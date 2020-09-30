Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/30/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Shang-Chi #1, The Department of Truth #1, and Batman: The Joker War Zone #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 BATMAN: THE JOKER WAR ZONE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman: The Joker War Zone may not be the strongest anthology one-shot DC Comics has put out in the past year, but it still has an overwhelming amount of creative talent for fans to enjoy. The issue showcases just how rich with possibility the world of Gotham City is, especially on the corners traditionally in the periphery of current Batman stories. This issue doesn't reinvent the wheel, but whether you're looking for epic character moments, connective tissue for "Joker War", or a little bit of both, this issue will surely give you some bang for your buck. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN ANNUAL #1 DC Comics' Batman/Superman Annual embraces the annual format to tell an outlandish but also incredibly fun world's finest tale. Writer Joshua Williamson utilizes the always entertaining Mr. Mxyzptlk and Bat-Mite to put the Superman vs Batman fan debate on a reality-altering stage, and while we've seen tales with this cast before, this was easily one of the more enjoyable ones, as you essentially have two giant fans trying to get the win for their hero, even though they make that hero's life miserable more times than not. There's actually some inventive scenarios to boot, and artists Gleb Melnikov, Dale Eaglesham, and Clayton Henry as well as colorist Alejandro Sanchez all bring their distinct styles to the various battles with mostly stellar results. This isn't a must-read mind you, but if you want a surprisingly dark battle through a more lighthearted prism and some genuine laughs out loud moments, this might be the perfect book for you. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: THREE JOKERS #2 It would appear the wheel spinning found in the first issue of this limited series was not an exception, and in fact the entire ethos of the narrative for Three Jokers as a whole. Johns story continues to plod along with limited intrigue into the larger scheme of the villain and the Bat-family, but with a few developments that may elicit a surprised "huh!" from readers and one in particular that might incite an online riot (for no narrative reason). The artwork by Jason Fabok and colorist Brad Anderson remains the best selling point for Three Jokers overall, and is both stunning and surprising at times. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL - MULTIVERSE'S END #1 Dark Nights: Death Metal - Multiverse's End is the kind of insanity you can only find in comic books. We've got an evil Batbaby leading an army of Rainbow Batmen. We've got Green Lanterns punching Nazis. We've got half a dozen multiverses trying desperately to survive an infinite apocalypse. And all the while we've got John Stewart trying to explain to Owlman how the Dark Nights events all tie in with Crisis events from decades past, all the way up to Doomsday Clock. If all of this is your bag, you'll feel right at home. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #3 Even if you're not the biggest Harley Quinn or Birds of Prey fan, issue #3 of Harley Quinn and The Birds of Prey is just too much fun not to love. And if you're fan of the television series, this is the perfect series to keep holding you over until the show comes back. Also, can we pitch a Harley & Alfred Pennyworth team-up series? They're just delightful together. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #10 John Constantine: Hellblazer #10 lays the groundwork for its endgame as John's elder self, introduced more than a year ago, returns to (literally) haunt his dreams. It's a colorful journey that encompasses both the very loose tie-in to DC's Sandman line and the many new comrades John has picked up along the way. While the issue features several clever moments playing on the concept of dream logic, the final few pages clarify that this issue is table setting for something more meaningful. It's the set up for a punchline that's scheduled to arrive in October and November—reminding readers of what's important, but not adding much momentum to the proceedings. That is with one notable exception: the visual manifestation of John's guilt. It's a concept that was utilize to great effect in the original Hellblazer series and a pair of splash panels in issue #10 provide an update that only Bergara could deliver so stylishly (and painfully). Readers have every reason to be excited to see how this series ends, even if it still feels too soon. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) JUSTICE LEAGUE ANNUAL #2 This Justice League Annual is a fun "done-in-one" story that pits the Justice League against an unconventional villain—the Hall of Justice itself. Vendetti's recent slate of Justice League stories have been rather hit and miss, but watching the group struggle against security protocols they themselves put in place reminded me a bit of some other timeless Justice League stories. While the Justice League series feels mostly irrelevant at the moment (a consequence of the ongoing Dark Metal event), if you want straightforward superhero fun, you'll enjoy this comic. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #9 The artistic talent on display in Legion of Super-Heroes #9 is genuinely stunning. Just open the issue to its final page and remember the names on that list—those are artists worth seeking out, each and every one of them. However, their individual, page-by-page efforts don't necessarily elevate this comic. It is centered on a trial and, setting aside a pair of exceedingly brief action sequences, reads more like a Sorkin script than the optimistic sci-fi it claims to be. Many artists are left with pages that fail to provide them with a single highlight of their unique style or storytelling abilities, and as a result leave that final page reading like a roll call, not a celebration. It doesn't help that issue #9 is focused on how the events of the series so far are minor compared to looming threats, while these minor events have consumed so much space that it's hard to believe the "great darkness" mentioned here (and calling back to the Legion's best-remembered adventure) will ever arrive. There are many highlights to be enjoyed among these pages, but Legion of Super-Heroes is failing to make the case for its continuation. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 RED HOOD: OUTLAW #49 The penultimate issue of Scott Lobdell's take on Red Hood and the Outlaws dives back into the fight with Trigon and the Chamber of All—and it somehow is the most bloated issue in the arc yet. The issue stretches that conflict even further with unremarkable results, outside of a handful of endearing character moments. The art might also be the biggest strike against the issue, between the obnoxiously loud colors, the cluttered fantasy landscapes, and the bizarre approach to female anatomy. Fans will surely enjoy seeing the original Outlaws return, but there's little else that makes this worthwhile otherwise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #763 Mariko Tamaki's run on Wonder Woman continues to be truly great stuff. While the Liar Liar arc took a couple of odd and somewhat predictable turns, the conclusion offered up some very interesting surprises. Somehow, the character of Emma Lord ends up being a bit more nuanced than just a straight out child seeking both revenge and approval, and really works to set the stage for quite a bit more story to come. The story this whole arc has been a fast paced ride and this issue is no different, but the substance makes it a strong read, especially paired with some really nice art. It's a great leaping of point for what comes next overall. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN '84 #1 While Wonder Woman 1984's release is still a ways away, this new one-shot is the perfect thing to tide fans over. In addition to some stellar reprints of Wonder Woman stories, there's also "Museum Madness", an entirely new story tying directly into the events of WW84. Anna Obropta and Louise Simonson's narrative captures the electrifying energy of seeing Diana on the big screen, complete with some kinetic action and a heck of a lot of heart. The art from Bret Blevins is a cartoony complement to it all, even if some of the panels and facial expressions get a bit too outrageous. Overall, this is definitely an issue Wonder Woman fans won't want to miss out on. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 AVENGERS #36 Moon Knight is one of the most unconventional Marvel heroes, and when writer Jason Aaron leans into that magical things happen. Or, in Moon Knight’s case, he gets beat to a pulp by not just Avengers but… well, himself. I was initially put off by all the timeline hopping, but Aaron justifies it by bringing it all together in a compelling way, all the while tying into one hell of a final page hook. Meanwhile, artist Javier Garron and colorist Jason Keith are doing some truly stellar work throughout this series, with a brutal Moony Panther fight that makes you feel each punch and a Starbrand baby that raises the adorable factor 10 fold. Avengers has taken Moon Knight and made him relevant to the Marvel Universe in a bold new way, and the next issue can’t get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #3 Falcon & Winter Soldier has a found a balance between humor and action that’s simply unmatched in other series. Everything from the facial expressions to the quips shared throughout battles says as much as the characters as their actions do. You can see everything from hope to incredulousness in the detailed ways the protagonists and their foes interact with each other, and the timing of the banter simply never misses. Underneath all those wins is a Hydra story growing more convoluted with every issue, but even if it never gets fully unraveled, we’ve already gotten plenty out of Falcon & Winter Soldier. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #24 Finally, a Fantastic Four feature full of familial festivities. Alliteration aside, Slott's run has always been best when FF stands for First Family, not Fantastic Four, and it shows very clearly with this issue. When there aren't event books happening, this remains such a fun read. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM #1 Let's face it—Giant-Size X-Men very well could be one of the most important comics ever released by Marvel, both from a commercial and story standpoint. It's responsible for bringing mutants back into the mainstream and serves as the introduction for many fan-favorite X-Men today, including Storm, Nightcrawler, Thunderbird, Sunfire, and Colossus. It serves as a who's who of A-list Marvel talent with names like Alex Ross, Tamra Bonvillain, Mark Brooks, Phil Noto, Chris Samnee, Matt Wilson, Valeri Schiti, Javier Garron, Leinil Yu, Rod Reis, Aaron Kuder, Jen Bartel, Mike del Mundo, Marco Checchetto, and much, much more each contributing at least a page of art. Suffice to say, this special release is the perfect tribute to both Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, two iconic creators no longer with us. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL HULK: THE THRESHING PLACE #1 The Immortal Hulk: The Threshing Place features one of my absolute favorite pages of 2020. It features a singular “pop”; you’ll know it when you see it. The issue is not essential to the ongoing story of The Immortal Hulk, and that is to its benefit. Instead, it is drafted as an elegy of contemporary American rage in the mode of Hulk’s status quo. Centering on a missing girl and dangerous government operatives, both federal agents and local police, it is a cathartic smash against systems that abuse children and leave dispossessed families to despair. Del Mundo’s pages are nothing short of stunning. Each moment of violence and reflection resounds with meaning from its moment of publication. We live in a moment where hope is difficult to summon, and The Threshing Place channels feelings of rage, despair, and desperation beautifully into a final few moments that offer a genuine glimmer of hope. I’m grateful for this one-shot and the honest emotion it offers readers today. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION #2 With Blade now at their side, Spider-Man and the Richards children find refuge in a community seemingly devoid of organic lifeforms, as familiar heroes have opted to replace their physical bodies with biomech, given their resilience. This group of survivors discovers that there is a much bigger population of organic beings in another part of the world, with an unexpected population seemingly becoming the new hotspot of the zombie infestation. One of the issues with previous entries into the Marvel Zombies franchises is they would take zombies, which were already a big enough twist, and add a number of other complications and mythologies, so the addition of robots could have totally derailed this series, but the concept was integrated subtly enough to not completely change the overall narrative. These robots make sense for the purpose of the story and serve merely as a speed bump towards a larger adventure as opposed to becoming the new focal point, which serves more as a strength. Add to that some exciting zombie-attack splash pages and the series is setting itself up to be one of the best Marvel Zombies storylines in years. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) MARVELS X #5 There’s shade of modern commentary in Marvels X, but it’s presented in a non-specific fashion that allows the comic to present a Rorschach test to readers rather than any substantial statement. There’s an angry crowd and the people of America have been transformed into dangerous mutants, and it’s once again left up to a select (and pre-selected) group of heroes to save those masses from themselves. It all feels a bit condescending, but the standard superhero narrative attached is partially responsible, as well. The climax of this penultimate chapter certainly reads in a familiar fashion and all of the character designs at the back of the issue outshine what’s on the page. Marvels X isn’t a particularly stinging disappointment, but the best it can offer is a general sense of blandness—flirting with relevancy, but incapable of committing. It’s likely the series, like those to which it provides a prelude, will be quickly forgotten by all but a few readers. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #12 Savage Avengers is at its best when it injects the usual superhero fare with a bit of edge, and issue #12 is a perfect example of this. Duggan has found a welcome rhythm with Doctor Strange and Elektra, though when it’s time to shake things up Conan’s bull in a china shop routine brings in a surprisingly lighthearted but welcome chaos to things. Artist Adam Gotham and colorist Java Tartaglia deliver some memorable panels throughout, including a genuinely terrifying Shuma Gorath, though they also make each location feel distinct from one another, further conveying that adventure movie feel that suits this series best. Throw in a nice hook for next issue and Savage Avengers has a winner on its hands. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SHANG-CHI #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The first issue of a new series is always just a snippet of the grander experience to come, but if Shang-Chi #1 is any indication of what’s to come, we won’t have much to worry about. It defines major plots while remaining digestible and, above all else, it’s thoroughly entertaining. Shang-Chi’s future looks bright with this creative team guiding the character's story. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #4 After Lucky revealed his true allegiances, leaving Aphra and her gang in a precarious situation, allowing him to make a deal for the ring they found. The ever-resourceful Aphra refused to take the situation lying down, resulting in her making a risky offer to those who hoped to exploit her. With the previous issues of the series having to introduce us to new character and launch Aphra's latest mission, each issue felt a bit overwhelming as we tried to keep track of who was who and what motivated all of them, allowing this month's installment to trim the fat of the narrative a bit to deliver the story more efficiently in months past. We weren't given any major reveals, however, so there are still a lot of hurdles for the series to climb, but we're largely given Aphra's signature wit and banter as she engages with those around her, whether they are friends or foes. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY #3 Featuring an expansive cast, Strange Academy comes dangerously close to spreading itself too thin each and every issue. Yet here we are, and Skottie Young manages to balance the ensemble flawlessly, giving each character their respective time to shine. Just three issues in this cast of virtually all of these brand-new characters have already had significant story arcs and developments, however brief they may have been. Light-hearted through and through, Young and Ramos tend to inject just the right amount of conflict and tension at no point go overboard — add to that, the fact this book's practically crafted its own universe within the larger Marvel world, the House of Ideas has something really special here with Strange Academy. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 X-FACTOR #4 X-Factor #4 excellently takes the "X of Swords" baton in hand and goes off to the races by adding some real stakes to the functionally immortal residents of Krakoa. This issue is all about the fallout of last week's episode, when Apocalypse was set up by his erstwhile children and then betrayed on Otherworld soil. With multiple mutants maimed or dead, the Five learn a stunning revelation while Polaris and Prestige try to unravel a mysterious prophecy stuck in Polaris's head by Saturnye. Honestly, this is some of Leah Williams' best work to date - this event has a sprawling cast and yet each mutant feels like they have their own voice and personality. One of the biggest flaws in past X-events of this scale is the tendency to treat characters like interchangeable pieces, but X-Factor really feels like a complete package. If you weren't sold on the 22-part "X of Swords" event before this issue, you should be after reading X-Factor. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ALIENATED #6 Not everyone has a happy childhood and some don’t get to even see its end, but Alienated #6 attempts to find value in those moments preceding adulthood in a constantly chaotic, often cruel world. Even if it does not reach the same emotional highs and moments of catharsis found in earlier issues, it does provide a sense of closure. Each of the three Sams receives an ending, although Samir lacks the appropriate denoumentment that both Samuel and Samantha receive. Chip remains the heart of the series though, a child of imagination and power forced the wringer of earthbound anxieties and pain. It’s his resolution with Samantha that empowers this final issue that reads more like an epilogue than anything else. After five stirring issues of mounting emotions and trauma, some temporary peace is found—that will have to be enough, as it so often is in life. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 ASCENDER #13 While Ascender is an outstanding comic overall, every so often there is an issue that does quite a bit of heavy lifting in terms of story as it sets into motion the next big shift in story. That's the case for Ascender #13. The issue brings developments across all of the story's fronts—Mila, her parents, Mother. There is a lot here, but what makes the book perhaps a big stronger than some of the other transitional issues of the run, is we get to really dig into Mila, her personality, her thoughts, her situation. It's something that lifts the issue a bit and makes the otherwise heavy read that much nicer. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 CHU #3 The neat and uncluttered artwork and layout of Chu #3 does wonders to tell this chapter of the story. With the focus solely on the main cast and their actions in the bright settings, we’re able to pay better attention to their relationships through how they interact with one another both in subtle and more obvious ways. This setup also makes the graphic nature of Chu stand out more, but because of its cartoony undertones, it stops short of being too excessive even in the more eventful chapters like this one. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] After just one issue, it's hard to tell exactly what The Department of Truth is trying to say. It has picked a sadly relevant topic in our current moment, and it doesn't seem to be afraid to actually dig a bit instead of treating conspiracy theories as harmless fictional fodder. However, we'll see just how far down the proverbial rabbit hole The Department of Truth is willing to go—it will have to really peel back the layers to possess some meaningful impact. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 FIREFLY: BLUE SUN RISING #0 Firefly: Blue Sun Rising is an experiment in what a Firefly story can be. The television series made a point of limiting its sci-fi elements to space travel and what the alliance did to River Tam to preserve the Western side of its equation. In Blue Sun Rising, writer Greg Pak upends that balance by giving Malcolm Reynolds, still the local Sheriff, a new robot partner. The robot embodies the worst impulses of institutionalized policing, while Pak also ties the introduction of robots to the universe to the broader themes of automation replacing working. Bringing Dan McDaid back to illustrate the issue was a wise decision. McDaid excels at drawing weathered tech that fits right into the Old West in space aesthetic of the series, and he turns in some beautiful, expressive cartooning and layouts in this issue. This issue's story is somewhat muted, with the problem child robot partner introduced and dispensed of without any real rise in tension. But the narrative raises some interesting questions about where Firefly is going, sets the stage for exciting things to come, and looks good while doing it. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #8 Killadelphia's biggest strength as a comic book is that it doesn't show its hand all at once. There aren't a lot of teases, not a lot of hints along the way as the story unfolds, bit by bit. It makes the moment when the story takes the unexpected turn truly unexpected and issue #8 this week pulls it off in a way that is honestly some of the best work in the series to date. There's a surprising, but fitting return, in the issue's final pages, but it feels honest, feels well-paced, and is done with the right amount of nuance and full-on horror. Rodney Barnes is a fantastic storyteller, and the crafting of this issue is further proof of that. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 THE LUDOCRATS #5 The Ludocrats is dedicated to portraying the most absurd course of action at every turn as it progressed and succeeds in throwing off the shackles of a familiar narrative in its final. Yet how does one conclude that sort of concept? The Ludocrats #5 provides no answers. There’s a single, solid gag at the end followed by some additions in the credits, but the story doesn’t end so much as it abruptly stops. There are a number of noteworthy jokes in this issue, but they play primarily on existing bits of plot and provide more that is recognizable than ludicrous. It’s an enjoyable issue, but nothing that provides readers with an authentically gonzo reading experience. Instead, those final pages read more like one throwing up their hands and declaring enough. It may have been enough, but it’s difficult to imagine returning to what’s here for any purpose. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 MERCY #6 One of the most layered and engaging comics this year comes to an end with Mercy #6, but the issue is a little bit of a mixed bag. The art is, as always, gorgeous. But the confusing elements of the story so far continue to puzzle and the ending feels a little rushed, a little hurried, and a little unearned. It's still a great story and a great read, but given all the tension and build up to get here, there's just something hollow. The ultimate payoff comes in Rory's story which we see move forward in time in a way that feels satisfying, but leaves the door wide open for more. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #54 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers nears its big conclusion in issue #54, and while it contains all of the Zord battles and stylish action you’ve come to expect from Power Rangers, this doesn’t feel like your typical Ranger story. Maybe it’s the villain, the Empyreal, who feels more god-like and alien in nature than say Lord Zedd or Rita trying to take over the Earth for the umpteenth time. Maybe it’s the fact that there are real stakes here, as we just saw an entire planet decimated. It could also be the predicament the Omega Rangers find themselves in by issue’s end, doing their best to help a stranded people and realizing that a moment of compassion can sometimes help more than all the power in the world. Writer Ryan Parrott weaves those poignant moments throughout the issue in a way that grounds the bombastic Ranger action from artists Moises Hidalgo and colorists Igor Monti and Sabrina Del Grosso. I could’ve used even more of that to be honest, but the overall package is still impressive, and I can’t wait to see how this all ends. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 NAILBITER RETURNS #5 As more figure from the past make their surprise returns, a new Nailbiter appears who looks identical to the iconic killer, which both complicates matters and clears up why so many seemingly dead murderers have reappeared. This installment strikes a good balance of narrative momentum and violent chaos, both of which are what draw readers into this title, though neither component is necessarily stronger than any previous issue, resulting in this chapter largely feeling like an expository necessity to further the actual story being told. Despite not necessarily being a standout issue, it's also not below the book's standards, which is something countless other books fail to do with their "filler" issues. Additionally, this chapter does succeed with its restraint, managing to deliver us brutal sequences without feeling like its all style with no substance. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 SEA OF STARS #7 The cosmic father-son opus that is Sea of Stars is truly unlike most comics out there, and that doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon. Writers Jason Aaron and Dennis Hallum ground all of the more space monkey action with a heartfelt story of a father and son coming to terms with who the other truly is. Meanwhile, the relationship between Kaydn and Dalla is also evolving and seeing Kaydn navigate all this with Kyle the rather pessimistic A.I. along for the ride results in some truly memorable moments. Artist Stephen Green and colorist Rico Renzi allow Sea of Stars to live up to its name, creating a stunning visual palette full of warm blues, purples, and oranges inhabited by inventive creatures that make it feel lived in but still out of reach. I never know quite what to expect from Sea of Stars, but I do know it will always create something truly one of a kind. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SPAWN #310 Artist Jim Muniz injects a much needed style into the latest issue of Spawn, bringing a flair and look that embodies the spirit of McFarlane’s character with harsh and jagged lines. This type of line work doesn’t always translate well to everything, a pair of sleepy children stand out as looking off, but the macabre, demonic, and monstrous haven’t looked this good in a while. Todd's script works well too, though wordy and overly dramatic in spurts, this is a welcome issue that focuses mostly on Al and allows him to be the kind of character fans have loved for decades. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5