo Federici as the main artist and it's pitch perfect in terms of tone with the story. Where things start to get a little wobbly, however, is the backup story in the issue. Also written by Johnson, the backup is something of a wrap up of Thao-La's story and also a bit as an "explainer" of Superman's return to Earth whilst also setting up the next backup chapter, but it's vastly less successful. The timing of it feels a little off, it doesn't quite have the same heart or stakes as the main story, and while the art is pretty good there's a weird overly bright pop-ness to it that feels like a poor fit, with the end result of reading the main story and the backup together being to take some of the punch from the main story. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #5 When Batman: Beyond the White Knight introduced the twist that Joker was in Bruce Wayne's head, it could have easily gone down a rather predictable road and underdelivered. That's thankfully been far from the case, and then issue #5 comes along and decides to turn that already delightful twist on its head and have even more fun with the concept, all while confronting Bruce's past decisions and current relationships in a fresh and head-on manner. Writer and artist Sean Murphy and colorist Dave Stewart's work to this point has been impeccable, and issue #5 is no different, delivering electrifying action sequences and then in the midst of it bringing the focus to the new dynamic duo of Joker and Batman in hilarious ways, and Jack even brings his own sound effects. They perhaps save the best for last in one of the most captivating fireside chats we've seen in a Batman book, impressively conveying story elements in shadows, reflections, dialogue, and expression for a final page that will have you waiting on the edge of your seat for issue #6. While there are several outstanding Batman books on the market right now, Beyond The White Knight deserves to be recognized as one of the best, and somehow it just keeps getting better. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: FORTRESS #5 Now that the Justice League has befallen a similar fate as Superman, the Dark Knight is putting a team together of what's left of the remaining heroes, and villains, to help turn the tide against the alien scourge. Whitta and Robertson are continuing to churn out some amazing work here, with the artist especially contributing some of the best work he's done in his career. While this issue doesn't break the wheel, it oozes fun as Batman spends most of the time conversing with those super-powered folks he needs to save the League. Plenty to enjoy here and I'm definitely looking forward to seeing what surprises Fortress has left in store. Luthor's "Presidential Armor" is worth the cost of admission alone. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #5 The new Milestone series runs into the problem that it has with previous issues, where the first installment introduced some interesting hooks, but the sheer weight of the elements and characters introduced weighs down the overall plot. While there are several characters that are referenced from the original run, the series simply feels as though it would have benefited from a much smaller scope, especially when Icon and Rocket are introduced and they feel somewhat out of place. This series has lofty ambitions but buckles in attempting to get everything out of the way to set up the next big conflict and could have really done so much better by letting things settle. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The DC Horror imprint dropped its latest miniseries this Tuesday in DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of The Dead #1. It takes readers back to the middle of World War II where, in a desperate attempt to defeat the Allies, Hitler and the Nazis devise a plan to revive dead soldiers to replenish their ranks. So yes, it's another Nazi zombie story – a trope so old it actually predates Sgt. Rock the comic book character by more than 10 years and since became something kids keep mowing down in video games. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DC MECH #3 Have we figured out what the point and purpose of DC Mech is, other than to have some fun playing "what if" with mecha anime and manga genre/themes and give the creative team a playground in which to have said fun? Not that there is anything wrong with something that exists purely to be fun. For fans of this very specific genre, DC Mech overall and DC Mech #3 is exactly that: fun. DC MECH #3 Have we figured out what the point and purpose of DC Mech is, other than to have some fun playing "what if" with mecha anime and manga genre/themes and give the creative team a playground in which to have said fun? Not that there is anything wrong with something that exists purely to be fun. For fans of this very specific genre, DC Mech overall and DC Mech #3 is exactly that: fun. The issue has another cool mecha battle and some tense dynamics that feel like they are leading up to a cliche bonding moment and then some cliche villain stuff. It's derivative as heck, but cute. But outside of the superficiality of it, even mecha anime and manga usually goes somewhere and DC Mech #3 doesn't seem to be taking this story in any direction. Instead, it's just fun to look at, some thin homages, and a few cringe-worthy moments that serve as stark reminders this go around of what could have been a really interesting opportunity to take familiar characters and blend them with a somewhat unfamiliar (for many) genre and come up with something original and refreshing is instead just flat. This is very much the definition of style over substance and a case of even the style being thin. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5

DC #2 DC VS. VAMPIRES #9 While this guilty pleasure series might have been a bit long in the tooth when it came to getting its engines firing, the series has picked up speed as its moved along. With the world now completely overrun by super-powered creatures of the night, the ragtag band of resistance fighters are taking things head-on when it comes to taking back their world. Tynion, Rosenberg, and Schmidt wear their love of all things DC Comics on their sleeve with this horror spin-off, making use of lesser-known characters as well as giving fan-favorites some wildly interesting makeovers. Perhaps Green Arrow is the big stand-out here, becoming an adept vampire hunter with a terrifying look to match. If you're looking for a series to get you into the Halloween spirit, DC Vs. Vampires has hit a point where it's a worthy comic in this regard. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DEATHSTROKE INC. #13 Deathstroke Inc. #13 is a comic that reads like the coffee it describes in dialogue – bitter, lacking in substance, and reheated beyond any pleasurable purpose. If any of this narrative were original, there might be some narrative justification for a series of expository discussions repeating current events and adding too-familiar details. It's difficult to keep reading when Slade is complaining that arrows can pierce bulletproof body armor because the entire event seems without genuine purpose. Statements can be swapped between characters without any effect, unless they use titles, because there are no clear voices or perspectives. There's not even substantial action sequences portrayed in a loose linework style capable of investing energy in its figures but rarely able to do so with such dull settings and a plodding progression of events. Why is this story still being told and who is it even being told for? -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1064 Detective Comics continues to bring dread portents for Batman, tied to the mysterious visitors coming to Gotham. This issue teased out some connections with the League of Assassins, but it almost felt like a detour from the haunting story we've gotten thus far. The B-story sets up a fun new status quo for Commissioner Gordon and puts him in a spot that we're unused to for him. I feel like this issue is the last "calm before the storm" before the creative team really throws something truly wild next issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #22 There are certainly some good things about this new Harley Quinn story. Stephanie Phillips is solid at pacing and that's obvious with this issue and she does have a way of framing the supporting characters—particularly Kevin—with a sense of humanity that is perfectly toned for Harley's bonkers world. And in terms of the art aspect of this issue, Matteo Lolli and David Baldeon have done some nice work here with some lovely colors by Rain Beredo. But everything else is just weird. The story leans too hard into the weird with no real explanation of why and the stakes also don't feel real – Harley Quinn is one of DC's most popular characters. She's not going to stay dead or mangled. There's also the matter of Phillips seeming to have forgotten how to even write Harley. It's all extremes and no nuance and that's extremely obvious here, not to mention that there's just some very strange, over the top elements thrown in that seem tossed on the page to help distract from the fact that no one seems to know what's going on with the character's lack of development. It's a lot and it's a mess. At this point, it feels like we're reading a caricature of a caricature and this issue is a prime example of it. And it's sad. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 THE HUMAN TARGET #7 The Human Target is back and it's everything you've come to expect from the series. It's a good character study on Fire, which actually lines up with the way she's been depicted in past comics. The art remains phenomenal and the last page twist is darkly hilarious in its own way. This is a solid start to the second half of this series, one of King's best works since Mister Miracle. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #6 The final issue of Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes resolves the conflict at the center of this event, albeit not in a terribly satisfactory manner. Vandal Savage is revealed as the mastermind and he provides a loose outline of his ultimate goal, but with so few pages remaining it's undone almost instantaneously with a plan and twist disconnected from the prior 5 issues. The plotting on the page is necessary, but rarely engaging. Key elements of this multiverse-threatening plot are handwaved as well with the purpose of multiple rings hardly addressed. Much like its start nearly a year ago, Godlewski's depictions of the DC Comics pantheon on splashes and spreads offers the necessary color and energy to derive some joy from this superhero spectacle, but it's hardly enough when saddled with a story that was hardly told. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #3 (Photo: DC Comics) THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #10 The Nice House on the Lake #10 is all set up – building tension in anticipation of the final act awaiting readers in the final two issues. It's an impressive bit of clockwork storytelling with two distinct threads winding up in parallel to one another until they converge in a haunting final page bound to destroy this entire setting. From within the machine, Walter explains the god-like degree of control he possesses emphasizing how small motions and acts result in big effects. On the outside the companions continue to explore familiar elements of their environment. Each step forward, even those that have occurred in some fashion before, add to the narrative build and prepare readers for how things inevitably fall apart. Readers will doubtlessly be left craving more at the end of this month's issue, which shows just how effective its structure is. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #6 The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country presses pause on its main narrative—leaving that reveal that the series antagonist is the angel that created Mormonism to just hang in the air for another month—for an issue that amounts to a kind of backdoor pilot for the upcoming Dead Boy Detectives, but it's a good pilot at least. Featuring rich artwork from guest artist Maria Llovet, Nightmare Country shifts focus to Jamie, a writer struggling in Hollywood, and reintroduces Thessaly, now going by Lamia, the powerful, long-lived witch and formerly Dream's lover. As the story mostly exist to set up Thessaly's appearance in Dead Boy Detectives, the story feels somewhat truncated and unfulfilling. However, Llovet's art elevates it, using body language to emphasize how uncomfortable Jamie is in practically every situation and contrasting it against how utterly unfazed Thessaly is as she goes about how witchy work in his presence. Regular Nightmare Country readers might be a little perplexed by this issue, but aside from the ending literally telling them to go buy another comic, they won't be disappointed with its contents. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #2 Superman: Space Age shifts into the 1970s as external threats escalate and Superman (along with some key allies) face personal crises. Planetary extinction is manifested in the form of Brainiac across issue #2, but even the total destruction of Earth for raw material serves as prologue to the Anti-Monitor. These interstellar concerns and battles are tremendous fun to watch as depicted by the Allreds, but function best as metaphors for manmade extinction events in the narrative. Rather, it's the smaller plot points, like Batman battling white flight and Lois Lane exposing Watergate, that serve to highlight what makes humanity noble, at its best. Superman strives for his iconic Silver Age approach and delivers it with a charm that still resonates in the 21st century. His musings on love, family, and hope are all steeped in sentiment, but tinged with enough realism to seem more meaningful than any Hallmark cliche. Superman: Space Age is still contemplating what is best in people, even as it moves through the slow shifts of its second act and prepares for the inevitable apocalypse promised at the start. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 TASK FORCE Z #12 Task Force Z draws to a close in a fitting conclusion for this horror-based title. Rosenberg manages to bring the story arcs of characters like Jason Todd and Harvey Dent to a close, only to tack on an extra stinger for each of the characters to tease their futures. Those sequences, in particular, seem to be extra fluff and this issue may have fared well without them. Either way, Task Force Z packs a heavy punch and its finale is no exception. Superb pacing, exceptionally electric lineart, and plenty of zombies goodness to go around. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #1 I really, really wanted to like Tim Drake: Robin #1. Tim Drake might be my all-time favorite Robin and I've been pumped for him to get his own title again, but on nearly every level, this issue just isn't it. The issue starts strong with the tension between the role of Robin and Tim's efforts to dig into discovering himself, but the issue doesn't hold onto that for long and instead, just drops it for some cliche internal dialogue, a pretty poorly executed mystery, and all of it wrapped in what feels like a massive misunderstanding of the character. All of this pales, however, to the incredibly bad art. Yes, Riley Rossmo has a very specific style that is very much an acquired taste and yes, it does work in some places – there were issues of Harley Quinn where it worked very well. But it is, to put it bluntly, awful here and poorly executed throughout, especially in how Rossmo draws Tim. It just doesn't work. Nothing in this issue works. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 A.X.E.: AVENGERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] While the event itself has been intriguing with its warring dynamics amongst the various groups, this issue pumps the break so that Tony Stark can lead his own psyche through a round of therapy about the very same topics we've seen him battle before. It's tiring to the point of exhaustiveness, and it adds little—if anything—to the overarching narrative of the event. Federicio Vicentini's line-art helps lift the issue somewhat, with sharply-angled faces and lively action. Still, the dragging plot weighs heavily enough the whole project suffers as a result. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 Sometimes you can justify an entire event with one excellent tie-in. This would be the case with The Amazing Spider-Man #10 if only A.X.E.: Judgment Day weren't proving to be one of Marvel Comics' best conceived events… ever. Yet this issue still speaks to the creative opportunities opened by the hand of God coming into close contact with Earth-616. This tie-in—drawn by the ever brilliant Nick Dragotta who is well-deployed in subtly crafting brief, resonant encounters with a wide array of familiar Amazing Spider-Man castmates here—features Peter receiving his judgment from the new Celestial as it takes the form of Gwen Stacy for 24 hours. It serves as a narrative engine for Peter to go about his daily life with special consideration for each person and obligation. However, the real trick of this story is that Peter hardly conducts himself any differently than he typically would and so readers are led to understand his character. It's a study in dialogue and carefully crafted emotional encounters. The understated nature of Peter speaking meaningfully with friends, family, and rivals generates a tremendous appreciation for why this hero resonates with so many everyday people – it portrays a quiet and genuine heroism in brilliant fashion, and still manages to push the series' narrative forward. The Amazing Spider-Man continues its streak of excellence; don't miss this essential tie-in. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 ANT-MAN #3 Ant-Man continues to exceed every expectation readers might place upon an anniversary-celebration miniseries centered upon Ant-Man. Each new issue delivers a new approach to storytelling and stacks neatly upon what precedes it to tell a grander tale while simultaneously offering a one-shot adventure for different Ant-Men; it's an ambitious designed that stands firm through a very tricky third chapter. Ant-Man #3 shifts the plot to the present day with Reilly's familiar style becoming more present and Ewing engaging in lots of familiar narrative tricks that embrace the complexity of 60 years of continuity and a diverse array of modern techniques. These maneuvers allow the story to quickly catch readers up on key elements of exposition and build both this singular adventure—a delightful father-daughter team-up focused on Scott Lang recognizing his inherent value—and the cataclysmic climax staged for the finale. This familiar formula is repeated a third time to tremendous effect. Saving Scott for the final issue provides this figure dear to movie audiences and comics readers alike to raise the stakes as the end draws near. It's a heart-warming tale and one that sets this increasingly ambitious series up for a truly grand finale. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #5 It's Captain America vs. Black Panther in Wakanda. Sam Wilson holds his own against T'Challa, as both men lobby some harsh criticisms against the other. It turns into more of a political debate than a physical confrontation, as both sides make valid arguments. The art matches the intensity of the fight, and things wrap up nicely in order to transition into the next story arc. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 DAMAGE CONTROL #2 Damage Control #1 was a perfectly timed comedic curveball of fun, and issue #2 keeps the funny train moving. Unfortunately, it just isn't quite as captivating this time around. Writers Adam F. Goldberg and Hans Rodionoff create another promising scenario when Gus is moved to the Consumer Affairs department, and the various interactions he has with people making claims do provide a few laughs, just not nearly as many as the first issue, and Gus just isn't a character I want to spend the majority of an issue with at this point. Some of the attention was diverted from Gus in issue 1 thanks to the many superhero cameos, but here it's just the Punisher, Groot, Ant-Man, and The Wasp, and even those are all too brief. Artist Will Robson and colorist Ruth Redmond make the most of those though, and even when it's just Gus and his various customers they find ways to immerse in each person's story. Overall the issue isn't bad, it's just okay, and that might be a letdown after such a fantastic start. Here's hoping issue #3 finds that comedic goldmine once again. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 DEFENDERS: BEYOND #3 The thing about fiction is that anything can happen. It all falls to creatives to craft something special and bombastic to transport you from this Hellish world to the wonders that seep out of their minds. When it comes to comics, you have a whole team of creatives working towards a common goal. Defenders: Beyond is one of those stories that comes along once every blue moon that does what it can to redefine the entire medium. While that's yet to be seen, the duo of Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez are certainly testing the limits of that line. Ewing's out-of-this-world script (both literally and metaphorically) brings an entirely new dimension to Marvel Comics lore. This title, and this issue in particular, has echoes of Kirbyian world-building, a Mignolian-level of dedication to mythology, and a commitment to depth and high-concept storytelling that make Jonathan Hickman blush. The work from Rodriguez takes that package and makes it drop-dead gorgeous, will spell-binding splashes and cosmic wonder drifting throughout every panel. Defenders: Beyond #3 is unlike anything you'll read this week, and it's no contest. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2 FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #5 Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 makes for quite the page-turner at times and succinctly wraps up was was sometimes felt like a long-winded, bloated story at times. Part of that weightiness can be chalked up to the sheer size of the crossover needing to give every character their due, but despite all these pieces at play, the closing chapter managed to wrap up everyone's story well while still saving a surprise or two for its final pages. Its big battle scenes were nothing to scoff at either, and I respect the trend continued here in regards to the fate of Fishsticks and his variants. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GAMBIT #3 Gambit #3 is likely the best installment in the series so far. Although Ororo mainly gets sidelined in this chapter, the issue is filled to the brim with excellent action sequences and quippy dialogue. Sid Kotian's artwork in this is also a major standout this time around and features some excellent panels of Gambit in combat. Although I'm still a bit hesitant about where this story could be heading in the long term, this issue is a ton of fun. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #3 Peter David's love of Captain Marvel, and the Marvel Universe as a whole, shines through once again, as Genis and Rick comes face-to-face with a Marvel of a different name in Phyla. There are a lot of moving pieces here, but the mini-series is able to balance the spinning plates with ease, while also introducing some interesting new elements to the Marvel universe as a whole. This new Captain Marvel feels like a breezy extension of the Genis-Vell book that came before and while it doesn't explore new territory when it comes to the characterization and plotting of the previous series, it feels like readers who loved this iteration of the character can return for a new adventure while also allowing for new readers to buckle up for the ride. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 MARVEL VOICES: COMMUNITY #1 Marvel Voices: Community brings out its first issue this week and celebrates the universe's up-and-coming heroes in all of their diversity. From intergalactic refugees to community get-togethers, this anthology issue brings together some of Marvel's most important voices, and each blends with the next to build up a new generation of heroes. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #42 Saladin Ahmed's run on Miles Morales ends with a whisper instead of a bang. Though he's able to tie in a lot of what has made his work with the character together through a unique structure for the final issue, it perhaps does not fit into the box that many are expecting, but that is exactly what has defined Ahmed's work with the character on the whole. It's a testament to how Mile has grown under his eye as a scribe, not a collection of how many villains a hero can fight in 30 pages. For that this feels like placing your sleeping child in bed after they've shut their eyes in the car ride home, he'll wake up tomorrow with a new perspective. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #3 Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #3 goes to places that I definitely wasn't expecting. Not only does the storyline that began in issue #2 come to a quick conclusion here, but the plot threads that are set up for the future of this series are pretty bizarre. I'm not sure what to make of where Shang-Chi could be going just yet, although the history of this series tells me that it should prove to be an enjoyable ride. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #24 Doctor Aphra is trapped in some type of memory palace, reliving not only her own memories, but those of the Ascendant tech she is bonded with, offering us an issue that is heavy on action and light on actual narrative progress. It's not even that this book is especially poor, in fact, it's relatively entertaining, it's more that the stakes of everything happening feel nonexistent and ultimately just serves as a bit of exposition. The entire issue feels like it could have been summed up in a few pages, with even the returns of BT-1 and 0-0-0 feeling like a completely wasted opportunity, as they do little more than address how their vacation is interrupted. Still, we'll take an entertaining yet relatively uneventful issue of Doctor Aphra over an entirely dull issue. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #6 Despite the book's title, this issue played out more like a "Chewbacca" series, exploring the Wookiee's time in a prison where he faces a 100-year sentence, though not if Maz Kanata can help it. Instead of learning much about Han Solo, we learn more about the fate of the Millennium Falcon, offering teases of where this storyline could be headed. Even though there isn't much Han Solo in this book, the time we spend with Chewie is delightful, with his allies offering insight into his feelings and also showcasing new friendships. While not entirely pertinent to the main storyline at this point, we do also get to learn a bit more about two characters fro Star Wars: A New Hope and what led them to uttering a specific piece of dialogue that serves as something a bit more organic than just a one-off cameo. With this being the start of a new storyline, our interests are already piqued. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THOR #27 It was only a matter of time before Venom and Thor got this kind of story, right? This first issue is almost entirely exposition, but Ewing's always delightful dialogue keeps things engaging. Things should pick up in future issues and there is reason to look forward to what's next. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 THUNDERBOLTS #2 Sadly a lot of what made the first issue's take on the Thunderbolts interesting, it's lampooning of entertainment conglomerates and techno-babble nonsense, is absent from Thunderbolts #2. Writer Jim Zub seems more interested in exploring Hawkeye as the team's leader than really digging into the meat of the team dynamic, but we get some of that. Artist Sean Izaakse gets the chance to draw fun action beats with a unique antagonist, but that he's able to make the mundane conversations just as visually engaging makes this a worthy read. Like the first issue though it ends in such a unique way that you can't help but wonder what's going to happen next. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #3 This issue of Wild Cards isn't terrible, in part because it can focus on a singular character instead of laying the non-sensical groundwork for the novel anthology series. The comic leans into the strange of Wild Cards a bit more (with some surprisingly disturbing imagery) and feels a bit more like a comic than... whatever the previous two issues were. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN #15 X-Men crawls out of the shadow of Judgment Day for an issue focused on Forge and what he's been doing for the Quiet Council in secret. Having Joshua Cassara on art duties is a nice touch since it connects this issue to X-Force, where Forge has been featured previously. It turns out, that has to deal with the Children of the Vault, one of the X-Men's best and most underutilized antagonists.. Gerry Duggan presents them here as a force representing fascism, though the premise doesn't allow him to say much on the matter other than to comment on its insatiable nature. It's always a little disappointing when a comic spends a lot of pages on what turns out to be a false story used as a misdirect, even when it is executed well, and it is not executed particularly well here. Some of the other plot details are fuzzy as well, but Cassara delivers the visuals. It's ultimately an issue that is more likely to leave readers excited about what's coming next issue to satisfy in itself, but it's still not a disappointment. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 BRIAR #1

BRIAR #1 I really enjoyed this opening issue of Briar. This series looks to take many tropes from iconic fairy tales (namely "Sleeping Beauty") and completely turns those premises on their head. The result makes for a story that is far more compelling than I would have expected while featuring a world that is quite fleshed out. I'm greatly intrigued by this series and Briar #1 did a great job of selling me on this world, characters, and plot. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #21 The Department of Truth explains another bit of American folklore, while also advancing the plot surrounding the unraveling of the Department of Truth. The intrigue in this comic is definitely picking up and I'm interested in how the current arc will resolve, especially as this is one of the first arcs where characters do more than explain hidden histories to each other. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 EIGHT BILLION GENIES #5 A sizable time leap here does this story wonders, progressing this plot in the blink of an eye. It came at the perfect time, even, given things were starting to run a bit stale. With the leap, we see how the world has been changed, even our first glimpse of fantasy-esque world-building involved in the writing of this book. A major tease at the end teases big things coming but so far, Eight Billion Genies #5 might be the most solid issue of the bunch. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FLAWED #1 Flawed #1 brings forward a brutal tale of murder and revenge that leans into psychological warfare in a refreshing way. Filled with thick line art and bold colors, Image's new story promises to explore some wild crimes and even wilder psychoses before all is said and done. So if you are ready to read a headstrong mystery, this graphic thriller is off to a promising start. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 GRIM #5 Grim #5 is perhaps the most satisfying issue of the series yet. Readers finally get some answers regarding Jessica's past, including an epilogue that tees up the next story arc. There is an emotional connection to Jessica tale as someone searching out answers to their very existence, with the added backdrop that we're dealing with Death and the afterlife. Every page is illustrated with care, and vibrant colors pop off the page as we witness a battle between two of the afterlife's most prominent figures. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #9 House of Slaughter's "Scarlet" hasn't been able to get its hooks into me as other stories in this universe have in the past, but that all changes in House of Slaughter #9 (part 4 of "Scarlet"), as Sam Johns moves the present story forward in a major way while also finally bringing Edwin's compelling and somewhat distributing facets into view. There's a bit of hesitancy in taking what you're seeing as truth as the story moves forward, but that adds to the general unease this issue has in spades. Artist Letizia Cadonici and colorist Francesco Segala wring tension out of every scene, and the monsters have never been more terrifying, regardless of what form they happen to take. Everything has come together brilliantly in House of Slaughter #9, and if that continues, "Scarlet" could end up becoming one of the biggest surprises of the year. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 I HATE THIS PLACE #5 The first story arc of I Hate This Place wraps up in brutal fashion – simultaneously providing a grace note for Gabby and Trudy's initial outing and framing the future for this spectacularly scary farmstead. There's no need to add much new exposition until a final series of epilogues which provide readers plenty of questions to ponder until 2023. However, the most significant reason to return will remain the women at the heart of this comic book. It's their story that drives the action in this climactic issue and that instills such meaning and terror into both supernatural and mundane violence. The spectacle on these pages is something to behold as characters respond to increasingly bloody circumstances with appropriate fear, rage, and speed; some reaction panels are terrifying to behold on their own. It's a fearsome showdown that proves an effective capstone and a promise of greater trials to come. So long as Gabby and Trudy are facing those trials together, I Hate This Place will remain appointment comics reading. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 LAZARUS: RISEN #7

While this issue was a year in the making and the introductory page of text is mandatory reading for anyone who last read Lazarus: Risen #6 upon its release, the oversized format is a must as it delivers a titanic conclusion that merits a small graphic novel format for readers invested in this dystopian drama. The issue itself functionally splits into two halves, beginning with a parlor drama in which dialogue reveals century-old origins of the series' core conflicts. It's a tense exchange that provides little action beyond cutting words and specific glances, but Lark delivers those all important eyes and eyebrows to make it gripping across so many pages. That confrontation leads to significant consequences including some fast-paced and brilliantly choreographed action sequences. Watching how threads written across more than a decade of comics weave together in this spectacular series of reversals and revelations plays off the serialized story's potential, and promises a final act still worth waiting for. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #100 It's all been building to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100, and despite the anticipation and hype being at all-time highs, the immensely talented creative team met that high bar and then surpassed it. Ryan Parrott caps off a truly impressive run with a conclusion that embraces all of the elements fans have grown to adore along this winding journey, weaving in moments of hope, heartbreak, reflection, grief, love, and growth amongst action sequences that live up to the spectacle of what we've come to expect from the franchise. Those moments all hit like a freight train, and are only heightened by the talented art team that came together for this special occasion, including the stellar work of Moises Hidalgo, Marco Renna, Raul Angulo, Walter Baiamonte, Sara Antonellini, Sharon Marino, Ed Dukeshire, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, and more. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 is absolutely everything you hoped it would be, and the perfect way to turn the page as we head into a new era. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 OLD DOG #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Like its protagonist, Old Dog #1 is a bit of an enigma. Its visuals are inspired, and its central premise has a ton of promise – but too much of the issue's construction underwhelms where it could soar. If you're a fan of Shalvey's work, Old Dog is worth diving into immediately, but otherwise, we'll just have to wait and see if it's worth taking the plunge. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 ONYX #1 While 100 pages is a lot to get through, it's nice to sit down for a read and get an entire story. This is a very fun brand of dark, gnarly sci-fi, one that certainly lends itself to a much larger story in the future. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ROADIE #1

Even as someone who loves hard rock and heavy metal, The Roadie did absolutely nothing for me with issue #1. My biggest problem with this series so far is that the character dialogue is incredibly awkward and cumbersome. Not only do characters just sound unnatural when speaking to one another, but the thrust of the plot has been greatly unengaging. The Roadie is a comic that I should like on paper, but barring any notable changes in the future, I see myself bouncing off of this one quickly. -- Logan Moore Rating: 1.5 out of 5 THE SCORCHED #10 My major complaint for The Scorched throughout its run is that it is populated with characters that aren't that different from each other. Writer Sean Lewis attempts to squash this with an issue that creates a convoluted reason to get into the heads of a few of them, breaking them down in unique ways with the help of artist Stephen Segovia. It's the kind of storytelling addition the series needed but it's contained in a larger "frankly, who cares?" wraparound, though visually it remains a unique thing to look at even if it's a chore at times. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 SINS OF THE BLACK FLAMINGO #4 Sins of the Black Flamingo is at its best when it really dives into its supernatural and other-worldly elements. There are loads of both in this penultimate issue, setting the stage for an exciting finale. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5