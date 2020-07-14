The Weekly Pull: The Old Guard, Death Metal, X-Men, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, The Old Guard wraps up its latest miniseries, a new installment of Giant-Size X-Men from Marvel, and the next chapter of the Dark Nights: Death Metal event. We also dip into Eurocomics, spotlight some new sci-fi, and celebrate 80 years of DC Comics' Emerald Knight, Green Lantern. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Avengers #34 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Javier Garron

Bettie Page #1 (Photo: Dynamite Entertainment) Written by Karla Pacheco

Art by Vincenzo Federici

Blacksad: The Collected Stories (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Juan Diaz Canales

Art by Juanjo Guarnido

Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Greg Capullo

Engineward #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by George Mann

Art by Joe Eisma

Giant-Size X-Men: Magneto #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Ben Oliver

Green Lantern: 80 Years of the Emerald Knight The Deluxe Edition (Photo: DC Comics) Written by John Broome, Bill Finger, Denny O'Neil, Len Wein

Art by Neal Adams, Dave Gibbons, Gil Kane, Marty Nodell

Jimmy Olsen #12 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Steve Lieber

The Old Guard: Force Multiplied #5 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Greg Rucka

Art by Leandro Fernandez

