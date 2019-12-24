The Weekly Pull: Venom, Dial H for Hero, East of West, and More

It’s that time again. New comics day is pushed back until Thursday this week on account of the holiday, but as usual, ComicBook.com’s team is here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

With this being Christmas week, there aren’t a lot of books coming out. But if you’re looking for something to help you decompress after all of that face time with your family, or if you don’t celebrate Christmas, there’s still good stuff to choose from, be it the end of East of West, the beginning of “Venom Island,” or the next installment of Criminal.

Criminal #11

Written by Ed Brubaker

Art by Sean Phillips

Published by Image Comics

Criminal has been slowly constructing its largest story ever, a sprawling crime saga that connects many familiar and new characters from the series’ mythos around one heist that begins in this issue. What makes Criminal #11 such an exciting new installment isn’t that the scale of the robbery, but how well those involved in it have been developed. All of these characters are deeply flawed, but in spite of their worst behaviors remain sympathetic and recognizably human. Foreshadowing has already revealed some of the tragedy bound to occur in these pages, but the hows and whys are every bit as important as what will happen. After decades of dominating the crime genre, this arc reads like Brubaker and Phillips’ magnum opus and watching it unfold in these pages will be a highlight of the holiday season. — Chase Magnett

Dial H for Hero Vol. 1: Enter the Heroverse

Written by Sam Humphries

Art by Joe Quinones

Published by DC/Wonder Comics

Dial H for Hero is one of the weirdest and most delightful concepts DC has in its arsenal, and this collection of the first six issues illustrates that perfectly. This latest incarnation of the title follows Miguel Montez, a young man who is given the ability to turn into an entirely new superhero for a limited window of time. The series is earnestly and hilariously written by Sam Humphries, with gorgeous art from Joe Quinones. If you want a fun and zany read to get you through the holiday season, this is a great place to start. — Jenna Anderson

East of West #45

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Nick Dragotta

Published by Image Comics

East of West arrived as part of the Image Comics renaissance alongside the likes of Saga and Sex Criminals, a wave of creator-owned books that reinvigorated interest in the direct market and what could be accomplished with serialized pamphlets that slowly stacked up to build epics. And now, after almost 7 years of storytelling, East of West is concluding as intended after some delays, but without any compromises. This vision of an alternative America, one divided into many nations better prepared to invite the apocalypse than avoid, has only become more relevant since the series began and the finale delivers a poignant capstone. Not only is the completion of this series an accomplishment unto itself, it also highlights that this specific series never lost its early luster as it delivers an ending that feels even more significant than its start. This is a series that will be celebrated for years to come in no small part due to this excellent conclusion. — Chase Magnett

Incoming #1

Written by Jason Aaron, Saladin Ahmen, Ed Brisson, Donny Cates, Al Ewing, Eve Ewing, Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, Greg Pak, Matt Rosenberg, Dan Slott, Kelly Thompson, Chip Zdarsky

Arty by Joe Bennett, Carmen Carnero, Jim Cheung, Mattia de Iulis, Jorge Fornes, Javier Garron, Kim Jacinto, Aaron Kuder, Francesco Manna, Carlos Pacheco, Humberto Ramos, R. B. Silva, Andrea Sorrentino, Luciano Vecchio, Annie Wu

Published by Marvel Comics

The next big thing from Marvel Comics has arrived and if the marketing cycle from the House of Ideas is any indication, Incoming #1 is going to set the status quo for all things Marvel in the impending future. Little is known about the one-shot other than the fact at least one character is going to end up biting the bullet, something that will change the very fabric the holds the Marvel Universe together. The creators involved in this book make up a who’s who of exclusive Marvel talent and even if it ends up disappointing story-wise, it’s likely a must-read so you won’t be lost on what’s coming out in the next several months. — Adam Barnhardt

The Kill Lock #1

Writing and art by Livio Ramondelli

Published by IDW Publishing

Livio Ramondelli knows how to draw some robots. His work on IDW Publishing’s Transformers line has proven that. Now he’s taking those talents into a new universe of his own creation. The Kill Lock follows four criminal robots whose sentences bind them to each others’ fates. This “kill lock” means that if one of them dies, all four of them die. These four robots couldn’t have more different personalities, which means working together to stay alive — and, if they’re lucky, find a fix for the kill lock — will be a challenge for them. But for readers, they get to see Ramondelli bring his talents to designs and characters of his own creation. — Jamie Lovett

Spider-Ham #1

Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Will Robinson

Published by Marvel Comics

It’s the holidays, folks, and while you’re busy with presents for friends and family you might as well give yourself a little gift as well. I’m talking, of course, about Spider-Ham #1. That’s right, the popular porcine hero has his own series once again and it’s just the right amount of cheer and insanity you need. The last we saw of Peter Porker was in the Spider-Verse storyline and that was a solid reminder that, frankly, the world needs more Spider-Ham. This time around we’re getting a completely different type of adventure so strap in and enjoy. — Nicole Drum

Venom #21

Written by Donny Cates

Art by Mark Bagley

Published by Marvel Comics

The dust is just now settling from Absolute Carnage, but Eddie Brock’s life isn’t going to get any less complicated, especially now that Dylan knows Eddie is really his dad. Unfortunately, there’s not much time to deal with that because Eddie is going to find himself in a whole other fire known as “Venom Island,” and it all begins right here in Venom #21. Oh, and the world is still going to end once Knull gets here, so yeah, Eddie’s life is bonkers, and we love it. —Matthew Aguilar