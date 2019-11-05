The Weekly Pull: Legion of Super-Heroes, X-Force, Locke & Key, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.



Animosity: Year Two

Written by Marguerite Bennett

Art by Rafael de Latorre, Elton Thomasi

Published by AfterShock Comics



Few books are able to capture the rollercoaster ride that is raising a child like Animosity, and that journey continues to make for one of the most compelling books in comics. Now you can check out the entire second year of Jessie and Sandor’s adventures in Animosity: Year Two, where you’ll find a lovable cast of characters trying to make their own way in a world unlike any other, and that path is full of hard decisions, and sometimes they don’t always make the right ones. Ultimately that’s what makes it so relatable and human, and we couldn’t recommend it more. — Matthew Aguilar

Batman #82

Written by Tom King

Art by Mikel Janin

Published by DC Comics

As Tom King’s run on Batman gets closer and closer to the end — we’re three issues away as of this week — all of the twists and turns of the “City of Bane” story are finally starting to pay off in a wild ride of a story. Batman #82 in particular challenges everything that fans thought they knew or had figured out about this climactic finale arc of the run, delivering a cliffhanger that might not come as a huge surprise but leave you wondering if you have any idea of where this story is really going to go as it keeps you guessing even into the last panel. – Nicole Drum

b.b. free #1

Written by Gabby Rivera

Art by Royal Dunlap

Published by BOOM! Studios

If early looks at this debut issue are any indication, b.b. free is going to look and feel unlike anything on comic stands right now. The opening issue is set to follow the journey of b.b., who is growing up in a unique post-apocalyptic world. Queerness, climate change, and adolescence are all expected to be at the forefront of this series, and with America writer Gabby Rivera and Buffy the Vampire Slayer artist Royal Dunlap on board, this is one book that you should definitely have your eye on. — Jenna Anderson

Future Fight Firsts: Crescent and Io

Written by Alyssa Wong

Art by Jon Lam

Published by Marvel Comics

Based on the Marvel Future Fight video game, Future Fight Firsts: Crescent & Io #1 is a one-shot comic telling the origin story of the Korean hero Crescent & Io and while the issue is just a pretty basic origin story situation, it’s an absolute delight both in terms of characterization as well as artwork. It’s a fresh, darling issue that is just too much fun to not pick up and enjoy. Trust us, you’ll want to check this one out if for no other reason than the giant spirit bear. — Nicole Drum

Kiss: Zombies #1

Written by Ethan Sacks

Art by Rodney Buchemi

Published by Dynamite Comics

The hottest band in the land has gotten quite a wide array of comic adaptations over the years, but there’s something delightfully fitting about the concept of KISS: Zombies. The series will follow a group of teenagers in the middle of an apocalypse, who help reawaken and carry on the memory of KISS while facing off against music-loving zombies. With a creative team that includes Old Man Hawkeye‘s Ethan Sacks and Death of Hawkman‘s Rodney Buchemi, this new series has the potential to genuinely rock. — Jenna Anderson

Legion of Super-Heroes #1

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Ryan Sook

Published by DC Comics

It’s not hyperbolic to say that this issue is one of the most anticipated superhero comics relaunches of the 21st century. The Legion of Super-Heroes sport one of the most dedicated cult followings in fandom in spite, or perhaps because of, an incredibly convoluted continuity—one that has been in a seemingly constant state of flux since Crisis on Infinite Earths in 1986. And now after years of lying dormant—largely untouched since the earliest days of the New 52—they are returning with a clear vision for the future and one of the most exciting creative teams at DC Comics. Previews of this relaunch in both the Superman line and the Millennium miniseries have revealed a new take on the Legion ready to take what works from the past while reinventing this future team for our present moment. Costume designs, ties to ongoing stories, and thematic cues all make this Legion appear ready to rise above simply being a love letter to what came before. Even with so many familiar names and concepts, Bendis and Sook have only hinted at their tremendous ambition in making Legion of Super-Heroes relevant in 2019. That’s what makes this debut an absolute must-read comic for superhero readers, whether they’re already Legion fans or not. — Chase Magnett

Locke and Key: Dog Days

Written by Joe Hill

Art by Gabriel Rodriguez

Published by IDW Publishing

It has been more than 6 years since Locke & Key arrived at its conclusion in 2013, and subsequent years have been kind to the series as it has remained a modern classic amongst comics readers and remained in constant adaptation conversations (even producing a pilot). Its success hasn’t made its absence any more bittersweet, and this week’s Locke & Key: Dog Days provides readers with a brief balm for exactly that issue. This one-shot provides two stories that strike very different tones, but both feel a part of the mythos crafted by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. One occurs in the past, introducing a new key and some delightful adventures, and the other adds an asterisk to the “conclusion” of the original series—offering readers a brief glimpse at what happens next. This one-shot doesn’t modify what came before it and that’s for the best. Instead, it finds unfilled niches within a story that was already told well and that is bound to please this series’ devoted fandom, appearing like an old friend who’s around just long enough to say hello and share a few stories. — Chase Magnett

Might Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid Deluxe Edition

Written by Kyle Higgins and Ryan Parrott

Drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo, Dan Mora, and Diego Galindo

Published by BOOM! Studios

Shattered Grid is now the bar that all other Power Rangers events will be judged against, and it certainly deserves that honor. No Power Rangers story managed to incorporate so many different eras, teams, and characters so seamlessly and against as compelling a villain like Shattered Grid, and now you can have the entire story that ran through Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers in one place. The new Deluxe Edition hardcover will bring both the main story and the three-issue tie-in series together, as well as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Free Comic Book Day Special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1, and an all-new short story set during the event. If you loved Shattered Grid or just want to see what all the fuss is about, this is the set for you. — Matthew Aguilar

New Mutants #1

Written by Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson

Art by Rod Reis

Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel’s Dawn of X relaunch of the X-Men heads into outer space with New Mutants #1. The series is co-written by Marvel’s “Head of X,” Jonathan Hickman. That should be enough reason for fans of the new X-Men status quo to see what the New Mutants are up to. Hickman’s joined by Ed Brisson and artist Rod Reis. Preview pages suggest Reis is doing some of the best work of his career. As the original “new class” of X-Men, the New Mutants will always hold a special place in the hearts of X-Men fans. Seeing them reunited in thed X-Men’s moment of victory — with Generation X members Mondo and Chamber as new additions — should be an exciting time for longtime fans and a thrilling new chapter for anyone following Dawn of X. — Jamie Lovett

The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Omnibus

Written by Mark Gruenwald, Mike Carlin, Eliot R. Brown, and Peter Sanderson

Art by various artists

Published by Marvel Comics

I know for being on ComicBook.com and all, one might think I’d be recommending an actual comic book in this place. Once I saw Marvel was collecting the first volume of its OHOTMU, I instantly knew that’d be one of my choices for the week. In short, the Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe is one of the most comprehensive guides you’ll ever find for the characters that make up the wonderful universe we’ve come to know and love. The thing that makes this handbook series so attractive to some is the fact it has no regards to a character’s popularity, they’ve made the cut. Sure, it still has profiles on Spider-Man, Wolverine, and the Fantastic Four, but it also highlights the Shi’ar Imperial Guard (and my guy Starbolt), Quasar, Man-Bull, and Zzzax. Since the volume being collected here is the first set Marvel released in the early to mid-90s, it’s not going to have the likes of Ms. Marvel or Miles Morales, but it’s still a tremendous start. Whether or an aspiring comic writer or simply a Marvel fiend, you can’t go wrong with the Official Handbook collected in all one place. — Adam Barnhardt

X-Force #1

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Joshua Cassara

Published by Marvel Comics

As of Dawn of X, mutants are more than a community. They’re a nation. And nation-building means concerns about national security. That’s where X-Force steps in. The team is reimagined for the Dawn of X era as Krakoa’s intelligence agency and special operations division, co-lead by Wolverine and Beast. Writer Benjamin Percy has done a great job writing Wolverine in the Marvel’s Wolverine podcast series, and we’re excited to see what he does with a wider cast of mutants. Dean White’s colors look like they’re elevating Joshua Cassara’s already stellar artwork to a new level. If you like your mutant stories dark and gritty, X-Force’s corner of Krakoa is one you’re going to want to visit. — Jamie Lovett

Yondu #1

Written by Zac Thompson

Art by Lonnie Nadler

Published by Marvel Comics

Sometimes you just need a comic to read and enjoy for its pure off-the-wall insanity and it looks like Yondu could be that series. Judging by the previews of this one, it looks like this book has tones of a cosmic western and while I’m not the biggest fan of westerns, you can add blasters and explosions to anything and I’ll throw it in my to read or to watch pile. There still hasn’t been a lot of explanation into this version of Yondu’s backstory so another part of me is excited to potentially get that in the coming months. At one point, Sam Humphries’s Star-Lord series set up the shaved-mohawk Yondu as the 21st-century ancestor of the epic bow-wielding, mohawk-rocking warrior Yondu that was a member of the original, 31st-century Guardians. Maybe fans might get an unexpected cameo, perhaps? — Adam Barnhardt