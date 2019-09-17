The Weekly Pull: Spider-Man, Young Justice, GI Joe and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Cat of the Louvre

Written and drawn by Taiyō Matsumoto

Published by Viz Media

You may know Taiyō Matsumoto for his work on Tekkonkinkreet, which was turned into a fantastic animated film. His latest work to reach North American shores is Cats of the Louvre. The story is about a family of cats who live in the attic of the famous art museum. They’re also the only witnesses to what goes on at the Louvre after hours. It sounds like a charming and unusual tale and coming from a master artist, it’s sure to be wonderfully rendered as well. — Jamie Lovett

GI Joe #1

Written by Paul Allor

Art by Chris Evenhuis

Published by IDW Publishing

G.I. JOE has been a reliable comics property since the early 1980s, but new readers shouldn’t be frightened by its titanic history as this week’s G.I. JOE #1 provides a perfect relaunch accessible to any reader in 2019. The new series will feature many familiar characters but introduces a story in which COBRA has seized control of the United States, forcing G.I. JOE to transform itself into an insurgency fighting back against authoritarianism. It’s a premise primed for action and ample commentary, introducing a brand new generation of G.I. JOE for all readers. Early previews of the new series make it clear that the promise of accessibility has been achieved by a killer creative team and introduction of a new character. This is the perfect issue for old fans to return and new fans to be discovered; G.I. JOE #1 makes it clear that even old intellectual property can learn lots of new tricks. — Chase Magnett

MIghty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 9

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Art by Alessandro Cappuccio, French Carlomagno, Simone Di Meo, Francesco Mortarino, Alessio Zonno

Published by BOOM! Studios

It was always going to be difficult to follow something like Shattered Grid, but Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was up to the challenge with a Power Rangers story unlike any other in Beyond the Grid. The story comes from writer Marguerite Bennett and artists Simone Di Meo, French Carlomagno, Alessandro Cappuccio, Francesco Mortarino, Alessio Zonno, Walter Baiamonte, and Francesco Segala, and ventured into all new territory for the franchise with a set of fan-favorite Rangers along for the ride. Fans will discover a bold and adventurous story that features more than a few surprise along the way that serves to expand what a Power Rangers story is, and it all starts here. — Matthew Aguilar

Spider-Man #1

Written by J.J. Abrams and Henry Abrams

Art by Sara Pichelli

Published by Marvel Comics

The mere announcement of this miniseries broke and befuddled the Internet earlier this summer, and now it’s finally time to see what all the hype is about. The comic sees fan-favorite director J.J. Abrams and his son Henry unite with artist Sara Pichelli, as they craft a Spider-Man story that will surely be much more than meets the eye. There’s definitely something exciting about seeing Abrams work on a Marvel IP (even in a co-writing capacity), which easily makes this one of the most intriguing things you could add to your pull list this week. — Jenna Anderson

Steeple #1

Written by John Allison

Art by Sarah Stern

Published by Dark Horse Comics

The conclusion of Giant Days is a fresh wound for many weekly warriors who came to rely upon the series for the most consistent dose of humor and heartbreak on shelves each month. However, writer John Allison is already prepared to launch his next idea in the form of Steeple. Accompanied by artist Sarah Stern, Allison is telling a story that steers away from the mundane adventures of Giant Days and towards something far more spooky. Steeple is a supernatural tale about two friends, with very different worldviews, confronting the evils that plague a smalltown, including demons and other biblical baddies. Readers might expect a lot more action from this series, but there’s no doubt that the charm and multi-faceted characterizations that have been consistent throughout Allison’s work will remain. Whether you’re looking for a Giant Days replacement or a promising new story, Steeple #1 is a must-read issue. — Chase Magnett

Steven Universe: Harmony

Written by S.M. Vidaurri

Art by Mollie Rose

Published by KaBOOM! Studios

Even if you aren’t super well-versed in the world of Steven Universe, this five-issue collection is just an adorable and mostly-accessible standalone story. S.M. Vidaurri and Mollie Rose bring the spirit of Steven Universe to life in spades, and the pastel-hued story that follows is endearing. Throughout it all, expect lessons on friendship and the power of music that readers of all ages can appreciate. — Jenna Anderson

Supergirl #34

Written by Marc Andreyko

Art by Eduardo Pansica

Published by DC Comics

Supergirl finally gets in on the Leviathan story this week and it makes for an excellent change of pace from the previous Rogol Zar storyline. With Supergirl back on Earth, she’s now focused on finding out what Leviathan is and what has happened to her adoptive parents, Eliza and Jeremiah Danvers. The issue kicks off what feels like a very human and grounded side story to the larger Event Leviathan narrative and delivers a beautiful, truly moving jumping-on point for fans of Supergirl who may be a little behind on Supergirl’s adventures. It’s a solid read you’ll want to be sure to check out. — Nicole Drum

The Tea Dragon Festival

Writing and art by Katie O’Neil

Published by Oni Press

If you read Katie O’Neil’s Tea Dragon Society, you’ve likely already been charmed by the whimsical world she’s created, full of charming characters and stunning artwork. Now you have a chance to dive back into that world with The Tea Dragon Festival, a companion story to the original graphic novel, and you can expect to be charmed all over again. Rinn and the adorable Tea Dragons meet a towering real dragon who is a creature of another time, making for a delightful adventure that you don’t want to miss. — Matthew Aguilar

Tony Stark: Iron Man #16

Written by Dan Slott and Jim Zub

Art by Valerio Schiti

Published by Marvel Comics

Tony Stark’s solo series has evolved in some unexpected and bizarre ways in the past fifteen issues, and the series’ future appears to be no exception. This issue starts off “The Ultron Agenda”, an arc that is expected to impact the lives of Tony and those around him pretty significantly. It feels like the creative team are really using the series’ elements to their full potential, and just based off of where things have gone recently, this installment could have the makings of a must-read issue. — Jenna Anderson

Young Justice Vol. 1: Gemworld

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Patrick Gleason

Published by DC Comics

If readers learned anything about Brian Michael Bendis during his years at Marvel Comics, they learned that he can write a fun ensemble and he can write young people. DC Comics decided to put both of those talents to work on the flagship title for Bendis’s Wonder Comics imprint, Young Justice. The book reunites founding Young Justice members Red Robin, Superboy, and Impulse and teams them with Wonder Girl, Teen Lantern, Amethyst of Gemworld, and Jonah Hex. In this first volume, they hit the ground running on a multiversal adventure illustrated by the always-stellar Patrick Gleason. If you’re looking for a superhero story full of youthful energy, don’t miss Young Justice. — Jamie Lovett