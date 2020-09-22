The Weekly Pull: X of Swords, Immortal She-Hulk, Angel & Spike, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, the next X-Men event begins in X of Swords: Creation, Angel & Spike gets a new creative team, the Immortal She-Hulk rises, a new graphic novel from Derf Backderf, and new series from Vault Comics and AfterShock Comics. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Angel & Spike #14 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Zac Thompson

Art by Hayden Sherman

Angel & Spike #14 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Zac Thompson
Art by Hayden Sherman
Published by BOOM! Studios BOOM! Studios took Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans by surprise when it launched a new Angel series set in the publisher's rebooted continuity without any advance warning. That launch led directly into the Hellmouth crossover, which added Spike to the ongoing series' permanent cast and changed its title to Angel & Spike. The series has been solid, but it is about to get a new jolt of energy and a new direction as writer Zac Thompson takes over with issue #14, joined by new artist Hayden Sherman. Thompson co-wrote some stellar X-Men universe comics and a growing library of original genre fiction comics, including Lonely Receiver and No One's Rose. He also has some interesting thoughts about Angel and Spike, both in their original incarnations and this new continuity. We expect he's going to take the undead duo to some fascinating places. -- Jamie Lovett

The Autumnal #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Daniel Kraus

Art by Chris Shehan

The Autumnal #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Daniel Kraus
Art by Chris Shehan
Published by Vault Comics It's officially fall which means it's time for falling leaves, cooler weather, and all things spooky, and The Autumnal #1 is poised to bring readers all of that in one chilling new horror tale. In the comic, following the death of her estranged mother, Kat Somerville and her daughter Sybil leave Chicago for the quaint town of Comfort Notch, New Hampshire, the home of "America's Prettiest Autumns''. But pretty and creepy go hand in hand and things aren't likely to stay quaint for long. If you're looking for a creeping scare to kick off spooky season, this is it. -- Nicole Drum

Immortal She-Hulk #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Jon Davis-Hunt

Immortal She-Hulk #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing
Art by Jon Davis-Hunt
Published by Marvel Comics Does it have the words "Immortal" and "Hulk" on the cover? Great, then pump that comic directly into my eyeballs. The Immortal Hulk has received more accolades than any mainstream superhero comic in years, and all of them have been deserved. Even the series' spinoffs and tie-ins manage to deliver a level of quality not seen in most other Marvel publications. So the announcement of an Immortal She-Hulk one-shot, drafting the beloved character Jennifer Walters into Bruce Banner's unfurling saga of horror is cause for excitement. It's unclear exactly how these events will impact either this heroine or the ongoing story of Immortal Hulk, but following She-Hulk's death in Empyre, it appears this will reveal far more about the Green Door and exactly what forces empower the fearsome power and uncanny lives of those that walk through it. -- Chase Magnett

Juggernaut #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Fabian Nicieza

Art by Ron Garney

Juggernaut #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Fabian Nicieza
Art by Ron Garney
Published by Marvel Comics While most of X-Men fandom's attention this week will be focused on X of Swords: Creation #1, Marvel is also launching a new five-issue miniseries focusing on Cain Marko, the unstoppable Juggernaut. Veteran X-Men writer Fabian Nicieza teams up with artist Ron Garney for the new series. Juggernaut's always occupied a strange space in X-Men mythology. He isn't a mutant, but his relationship with stepbrother Charles Xavier means he's inextricably linked to mutant kind. As such, he's been a villain, an ally, a team member, and a traitor over the years. When we last saw Cain, he'd given up his terrorist and criminal ways to be a full-fledged X-Man and an ally to the mutant cause. It should be interesting to see where he fits in now following the founding of Karkoa and the establishment of a new world order for mutants. -- Jamie Lovett

Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio (Photo: Abrams Comicsarts) Writing and art by Derf Backderf

Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio (Photo: Abrams Comicsarts) Writing and art by Derf Backderf
Published by Abrams Comicarts I remember listening to the Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young song "Ohio" with my dad on classic radio growing up, and him telling me about living through the Nixon years—the events that led to four protesters slaughtered by their own government on the Kent State campus. It felt distant as a child, like a story of the bad, old times; it doesn't feel that way now. Derf Backderf's new historical comic details the zeitgeist and events that led to this consequential shooting, and subtly establishes links between themes of the past and our present moment. To call its publication timely is to engage in understatement, but the arrival of Kent State is certainly welcome. Backderf's cartooning is unparalleled, capturing the visceral ugliness and raw emotion that give humanity meaning. His thematic interests in the effects of memory, the unpredictable unfurling of history, and the importance of "small lives" in larger narratives all ensure that this story is well told and relevant. Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio is essential reading in 2020—a critical reminder that justice is never guaranteed, especially not in the United States. -- Chase Magnett

Miles to Go #1 (Photo: AfterShock Comics) Written by B. Clay Moore

Illustrated by Stephan Molnar

Miles to Go #1 (Photo: AfterShock Comics) Written by B. Clay Moore
Illustrated by Stephan Molnar
Published by Aftershock Comics Aftershock has consistently delivered some intriguing series so far this year, and it certainly looks like Miles to Go will soon be one of them. The debut issue is set to follow Amara Bishop, a newly-single mother whose past as a child assassin quickly comes back to haunt her. B. Clay Moore and Stephan Molnar's start on the series seems like it could be a fresh, intriguing take on assassin tropes, while also adding a lot of style to the proceedings. -- Jenna Anderson

Nineteen (Photo: Drawn and Quarterly) Writing and art by Ancco

Translated by Janet Hong

Nineteen (Photo: Drawn and Quarterly) Writing and art by Ancco
Translated by Janet Hong
Published by Drawn and Quarterly Coming of age stories are often some of the most compelling in entertainment of all forms, partly due to the shared experience of it all. We've all been in that space where the transition from childhood to the greater world beyond stretches life out before us and the options seem limitless...and sometimes, limiting. Nineteen is a fascinating graphic novel that captures that specific place in time through stories of various people dealing with their own challenges and reckonings at this precarious time. Translated from Korean by Janet Hong, Nineteen is a richly layered book that offers not only a unique cultural perspective on becoming an adult but a truly universal experience. Definitely worth a read. -- Nicole Drum

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #2 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Anthony Burch

Art by Simone Ragazzoni

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #2 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Anthony Burch
Art by Simone Ragazzoni
Published by BOOM! Studios Drakkon New Dawn #1 shook things up quite a bit, and writer Anthony Burch and artist Simone Ragazzoni are set to shake things up even more with major revelations in issue #2. Not only will we get the identity of the mysterious Ranger Kimberly discovered in Drakkon's prison but we'll also get more details on Ecliptor and her relationship with Drakkon, making this a must-read for fans of Ranger Slayer and the Coinless universe. The blending of In Space with Mighty Morphin is thrilling indeed, and if this issue packs as much of a punch as the first one did, it would seem Power Rangers fans are in for a treat. — Matthew Aguilar

An Unkindness of Ravens #1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Writing and art by Dan Panosian

Published by BOOM! Studios The Salem Witch Trials are infamous, but what if some of the witches around during that era not only survived but formed a hidden society that looked to protect several ancient secrets? That’s the premise of writer Dan Panosian and artist Marianna Ignazzi’s new BOOM! Studios series An Unkindness of Ravens, and it all sounds like a magic filled thrill ride you don’t want to miss. The story revolves around a new girl in school named Wilma, though she happens to look quite a bit like one of the society’s missing members. What follows is a thrilling supernatural whodunnit that you ought to give a chance. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext