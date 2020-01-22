The Weekly Pull: Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Strange Ones, and More

It’s that time again. New comics day is here and as usual, ComicBook.com’s team is here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

This week, we have the launch of a brand new Guardians of the Galaxy series, a milestone issue for Wonder Woman, and a couple of slice-of-life graphic novels for a change of pace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see this week’s pull, and check back next week for more recommendations.

Atlantis Attacks #1

Written by Greg Pak

Art by Ario Anindito

Published by Marvel Comics

It’s never a good idea to mess with Atlantis and incur the wrath of Namor, but it can certainly make for an exciting and action-packed read. That’s the promise of Atlantis Attacks #1 out this week which will see Namor and his Atlantean army face-off with the Agents of Atlas. The miniseries is set to see Atlas trying to sort out who the real enemy is when Namor shows up and it’s something that frankly sounds like a complex tale that is equal parts intrigue and action. And, let’s be honest, if you’re a Namor fan, it’s a must-read. — Nicole Drum

Baby

Writing and art by Philippa Rice

Published by Andrews McMeel Publishing

Philippa Rice follows up her love story Soppy with a new chapter chronicling the couple’s first foray into parenthood in Baby. The volume reads like a collection of newspaper dailies, with minimalist but vibrant art. The pages break down the experience of being a new parent into snapshots of moments. The structure is something more natural than forcing a single overarching narrative. These are memories made manifest in the way we recall them from our own minds. The moments when Rice chooses to exaggerate the visuals for emotional impact are great representations of how fraught these moments can be. Baby is s a delightful volume that paints a vivid picture of the ups and downs of a life-changing experience. — Jamie Lovett

Birds of Prey Giant #1

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics

With the Birds of Prey movie drawing closer and closer, DC has been providing fans with a plethora of ways to become familiar with the iconic group. This week, that will involve a brand new 100-page giant, which features a mix of new and iconic stories revolving around Black Canary, Huntress, Batgirl, and more. The issue’s centerpiece is a new 16-page story from Gail Simone and Inaki Miranda, which sees Simone return to the Birds of Prey for the first time in years. That alone is worth the price of admission, but the reprints of stories from Black Canary’s solo run, New Talent Showcase, and more make this a great way to get acquainted with all things Birds. — Jenna Anderson

Guardians of the Galaxy #1

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Juann Cabal

Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel is kicking off the new year by kicking off a new era for the Guardians of the Galaxy. Al Ewing is one of the hottest writers in the industry thanks to his work on Marvel’s Immortal Hulk. In his run on The Ultimates, Ewing has proven that he’s more than capable of weaving entertaining, high-concept cosmic stories. He’s teaming with Juann Cabal, a talented and underappreciated artist, in launching this new Guardians of the Galaxy series. Whether your a longtime fan or otherwise, this is a Guardians of the Galaxy series you’re not going to want to sleep on. – Jamie Lovett

Justice League International Book One: Born Again

Written by J.M. DeMatteis and Keith Giffen

Art by Al Gordon, Steve Leialoha, and others

Published by DC Comics

The mid-to-late 80s were one of the most robust creative eras in the long and storied history of DC Comics. Creators enjoyed a fresh continuity slate in the wake of Crisis on Infinite Earths and were allowed to explore new concepts and tones in an array of series that still read very well today. Justice League (eventually renamed Justice League International) is the crown jewel of that era. It may be best known for its sense of humor, deploying characters like Blue Beetle and Booster Gold to deliver top-notch shenanigans each month, but there’s a whole lot more to appreciate. The series invested heavily in character and confronted them with challenges both personal and interstellar. Plus, the series was a showcase for some of the best, monthly storytelling craftsmanship of its era. If you’ve never read the Giffen and DeMatteis Justice League before, then it’s time to consider adding this whopping volume to your reading stack. — Chase Magnett

Punisher Kill Krew

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Juan Ferreyra

Published by Marvel Comics

In theory, an alliance between The Punisher, Juggernaut, Foggy Nelson, and a giant magical goat shouldn’t work — but it absolutely does. Spinning out of the pages of War of the Realms, Punisher Kill Krew capitalizes on the event’s cosmic debauchery in one of the weirdest and best ways possible. The miniseries sees Frank Castle attempting to get revenge for a group of children orphaned by the events of War of the Realms, which sends him on a truly unpredictable quest. Gerry Duggan’s writing perfectly balances the bizarre and hilarious circumstances of the series, while Juan Ferreyra’s gorgeous art further proves how underrated he is in the world of comics. Regardless of whether or not you kept up with all of War of the Realms, Punisher Kill Krew is an accessible and delightful story, which quickly gets to the heart of Frank Castle’s violent, earnest characterization. — Jenna Anderson

The Strange Ones

Writing and art by Jeremy Jusay

Published by Gallery 13

The Strange Ones began as a slice-of-life story serialized in Jeremy Jusay’s alt-comics zine in the 1990s. Now, years later, Jusay’s returned to finish the story of two misfits living in New York City and collect it in a single volume. The tale of Angeline and Franck will speak to anyone who has ever felt alone until they found that one friend who got them in a way no one else ever did. Jusay weaves themes of friendship and coming-of-age into an evocative period-piece tapestry. He knows how to make the specific relateable. Even if you don’t relate to Angeline and Franck’s specific interests and quirks, you’ll relate to how they relate. Jusay’s black-and-white artwork is straightforward but ripe with emotion. The Strange Ones will leave you touched and imbued with the spirit of youthful yearning in a way that lingers long after you come to its end. — Jamie Lovett

Wonder Woman #750

Written by Vita Ayala, Marguerite Bennett, Kami Garcia, Dean Hale, Jeff Loveness, Steve Orlando, Greg Rucka, Gail Simone, Mariko Tamaki

Art by Elena Casagrande, Colleen Doran, Jesus Merino, Gabriel Picolo

Published by DC Comics

If you’re a Wonder Woman fan, you have to check out Wonder Woman #750. The extra-large issue not only “resets” the issue numbers in the legacy format, but is also packed with stories from some of the best comics writers out there, including Gail Simone, Mariko Tamaki, Greg Rucka, and more. With stories from Diana’s past as well as a story that closes out Wonder Woman’s “Year of the Villian” story, the issue is a celebration of all things Wondy and you won’t want to miss it. — Nicole Drum

X-Statix: The Complete Collection, Vol. 1

Written by Peter Milligan

Art by Michael Allred

Published by Marvel Comics

This is an excellent week to pick up some classic, humor-laden superhero series. X-Statix remains both an outlier and stone-cold classic of Marvel’s X-Men line. It’s unlike anything else related to mutants published before or after—a satirical take on modern celebrity lampooning trends of reality TV and lifestyle branding that were only emerging at the time. Looking back on it today those critiques seem more prescient than ever and, just as importantly, the jokes and stories hold up very well against the test of time. Allred’s character designs are exceptional and he provides a robust inner life for some incredibly shallow individuals. X-Statix is one of the best X-books to ever emerge and this is the perfect way to discover or re-discover those stories. Excelsior! — Chase Magnett