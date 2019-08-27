The Weekly Pull: Marvel Comics #1000, Spider-Man: Life Story, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Bone Parish #12

Written by Cullen Bunn

Art by Jonas Scharf

Published by BOOM! Studios

Bone Parish has been one of the most consistently interesting indie comics of the past year, and this week’s issue brings it all to a close. This series has done a largely-masterful job at being both intimate and epic in scale, something that appears to be on full display in this finale. Cullen Bunn, Jonas Scharf, and company have crafted a gothic horror tale that’s cinematic, personal, and horrifying, and it will be fascinating to see how the Winters family’s story comes to an end. It’s sad to see Bone Parish go, but this last chapter will hopefully be a worthwhile read. — Jenna Anderson

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Chosen Ones #1

Written by Celia Lowenthal, Mairghread Scott, Alexa Sharpe

Art by Celia Lowenthal, Ornella Savarese, Alexa Sharpe

Published by BOOM! Studios

Buffy Summers is the Slayer, one in a long line of such chosen ones to defend the mortal world from the forces of darkness. Where the Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series was locked onto Buffy’s life in Sunnydale, the Buffy comics have been freer to explore the lives of other slayers.

BOOM! Studios’ Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Chosen Ones #1 presents three tales of three different Slayers from three different eras created by three different creative teams. The anthology title offers an exciting way to explore the wider Buffyverse and anyone enjoying BOOM’s take on Joss Whedon’s creations shouldn’t miss it. — Jamie Lovett

Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Re-Entry

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Carmen Carnero and Annapaola Martello

Published by Marvel

Fans quickly learned that Captain Marvel really couldn’t be in better hands after the series relaunched with writer Kelly Thompson and artists Carmen Carnero and Annapaola Martello, and now you can take the first arc of Carol’s new series home in trade. This will be a treat for fans of the character, with bestie Spider-Woman along for the ride and Carol’s trademark determination and wit in tow. As for the visuals, Carnero was born to draw Captain Marvel, but also somehow makes Nuclear Man actually threatening, which is no easy feat. If you’ve been looking for the perfect place to hop onboard, Captain Marvel: Re-Entry might be just what you’re looking for. — Matthew Aguilar

Archie Comics Presents… Katy Keene

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Archie Comics

We’re still a few months out from the Katy Keene TV series debuting on The CW, which leaves plenty of time for you to get acquainted with the titular fashionista. This new collection spans decades of Katy’s comic appearances, ranging from her early pin-up appearances in the 1950s to her 2000s revival. Although some of the content of this collection might not hold up very well, it gives you your money’s worth if you want to find out where Katy came from, before she gets her modern update early next year. — Jenna Anderson

Marvel Comics #1000

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics

However this over-sized event comic turns out, it’s bound to be one of the most discussed releases this week. Marvel Comics #1000 might be missing hundreds of back issues to back that number up, but this celebratory installment is still pulling out all of the stops. There are dozens of writers, artists, and other collaborators involved in the project, each producing short comics fiction. Anthologies like this are exciting because they almost always deliver some great comics, especially when you have access to all of Marvel Comics’ current creators. Whether readers are looking to discover new favorites or have quick stories that are perfectly sized to read during a commute, Marvel Comics #1000 is bound to deliver. This issue is also designed to cover the entirety of the publisher’s history to date, making the potential upside much greater. As a commentary on past styles and important moments, it could deliver a lot more than a few, top-notch individual tales. Whether or not it rises to that potential, this will surely be a comic worth parsing. — Chase Magnett

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #42

Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo

Published by BOOM! Studios

“Necessary Evil” has already gotten off to a big start, but the war between Lord Zedd and this new team of Rangers is only beginning, and Dayne is ready to launch his attack in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #42. At the same time fans continue to learn more about the Emissary and this new team of Omega Rangers, and with each reveal the mystery spreads in intrigue and scope. Fans even get a brand new set of Putties as the cherry on top, and we can’t wait to see what other surprises writer Ryan Parrott and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo have in store. — Matthew Aguilar

Pumpkinheads

Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Faith Erin Hicks

Published by First Second

Rainbow Rowell is a hometown hero for this Omahan, which makes this particular story about a pumpkin patch populated by high schoolers strike particularly close to my heart. It’s a notable place in the community, especially amongst high schoolers, and that’s the nostalgic magic that this new graphic novel captures. It’s a story about friendship, aging, and the inevitability of change framed in the most relatable of circumstances. Faith Erin Hicks reminds readers why she is such an acclaimed artist in modern comics as well, crafting characters and pages that portray this narrative perfectly. As fall approaches (with Halloween only two months away), Pumpkinheads reminds readers that this season is about more than scares. It’s a time that helps us to find warmth with our people in the face of incoming cold weather, and a time that helps us to accept that all good things must pass. First Second has published another must-read comic in 2019, one that’s bound to appeal to those currently visiting or reminiscing about their own personal pumpkin patches. — Chase Magnett

Spider-Man: Life Story #6

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Mark Bagley

Published by Marvel Comics

Spider-Man: Life Story has been a tremendous experiment in what superhero storytelling would be like if heroes were allowed to age. Chip Zdarsky and Mark Bagley have told a compelling story, charting Peter Parker’s life from 15-year-old hero to world-weary recluse trying to escape the shadow of his power and his responsibility. Zdarsky’s strong character work has anchored the series and Bagley has created some of the best visuals of his storied career. We can’t wait to read the sixth and final issue, which promises to give Spider-Man something superheroes almost never get, an ending.

Tommy Gun Wizards #1

Written by Christian Ward

Art by Sami Kivala, Christan Ward

Published by Dark Horse

Best known for his incredibly trippy artwork, Christian Ward makes his entry into the writing game with a new genre-bending mini-series from Dark Horse. Set during Prohibition, fans can expect an action-packed romp full of both monsters and magic — and enough mobsters to make The Godfather blush. Ward’s providing the cover artwork for this mini while Sami Kivela (Abbott) is on interiors in this promising book. After all, who needs a sword and spells when you have a tommy gun? — Adam Barnhardt

Wolverine: Infinity Watch

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Andy MacDonald

Published by Marvel

If you’re trying to keep up with Marvel’s cosmic tales, Infinity Watch is something you’ll need to pick up. Though it’s admittedly a bizarre story featuring the return of Wolverine, there are a few plot points that have impacted the ongoing cosmic story pretty heavily. Plus, who can say no to the Fraternity of Raptors?! — Adam Barnhardt