Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/2/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batgirl #30, Conan the Barbarian #1, and Halo: Lone Wolf #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1006

If you’re hoping to see Superman fight off alien threats, or anyone for that matter, this won’t be an issue for you. In fact, it’s the second straight book for Action Comics where next to nothing happens save for a cliffhanger at the end. Bendis has been relying all too much on cliffhangers as of late, and it’s but a matter of time before these leave-ya-hanging issues with zero sustenance will get tiring. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATGIRL #30

Is this the flashiest, most essential Batgirl issue? No, but it doesn’t need to be. In a backdrop of corruption and double-crossing, it brings an authentic take on both Barbara and Jim’s values, one that could mean very interesting things as the arc goes along. When combined with fitting art and some major returns, it proves to be an issue that’s much more than what’s on the surface. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #27

Working the Joker into Batman Beyond can always be a tricky thing, but it’s done extremely well here. The villain has all of the terror and pizzazz that makes him special, but updated to deal with the impostors of Beyond. There isn’t much story to tell with this issue, but Jurgens’ writing of Joker Beyond makes it worthwhile. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BOOKS OF MAGIC #3

After last month’s cliffhanger, Books of Magic skips straight to the aftermath, with Tim Hunter unable to sleep after murdering several assassins in self-defense. There’s a disjointed feel to this comic, as events important to the plot are brought up after the fact. For instance, the book mentions that a missing teacher at Tim’s school was found dead, but his disappearance wasn’t really focused on or even mentioned in previous issues. It feels deliberate to keep the focus on Tim’s precarious mental state, but it still comes across like only reading half of a comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #995

Detective Comics hits hard right out of the gate, and makes a lasting impact on the Batman mythos if it holds up. The issue doesn’t feel like your typical comic farewell; it goes out of its way to portray the loss as final, but for some reason things don’t feel truly resolved as of yet. Something’s amiss, and we’re hoping this moment feels weightier (if true) or things become clearer (if not true) by the time the story resolves. The mystery of who is behind this is compelling, and Doug Mahnke’s art is better than ever, but overall this issue left me feeling a bit underwhelmed. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

FLASH #61

“Force Quest” is not the best of Joshua Williamson’s Flash stories, but what feels a little bit generic as a plot is elevated by strong art by Christian Duce and Williamson’s typically sharp dialogue. The colors, by Luis Guerrero, are so striking that at times they can feel jarring when it’s something like Barry in a dark room fighting an army of monochromatic monsters, but when the main villains take the stage, with their variety of looks and sizes, Guerrero’s old-school approach to superhero coloring makes a ton of sense. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

HEROES IN CRISIS #4

This might be the strongest issue of Heroes in Crisis yet, although previous issues of the comic have set a very low bar to surpass. The DC hero community is finally coming to terms with the Sanctuary massacre, while both Booster Gold and Harley Quinn find allies in their own quest for the truth. This issue mostly serves to set the atmosphere for the comic, something that probably should have been done three issues ago. But most of the conversation around this issue will be about the last few pages and Tom King’s attempt at adding a journalistic element to the story. Honestly, the “twist” should be treated as an “Identity Crisis”-esque betrayal, especially in how empty and, well, wrong Superman is in justifying it. It’s a great moment, probably the best we’ve seen in the series so far, but King tries way too hard in explaining Superman’s justifications, and it doesn’t hold up under any scrutiny. Honestly, that’s an apt description of Heroes in Crisis as a whole: a comic that wants to be taken seriously but falls way short when examined for any real length of time. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

HEX WIVES #3

Ben Blacker delivers some serious tension in this week’s Hex Wives #3, building on the previous issue’s cliffhanger of a reveal to give readers a sense of hope for the title’s imprisoned witches only to crush it all by snatching away Isadora and her sisters’ best-yet chance to free themselves from the abusive Architects holding them down. What makes this issue utterly brilliant, however, is just how artfully Blacker’s story and Mirka Andolfo’s art illustrates the concept of gaslighting. Hex Wives is by no means an easy or comfortable read in any issue, but this installment in particular is especially jarring. Even though the reader knows very clearly what they are reading and seeing, there’s this incredible dissonance in how it’s all presented that makes you think you’re losing it (in the best way possible) too. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

INJUSTICE VS MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #6

Injustice vs Masters of the Universe gets a nice clean ending, as good triumphs over evil with only a handful of casualties. This hasn’t been the best of crossovers, but it’s nice that it showed that Superman really couldn’t be saved in the Injustice timeline. In the end, the comic tried to fit in too many characters into the plot, which meant relegating all of them to having one-liners or brief moments. The comic would have been a lot stronger if it were a bit more focused, but there’s probably little chance of a sequel so it seems likely the creative team wanted to get as much fan service in as they possibly could. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #4

Justice League Odyssey #4 makes a couple of things pretty apparent. The first is that Darkseid is up to something, which really isn’t a surprise considering its Darkseid. The second is that each of our heroes, save for maybe Jessica, is going to find themselves worshipped. But once you get past those fairly thin elements of the issue there’s a lot to enjoy. The biggest standout here is how we’re given a deeper look at Cyborg and his emotions. While he’s very much still the semi-detached character he frequently is, as the character is worshipped and tested in this issue readers get a deeper glimpse at what makes him tick — important considering the huge surprise reveal at the end of the issue that could have major implications for everything going forward. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD LADY HARLEY #3

While Old Lady Harley #3 is a maybe a little less exciting than the previous two issues, Fran Tieri’s bonkers, over-the-top Harley Quinn adventure continues to be compelling. This week, a little bit more of the state of the world is revealed — “Lexico” is particularly interesting — and we do get a few more flashbacks telling the story of Joker’s last stand. It is no surprise that the issue also reveals a very much alive Joker, but what is a surprise is how quickly the series has sort of fallen into the trap of being a little too deliberately “too much.” The Bane Twins? Eh. Red Tool has always been a Deadpool riff, but he’s a little too much of that this issue. There is even a Stranger Things reference tucked in. Overall, it just feels like a lot more than is necessary even for this completely out-there title. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

RAVEN DAUGHTER OF DARKNESS #11

The penultimate issue of Raven Daughter of Darkness finally manages to get it right. With just one more issue to go to wrap things up, Marv Wolfman finally gives readers a Raven that’s standing on her own. No Trigon, less manipulation by Winters; just Raven, taking charge with the rest of her little arcane army in a very action-packed, plot-driving issue. However, for as good as this issue is on its own as it gives long-suffering readers something to enjoy at long last, it also just serves to remind how good this series could have been if it hadn’t spent nearly every episode fumbling its way here. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SCARLET #5

After a better-than-normal fourth issue, Scarlet #5 misses the landing — pretty hard at that. The dialogue in this issue tries too hard to be edgy, feeling fake and completely unrealistic. Though the premise of Scarlet is good, the execution just wasn’t there for this miniseries. On a much brighter note, Alex Maleev’s artwork in this set of issues might be some of the best he’s ever done. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO TEAM UP #45

Start your year of comic reading off right by checking out this absolute delight of an issue. This issue proves just how much awesomeness Scooby-Doo Team Up is capable of, giving a story that’s on brand and unabashedly silly while also giving the lore of the New Gods the attention and nuance it deserves. Plus, seeing the Mystery Machine ride a Boom Tube to Apokalips already might be the best single panel of a comic this year. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #3

SILENCER #12

Faced with an opportunity to kill Talia al Ghul once and for all, Silencer seizes her opportunity to launch an assault. The skilled assassin is then forced to make a devastating decision between ensuring her family’s safety in perpetuity or putting them at risk for her own desires. The issue serves as a culmination of the entire arc, yet everything plays out as expected. Countless stories throughout all of fiction have seen the “save your family or put them at risk” ultimatum being put into practice, so ending the arc with the redundant situation felt like a major letdown. The final panels do manage to deliver something unexpected, yet, by teasing that another arc is on the way, the ramifications of those climactic moments don’t feel like they carry much weight and do little to build excitement in readers about what’s to come, except for Silencer’s die-hard fans. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

TERRIFICS #11

The Terrifics have always acted miserable around each other, but it turns out that the superhero team might even be worse off when left to their own devices. All four members are going through some sort of identity crisis as they try to salvage what’s left of their lives. The Terrifics has really spent a ton of time showing how much the superheroes dislike each other, but it’s nice how this issue establishes how much of their own self-worth is wrapped up in being superheroes and with each other. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

TITANS #32

It’s been a minute since Dan Abnett has been able to craft a great Titans tale, but thankfully, the time has come again. This issue has everything you’d want in an origin issue, maybe more, and the character design of Mother Blood is out of this world. While it’s unfortunate the best issue of the Titans of late has next to nothing to do with the titular group, it puts the title into a very interesting spot with the buildup of this Mother Blood battle looming large. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #61

G. Willow Wilson is maybe the perfect writer for Wonder Woman. Her version of the titular character is everything readers have been asking for, and every bit as wonderful as her on screen counterpart. The “Just War” storyline is also an excellent arc to launch with, as it perfectly blends the fantastical world of Wonder Woman with the grounded wars of men. This is already shaping up to be one of the better Wonder Woman runs in recent memory, and that’s saying something. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #1

CHAMPIONS #1

It’s hard finding new and exciting ways to explain just how good Champions really is. This is Marvels finest team-up book currently in print. Period. The new story kicks off with a very expanded roster of young heroes, bringing several new characters into the fold. Kamala Khan being in charge of the team is an absolutely wonderful change that works on so many different levels, and it’s really evident that she’s the glue holding everything together. Rarely do big groups like this give attention to all of the characters that deserve it, but Zub and his team handle the balance perfectly. Please go read Champions; this #1 is a perfect place to start. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Marvel Comics has assembled the perfect creative team for a new era of Conan. This issue shows they know the tone and style that Conan fans have come to expect and that they can execute a tried-and-true Conan story flawlessly while also suggesting that there may be bolder tales to come. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL #8

This issue is way, way better than it has any right to be. By building off of arguably one of the weirdest forgotten corners of Marvel lore, we get to see Deadpool at his bloodiest and most ridiculous. Even though the ending packs a completely different kind of impact, it’s done in a way that will surely give long-running fans of the character a case of the feels. All in all, this issue is yet another example of why Young’s Deadpool really exceeds when thrown completely out of his element. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #11

The artistry of Immortal Hulk knows no bounds, as this issue, like each one before it, is filled with beautiful pages. From the pencils to the colors to the dialogue, every element blends together for a gorgeous read. However, unlike in previous issues, the sum isn’t exactly as great as its parts. The story feels a bit wonky at times, like there was so much attention put into the finer details and not enough on the overall arc. Still, while this is maybe one of the weaker issues of Immortal Hulk to date, it’s still better than the majority of superhero comics on the shelves. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY WARS INFINITY #1

For a moment there, Infinity Wars: Infinity felt like a quick return to the cosmic Marvel good old days of Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, though the feeling was short-lived. Though this one-shot is set to be the official end cap of Gerry Duggan’s “Infinity Wars” event, it doesn’t feel like a finale. While the title is over, it feels far from being wrapped up. Quite frankly, this issue raised more questions than answers, paving way to an unsatisfying ending. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

KILLMONGER #3

Killmonger #3 continues the excellence of the title’s first two issues, but this time it takes a little bit of a gentler turn. The issue gives Killmonger even more nuance and depth than we’ve seen in this character. Yes, the rage that is ultimately poisoning him is still there but in this issue we get more of his heart. Yes, even the violent, brutal Killmonger has a softer heart and sometimes he listens to it. That’s very much what this issue is about, that and the perhaps flawed idea that somehow rage and love can live side-by-side with both coming out on top. We already know where Killmonger’s story goes; now we’re starting to see the exquisite tragedy of it. This issue is absolutely haunting, one that will linger in the reader’s mind for quite some time. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAN WITHOUT FEAR #1

Man Without Fear picks up where Charles Soule’s run on Daredevil ended: with Murdock in critical condition after getting hit by a bus. As Foggy Nelson checks in on his friend in the hospital, Murdock fights a demon inside his mind, a grim twisted visage of Daredevil that wants to “protect” Murdock by keeping him down. The issue is an interesting look into Murdock’s head, showing that his repressed fear is finally bubbling to the surface in his weakened state. Danilo Beyruth’s artwork feels a bit rushed and sloppy at times, but it works given the strangeness of Murdock’s dreams or nightmares. This comic is mostly a bridge between Soule’s Daredevil and the upcoming Chip Zdarsky run, but it’s also a decent Daredevil comic on its own right. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

MARVEL KNIGHTS 20TH #5

Superheroes converge on Kingpin’s headquarters, and we get a little bit closer to uncovering the truth as to why the world’s heroes have forgotten who they were. A lot of readers will be upset by the outcome of a confrontation between Dr. Doom and Kingpin in this issue, although it seems to suggest that the victor also has ties to whatever caused the memory erasing shenanigans that created this alternate timeline or whatever this is. This series gets more fun with each issue, and hopefully it leads to the revitalization of a wider Marvel Knights line. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

MR AND MRS X #7

Mr. and Mrs. X continues to be a delightful read. The premise of this new story arc, with Mojo sending Rogue and Gambit through a gauntlet of different genres, feels a bit too similar to the Rogue & Gambit miniseries’ story, but Mojo’s presence goes a long way towards giving this story a different kind of energy. The reveal at the end also feels similar to a big last-page reveal from the first arc of Mr. and Mrs. X, but with Mojo around this particular surprise is almost to be expected. Oscar Bazaldua delivers some great fight layouts in what is an energetic and fun issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MSH ADVENTURES SPIDER-MAN ACROSS SPIDER-VERSE #1

Spider-Man gets the spotlight in this month’s Marvel Super Hero Adventures, and if you happen to love the web-slinger you’ll definitely find some things to love here. Whether it’s Peter’s new obsession of Snap-O-Gram or the Spider-Verse characters all playing a game of dodgeball, you’ll definitely find yourself smiling along the way. The best parts though are found in between the main stories, as Cobwebs, Runesbury, Marvel Dog, and other comic strip homages all delivers bite-sized laughs. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #17

The Runaways prepare for the fight of their lives, and the end result is a thoroughly great read. As always, the serious moments and big battle scenes are mixed perfectly with the group’s human charm. Rowell and Anka really have a grasp on how to make this group shine, and tell a narrative with quite a lot of twists and turns (like this issue’s major cliffhanger) in the process. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHATTERSTAR #4

Shatterstar’s return to the arena is as violent as you’d expect, even if the comic remains a bit too stoic for its own good. On the plus side, the uber-serious narration is mostly missing from the comic, giving Shatterstar time to confront both his past demons and his present-day tormentors. It took me a moment to recognize Gringrave as the same woman who trained Shatterstar in the past, mostly because of the different art styles and her radically different personality and costume design. But at least her motivations became clear in this issue, even if they weren’t particularly interesting. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS AOR OBI-WAN KENOBI #1

Between the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, this one-shot explored the dynamic between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in the early days of their partnership. Investigating claims that a valuable Jedi relic has surfaced, Obi-Wan brings Anakin along for the adventure, putting the two in a situation where their abilities as master and padawan are tested. This narrative helped shed light on both Obi-Wan and Anakin, with the former being shown as one of the Jedi Order’s best detectives and Anakin being unsure of his abilities, adding new layers to the already fascinating dynamic. Fans of either character are sure to appreciate spending time with the duo and, while it doesn’t deliver a riveting adventure, it does mark an organic link between the events of the two prequel films, confirming both Obi-Wan and Anakin’s motives in the early days of their relationship. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS HAN SOLO IMPERIAL CADET #3

Han and some of his fellow cadets find the opportunity to escape the grasp of the Empire for a brief casino trip, with the pilot having a hidden agenda behind the trip. Hoping to learn more about figures from his past, Han has an unexpected reunion with one such figure, which takes a surprising turn. The events of this issue saw Han in his element, surrounded by fellow gamblers and smugglers, which deliver audiences a much more familiar interpretation of the beloved character. Narratively, the events did little to move the storyline forward in any substantial way, yet for those of you keeping up with the series who haven’t particularly enjoyed this exploration of his early days, you’ll appreciate hints of the character’s signature traits. However, given that we’ve had multiple films and stories exploring the arrogant scoundrel, Imperial Cadet failed to deliver anything that felt fresh this month. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

TONY STARK IRON MAN #7

When you have Iron Man on your side, who needs enemies? That’s the impression one gets anyway after reading the latest issue, as the billionaire genius seems to create his own opposition time and time again. Whether it’s the eScape, Baintronics, and now Motherboard, his creations always seem to be turned against him, and in the process he knee-jerk reacts to fix the problems he created, alienating his allies and friends. The most compelling parts of the issue have to do with his allies, like Jocasta, Friday, and Amanda, but you won’t come away loving Tony Stark. Seriously guy, get another hobby. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #8

Uncanny X-Men heads into the final act of “Disassembled” with a solid if not outstanding eighth issue. After spending the last issue with the young X-Men who have been trapped in the Age of Apocalypse, this issue checks back in with the battle between the X-Men and the Horsemen of Life. Like the last issue, it hinges largely on the X-Men debating where the line is in regards to killing a deadly threat, with shades of the “Schism” event as the debate expands to whether the students at the Xavier School are children or soldiers. It’s another case of “Disassembled” remixing old X-Men ideas rather than offering much new, but it is solidly crafted at least. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WINTER SOLDIER #2

Winter Soldier #2 steps out this week to breathe life into one of Marvel’s fan-favorite heroes. Following a strong debut, this second issue packs a heavier punch as Bucky Barnes learns more about the child assassin crafted in the Winter Soldier’s image. The older man finds himself tested when Hydra rears its head again, and Bucky’s surprising connection with a human weapon named RJ will make fans as gutted as they are fascinated, leaving them more than hungry for just a few pages more to read. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

WOLVERINE LONG NIGHT ADAPTATION #1

Wolverine: The Long Night adapts Marvel’s first fiction podcast to comics, and it’s stellar. Benjamin Percy, who wrote the podcast, writes the comic with art from Marcio Takara and colors by Matthew Milla. Like the podcast, Wolverine is not so much the subject of this story as the object. Readers follow two federal agents as they investigate a series of killings in a fishing town in Alaska that may be tied ot Logan. Given that the story was originally all audio, there’s a lot of narration and dialogue here. Percy takes what could be a weakness and turns it into a strength, using these aspects to lean into the story’ rural noir tone. Takara’s art is gorgeous, capturing both the beauty and the starkness of the Alaskan wilds. Milla does an exceptional job on colors, accenting a largely earthy palette with glowing greens across moonlit waters, and adding the subtle feel of watercolors to the characters. Wolverine: The Long Night emphasizes the mystery around the metal-clawed mutant and will suck you in. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE #701

This issue largely carries through the momentum that kicked off the relaunch, while taking things in an interesting new direction. Spencer crafts a story that takes all the drama of Riverdale and wraps it in a more subdued, but thoroughly interesting, package. Part of that is thanks to Sauvage’s art, which is genuinely candy-colored and gorgeous. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BPRD DEVIL YOU KNOW #12

There’s a lot of stuff going on in this month’s Devil You Know, and if you’re not on top of it, you are bound to get lost rather quickly. Though the issue ends with a totally gnarly semi-splash that’s very applause-worthy, the rest of the comic is a bit too dry for the expected Hellboy fanfare. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

CODA #8

Spurrier and Bergara have done it again — the entire series has built up to this one issue and the creative team delivers a picture-perfect issue. Serka takes over the narrative this time around, eventually leaving readers with a devastating ending that’s all too relatable. Even though Hum’s a man of few words, readers should have no questions about the bard’s thoughts and feelings at the end of this book. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

CROWDED #6

The first story arc in Crowded closes with this week’s issue, and somehow, Christopher Sebela takes an already delightfully complex and almost disturbingly relatable story and makes it even more complicated and disturbing. One of the major questions to this point is why anyone would want Charlie dead, and while we don’t exactly get an answer to that just yet, the last-minute dash of full-on government conspiracy sends everything into a whole new direction before leaving readers sitting on the edge of their seat wanting more. Packed with action and intrigue, Crowded #6 is a stunning issue that promises even more to come. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

EMPTY MAN #3

The Empty Man pulls a page out of the Purge series of horror films, as a cult dedicated to the titular virus go on a rampage in a subdivision looking to take a woman infected by the virus. This issue is as violent and twisted as past issues, although it looks like the comic is starting to return to the roots of the original miniseries. It’ll be interesting to see how the comic adapts from grim realistic violence to supernatural monsters, but the creative team is keeping things interesting and intriguing along with really freaking out their readers. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #46

Even if you don’t regularly follow Giant Days, this issue is too much of a delight for you to pass up. The installment sees the team trying to find a shoplifter from the local comic book store, a journey that has no shortage of amusing moments and great character beats. Come for all of that, and then stay for the various nerdy references, including chuckle-worthy takes on Batman: Damned and Dragon Ball Z. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

HALO LONE WOLF #1

Lone Wolf is an interesting chapter in the Halo franchise. While not necessary by any means, the creative team infuse Linda-058 with enough personality to make the comic compelling, and it’s always fun to look into the expanded Halo universe. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

LOW #20

The mind-bending, sci-fi thriller pages of Low #20 provide plenty of blood-pumping, page-turning action to keep you entertained for the duration of the issue. Remender’s one of the most fantastic world-builders in the comics game, and as this title heads into its final arc, the world he continues to craft is nothing short of supreme. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLIVIA TWIST #4

If you’ve stuck with Olivia Twist through to the end then you know that the connections to the Charles Dickens classic grew thin early on and they stretch even thinner here — the concepts are the same, but the retelling isn’t without is issues. However, despite a premise that isn’t always a hit, Darin Strauss and Adam Dalva take the momentum of issue three and bring the story to a quick, satisfactory conclusion. That’s the problem, though. While everything comes together by the last panel, the final issue is just too rushed. The book would have been done much more justice had it been a five-issue run instead of a four-issue run, and because everything had to be crammed into one final issue, the final race to the end simply stumbles. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

REDNECK #18

As much joy as the previous issue of Redneck brought readers, this one is an absolute gut punch. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a very strong, well-written installment in the series, but it’s a tough pill to swallow. If you’re a mega fan of the book, this one is going to be painful. Still, it’s another incredibly strong entry in a usually strong book, a compelling story each and every month. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #241

Savage Dragon #241 introduces a new threat and sets up a lot of stories for the future, effectively making it feel like an ideal jumping-on point for new readers, but it also juggles an awful lot of what has been going on in the book in recent months and even reintroduces some characters we have not seen in a while. Long-running plot threads are starting to come to a head, against the backdrop of a holiday-themed one-and-done. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS #4

Will’s time in the Upside Down concludes, but not without becoming the victim of some terrifying creatures. The young boy’s mind wanders between memories of the past and distracting himself from the horrifying present with visions of his alter ego, though he ultimately reunites with those closest to him. The Stranger Things TV series depicts the world in which Will was trapped as a barren wasteland, which made the mere existence of this series difficult. We have been gifted with brief moments where we saw how close Will came to being rescued, yet, unless Will is your favorite character, aren’t given a satisfying journey, as we knew he would get rescued and return to the real world. This issue, and the series as a whole, helped solve some timeline questions fans may have had about the series and also helps set up why Will feels so unsettled in the second season of the series, but this title will only excite the most devout fans of the franchise. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

SWORD DAUGHTER #5

Brian Wood and Mack Chater continue to add new wrinkles to Sword Daughter, revealing new surprises in both time periods that the story takes place. The fourth issue shows some of Chater’s best artwork yet, though still struggles with clear and convincing facial expressions. Joe Vilarrubia’s colors really shine in this issue as he creates a snowy winter landscape under a cream-colored sky. But somehow we’re not as invested in Elsbeth’s story as it seems we should be. Perhaps it’s the jumping back and forth between time periods or maybe they’ve lost the thread of the original impetus for this father-daughter journey, but Sword Daughter hasn’t quite congealed into a cohesive narrative whole and so the heavy emotional beats just don’t land like they should. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

UMBRELLA ACADEMY HOTEL OBLIVION #4

Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion picks up its pace with its fourth issue, but its persistent pacing gaps will leave some fans wishing they had pressed snooze on the release. Progress is made with certain characters as Perseus executives make their way to Hotel Oblivion, leaving one familiar character poised for a masked debut. However, the majority of the former Umbrella Academy siblings are overlooked in flashes, leaving White Violin to take up space as this issue’s MVP. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNNATURAL #6

This issue finally starts to connect the dots of Unnatural‘s larger narrative, and it plunges the series into new narrative territory. Yes, at times, things can verge a little on the side of an exposition dump, but even as so much time is spent looking back and filling in the gaps, it helps give a new momentum, and could make what comes next even more important. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WALKING DEAD #187

A mostly uneventful installment slows down the rapid pace of a book which seemed to be charging towards another war. While that war, or some form of it, remains on the horizon, The Walking Dead #187 takes a look at characters who have been out of the spotlight for a moment and counters those moments with interesting new battle lines appearing to be drawn. In true Robert Kirkman fashion, the most interesting part is saved for the last page, and it’s just enough to keep us coming back next month. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 3 out of 5

WHISPERING DARK #3

Our stranded soldiers see even more casualties in their squad as they seek salvation in a small mountain town. The darkness that has only briefly emerged begins to show itself in full force, possibly leading to their safety of down a deeper descent into the darkness. The lines between fantasy and reality are blurred even further in the latest issue of the series, teasing audiences with some truly horrific imagery and concepts. What started as a somewhat straightforward thriller series is embracing some heavy supernatural themes which, while hard to keep track of in this latest chapter, could be leading readers to a captivating finale. At this point in Whispering Dark, readers will believe virtually any fate is possible and the upcoming final issue could make good on the horrific promises it has been making or may botch the landing. Regardless, this installment offers us disturbing sequences with both its fantasies and its realities. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

WWE #24

Many weren’t thrilled with the story behind Shinsukue Nakamura and AJ Style’s most recent feud, but writer Dennis Hopeless somehow makes it work. The dirty blow that never stopped led to some great matches, but left many wanting in regards to narrative, but Hopeless gives the storyline proper context, all the while making Shinsuke even more endearing in the process. Serb Acuna’s likenesses and mannerisms are pretty spot-on as well, and if you didn’t love the original story you might come away liking it a bit more after reading this. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5