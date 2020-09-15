The Weekly Pull: Iron Man, Detective Comics, Stillwater, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, DC Comics celebrates 1000 issues of Batman in Detective Comics, Iron Man starts anew, a new installment of Giant-Size X-Men, a horrific debut from Image Comics, Catwoman's grand finale, and more from Vault, Valiant, and others. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Billionaire Island #6 (Photo: Ahoy Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Pugh

Published by Ahoy Comics The final chapter of Billionaire Island is here and honestly, with a book that has taken some surreal yet weirdly too-close-to-home turns, anything is possible as Shelly and her former captives try to show the world the sinister truth about its billionaires. While it feels like heading into things the major action is behind us, what makes Billionaire Island such a must-read this week is that question of how things end. Will humanity realize they're being played? Will the billionaires somehow manage to dodge justice? What is Billionaire Dog going to do? Expect a crazy conclusion, one with just as many questions as answers. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Catwoman #25 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Ram V

Art by Fernando Blanco, Juan E. Ferreyra, John Paul Leon

Published by DC Comics Selina Kyle has been to hell and back throughout the first 24 issues of her solo series, and this week's anniversary issue brings her back to Gotham at the best and worst time possible. This series of stories serve as the official ongoing debut of Ram V, who did a stellar job of filling in earlier issues of Joelle Jones’ run, with a stellar art team including Fernando Blanco, Juan Ferreyra, and more. This issue feels like a narrative and visual turning point for Selina’s latest solo series, and it is one that fans of her role in the Gotham City mythos will definitely want to keep an eye on. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Dead Day #3 (Photo: AfterShock Comics) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Evgeniy Bornyakov

Published by Aftershock Comics Dead Day means something different to just about everyone, and that is readily apparent in AfterShock Comics’ Dead Day #3. Writer Ryan Parrott continues to explore the many different viewpoints of the day the dead walk the Earth once more, both from the view of those still here and the ones returning, and when those two clash, the results can be lethal. Artist Evgeniy Bornyakov and colorist Juanchoo Velez make sure the small and shocking moments as well as everything in between leave an impression, making for a truly unique series you don’t want to miss out on. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Detective Comics #1027 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by various

Art by various

Published by DC Comics Batman hits a major milestone with this week's Detective Comics #1027, the 1000th issue anniversary of the Dark Knight and to celebrate the epic occasion, the issue delivers a number of stories from a deeply impressive number of creatives -- Kelly Sue DeConnick, Matt Fraction, Dan Jurgens, Tom King, Greg Rucka, Scott Snyder just to name a few on the writing side of things. Each story brings something a little unique to the table, giving fans a lot to choose from enjoy. Of particular note is a story from writer Grant Morrison and artist Chris Burnham, but current Wonder Woman writer Mariko Tamaki has truly fantastic story in the issue as well. It's a must-read for Batman fans, a celebration of the iconic character with something to offer every reader. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Finger Guns #5 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Justin Richards

Art by Val Halvorson

Published by Vault Comics Just like that, one of the surprise indie hits of the year comes to roaring to its conclusion, at least for now. While there are four issues you'll have to read before the finale, it's well worth it for this tale that will have you feeling all kinds of emotions — conveniently enough, just like the plot and tone of the book itself. In a sense, it's like someone took Sex Criminals and made it into something for a wider audience and shoved it in the midst of a coming-of-age story. Richards and Halvorson teamed up for something special here and it will be super unfortunate if this issue's the last we'll ever get. -- Adam Barnhardt prevnext

Giant-Size X-Men: Storm #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Russell Dauterman

Published by Marvel Comics Marvel’s “Dawn of X" relaunch has been truly breathtaking to behold this past year, and it's safe to assume that this week’s Storm one-shot will be no exception. I’ve been eager to see this solo story for Storm ever since the truly breathtaking Giant-Size Jean Grey & Emma Frost one-shot came out earlier this year, both for the continuation of its unexpected narrative and for the very notion of Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman collaborating together again. Regardless of your relationship with this current run of X-Men comics, this feels like an issue that you can't miss out on. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Heavy #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Max Bemis

Art by Eryk Donovan

Published by Vault Comics I read every #1 issue from Vault Comics; the publisher has shown superb editorial skill in discovering artists and ideas that flourish in the comic book format, and Heavy doesn’t appear to be an exception to that standard. It presents readers with Bill, who is dead, but now works as an enforcer in the afterlife—traveling the multiverse to put down trouble. The premise invites comparisons to Garth Ennis’ best work, and it’s a useful pairing. Violence and masculinity are paired with a shocking amount of heart and characters with surprising depth. The end result is a comics debut with plenty of engrossing visceral thrills and the legs to keep readers hooked long after its extraordinary premises seems familiar. Fans of Preacher and The Punisher won’t want to miss out on the story of a Heavy traveling the multiverse to dish out destruction and struggle to find a way past his long (after)life of violence. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Iron Man #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Cafu

Published by Marvel Comics Iron Man has been through a lot over the past few years. He died and then came back as a digital clone of himself. He led a robot and AI revolution. It's been a lot. Now Christopher Cantwell, hot of his brief Doctor Doom series, is teaming with rising star artist Cafu to reboot the Iron Man series with a back to basics approach that isn't overly-basic. It's a character-focused Tony Stark story that's fun and takes Iron Man back to his core concept. If been waiting for an Iron Man series that's more about the man than the circus that often surrounds him, then this is the place to start reading. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Rai: Book 1 (Photo: Valiant Comics) Written by Dan Abnett

Art by Juan Jose Ryp

Published by Valiant Comics Sure, there's such a thing as recency bias -- those things which we most recently remember, we tend to like more...but here's the thing: this current run on Rai might be the best storytelling the character's ever seen. Abnett excels best when he's dealing with sci-fi and man, he sure knocks it out of the park here. The trade for the title's first arc is out and should be a must-buy for anyone looking for some epic, in-your-face comic book goodness. There's no telling what the future holds but now, it's evident this trade needs to find its way to your read pile, STAT. -- Adam Barnhardt prevnext

Seven Secrets #2 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo

Published by BOOM! Studios Seven Secrets laid the groundwork for not only the world but the colorful characters that seek to protect it in its big debut issue, but things get more personal in issue #2. Writer Tom Taylor puts the newest member of The Order in the spotlight this time around, and thanks to artist Daniele Di Nicuolo and colorist Walter Baiamonte, each of those important character moments hit just as hard as the stylish action scenes. Humor, heart, and action abound in this series, and issue #2 continues to deliver on all three. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Stillwater #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Ramon K. Perez

Published by Skybound/Image Comics It’s now that time of year when I look for new horror comics to spend increasingly chill fall nights as the spookiest (and best) holiday season begins. Stillwater #1 fits that ticket perfectly. The new series from writer Chip Zdarsky—who’s essentially batting 1,000 for 2020 comics releases—and Ramon K. Perez—a skillful cartoonist whose recent work on Giant-Size X-Men: Magneto and Captain America: Marvels Snapshot remind readers why his stories are must-read—promises a truly terrifying tale. It centers on a smalltown where nobody ever dies, but this seemingly idyllic promise quickly takes a dark turn. The mystery behind this town’s strange state of existence and terrifying twists on immortality promises a perfect debut to be read with cocoa on fall evenings. This dynamic pair of collaborators promises one of the most thrilling new horror premises in comics this year. I cannot wait to read it on Wednesday. -- Chase Magnett prevnext