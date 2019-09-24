The Weekly Pull: New Mutants, Harleen, Angel, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Angel Vol. 1: Being Human

Written by Bryan Edward Hill

Illustrated by Gleb Melnikov

Published by BOOM! Studios

BOOM! Studios’ Buffyverse delivered quite a surprise with an unexpected Angel spinoff, and so far writer Bryan Edward Hill and artist Gleb Melnikov have done a stellar job at building out the mythos while staying true to the characters you know and love from the show. Being Human will introduce fans not only to Angel but also to Lilith, a brand new character to the series that allows us to see a different side of our favorite brooding Vampire, but don’t fret, because your favorites like Fred and Gunn aren’t very far behind. If you loved the original show, the comic series builds atop of it in new and exciting ways, and it’s something any Angel fan will appreciate. — Matthew Aguilar

Harleen #1

Story and art by Stjepan Šejić

Published by DC Comics

When it comes to Harley Quinn one of the things that is largely lacking for the character is a sense of who she is outside of the larger stories of those around her — specifically that of the Joker. But in Harleen #1, Stjepan Šejić gives the character a story of her own, one that shows us who she is as a person, her origin story as centered around her thoughts and feelings and experiences and it’s beautifully done. It’s must-read for anyone who considers themselves a Harley Quinn fan and just a wonderful read overall. — Nicole Drum

Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles Vol. 1

Writing and art by Naru Narumi

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Cooking comics have long been an underappreciated genre in North America, if they were appreciated at all. However, translations and anime adaptations from a booming manga scene have helped to change readers’ tastes. English-translated manga like Food Wars and Delicious in Dungeon are about to receive another excellent companion in the form of Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles. Some may already be familiar with the anime on Crunchyroll, but this manga shouldn’t be skipped for animation. These pages allow readers to soak in recipes, tips, and beautiful illustrations of meals for much longer, in addition to delivering an excellent tale of discovery in high school. Not only is this an enticing cooking manga, it also helps readers to explore how varied and significant the dish of ramen is beyond its cheap, collegiate connotations in the United States. Whether you’re looking to learn something new, laugh with fresh characters, or simply salivate over some top-notch ramen recipes, Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles is delivering one of the best new manga translations of 2019. — Chase Magnett

New Mutants: War Children

Written by Chris Claremont

Art by Bill Sienkiewicz

Published by Marvel Comics

When Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod debuted The New Mutants in 1982, it seemed like a natural extension of the X-Men franchise. Part of the appeal of Claremont’s X-Men was the soap operatics. The New Mutants took that drama and applied it to teenagers, the new class at Xavier’s School. And it was fine and good.

Then Bill Sienkiewicz came along and gave the entire concept a shot in the arm. Teen angst manifested as a demonic, spectral bear. Characters began to lose themselves in literal darkness. Sienkiewicz brought his experimental, shadow-infused style to the book and Claremont changed the book’s tone to match. Together they introduced the character of Warlock, a character Sienkiewicz was born to draw. The artist remained aboard the book for a little more than a year but his time changed the very nature of the series.

Marvel is celebrating that short, seminal run with New Mutants: War Children, a book that reunites Claremont and Sienkiewicz for a new story. The plot involves Warlock and the mutant sorceress Magik, along with her demonic side, the Darkchylde. If all goes well, this should be a condensed greatest hits for the more celebrated New Mutants run of all time. — Jamie Lovett

Strikeforce #1

Written by Tini Howard

Drawn by German Peralta

Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel has created some unusual teams in the past, but the lineup for writer Trini Howard and artist German Peralta’s Strikeforce might just be one of the most unconventional ones yet, and we’re loving it. Marvel’s Strikeforce is made up of Angela, Spider-Woman, Spectrum, The Winter Soldier, and Wiccan, who are led by the Vampire hunter turned Avenger Blade. Oh, and did we mention Spider-Woman? To say this team is lethal is an understatement, but perhaps the biggest question is why they’re together in the first place, and we can’t wait to see that and more mysteries brought into the light. Oh, we mentioned Spider-Woman’s in this…right? — Matthew Aguilar

The Plot #1

Written by Michael Moreci and Tim Daniel

Art by Josh Hixson

Published by Vault Comics

This Wednesday is the last new comic book day to fall before October meaning it’s time to begin celebrating the spookiest time of the year. There’s no better debut to kick off the Halloween season in 2019 than The Plot—the newest series to emerge from Vault Comics and certainly one of the prolific publisher’s best offerings of the year. The Plot brings veteran writers Michael Moreci and Tim Daniel together again with artist Josh Hixson, who just completed the terrifying, bloody tale of Shanghai Red at Image Comics. Their story features all of the hallmarks of a classic haunted house tale, including an uncomfortably assembled family unit, an old, ancestral home, and plenty of secrets. This is one supernatural tale that appreciates its genre, but isn’t scared to tell a new story filled with haunting images that will linger long after the final page is turned. Readers seeking the next big thing in comics shouldn’t overlook Vault Comics as a whole or The Plot #1, which is certain to be one of the best new horror series this season. — Chase Magnett

Wolverine Annual #1

Written by Jody Houser

Art by Geraldo Borges

Published by Marvel Comics

It is strange to think that it has been years since Marvel revealed Wolverine’s return to the Marvel Universe. And yet, the publisher still hasn’t launched a regular Wolverine ongoing series. With Logan getting caught up in cosmic events and the X-Men relaunch, there hasn’t been time for stories about Wolverine doing what he does best. Wolverine Annual #1 looks to offer something familiar but different to fans. It’s part of the Acts of Evil event that pits Marvel heroes against unfamiliar villains. In this case, Wolverine goes up against the sorceress Morgan Le Fey. It’s written by Jody Houser, who has done solid work for publishers like Valiant, Titan, and IDW. Artist Geraldo Borges looks to be bringing a clean, energetic style to the book. If you’re looking for a solid Wolverine fix, this one should treat you well. — Jamie Lovett