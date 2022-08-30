The Weekly Pull: The Flash, Amazing Fantasy, Star Trek: Picard, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, the Flash gets an annual, an amazing milestone for Marvel's Spider-Man, and the next chapter of Star Trek: Picard. Plus, a celebration of 60 years of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, a new Astro City Metrobook, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Amazing Fantasy #1000 (Photo: John Romita Jr., Marvel Comics) Written by various

Art by various

Published by Marvel Comics Marvel is celebrating Spider-Man's 60th anniversary this year with multiple milestone issues. This week, it's Amazing Fantasy #1000, meant to commemorate the web-slingers first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15. The anthology issue features talents like Kurt Busiek, Neil Gaiman, Jonathan Hickman, Jordie Bellaire, Ho Che Anderson, Marco Checchetto, Jim Cheung, Klaus Janson, and many more. This should be a celebration worth attending for any Spidey fan. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Ant-Man #2 (Photo: Tom Reilly, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Tom Reilly

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics I typically avoid recommending second and third issues as a #1 ought to provide readers with everything they need to know to make up their minds. However, Al Ewing and Tom Reilly's 60th-anniversary celebration of the Ant-Man legacy sets out to make each installment in the 4-part miniseries an event. The first issue utilized tremendous craft to pay homage to the Silver Age origins of Hank Pym in Tales of Suspense. Now, Ant-Man #2 promises to leap across Marvel Comics history once more to look at a very different Ant-Man: Eric O'Grady. The Irredeemable Ant-Man is an oft-overlooked run and an early favorite of mine around the same time that Civil War was hitting shelves – providing readers an absolute scumbag with great comedic effect provided by none other than Robert Kirkman and Phil Hester. That premise, in both style and era, provides a lot of opportunity for this team to take an entirely new approach in a story set to weave a wide array of takes on Marvel Comics together. Ant-Man laid out an ambitious premise in its first issue and looked back on an iconic era, but this week's issue focused on the humor and off-beat ideas that ran through Marvel two decades ago has me even more excited to return. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Astro City: Metrobook Vol. 2 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Kurt Busiek

Art by Brent Eric Anderson and Will Blyberg

Colors by Alex Sinclair

Letters by John G Roshell

Published by Image Comics For those who have never picked up an issue of Astro City before—perhaps intimidated by the series sprawling scope and decades of back issues—the "Metrobook" editions provide a splendidly-priced opportunity to see what superhero fans have been raving about since 1995. Each titanic paperback gathers together a sweeping swath of stories (nearly 500 pages in volume 2) for only $34.99. Even as someone who's long loved the series, these volumes make for great reading and loaner copies as Astro City proves to be an ageless icon of the genre. For the uninitiated, this second installment provides a number of excellent starting points, including the classic tale "The Tarnished Angel." That story of an ex-con supervillain playing the role of noir detective has long stood as a fan favorite and offers a great perspective on a world stuffed with idiosyncratic characters possessing fantastical powers. While it's always easy to recommend Astro City, Metrobooks like this make it even easier to start (or re-start) reading the whole set of stories. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

DC's Saved by the Belle Reve #1 (Photo: Juni Ba, DC Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics Fall is around the corner, and the change in seasons means that it's time for another DC anthology. This week's Saved by the Belle Reve aims to bring a back-to-school focus to its array of stories, and it's safe to assume that it'll bring something for everyone. From the return of Gotham Academy with its original creative team to delightful stories involving Azrael and the Suicide Squad, this anthology is jam-packed with creative and adorable vignettes. No other DC title this week will give you this much bang for your buck, trust me. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

The Flash 2022 Annual (Photo: Marguerite Sauvage, DC Comics) Written by Jeremy Adams

Art by Serg Acuna

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Justin Birch

Published by DC Comics This might be the comic I've been looking most forward to this summer. If you are a Flash fan, you need to pick up The Flash 2022 Annual. If you aren't a Flash fan, The Flash 2022 Annual is probably going to make you one. And if you are a romance novel fan, this issue is an absolute treat. The issue is a beautiful celebration of Linda and Wally's relationship, reminding readers in a fun, Easter egg-packed way why they are one of the absolute greatest couples in comics all told through a very creative lens— Linda's novel. There is a ton of great and really, this issue is on every page just something you have to see, read, and enjoy. I cannot recommend it enough. Also? There's a wild twist at the end that's just so great.-- Nicole Drum prevnext

Sabrina the Teenage Witch: 60 Magical Stories Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Archie Comics Sabrina the Teenage Witch has become a sort of pop culture phenomenon, lighting up the television and comics world for decades. In celebration of her 60th anniversary, Archie is offering a chance to revisit one tale from each year of her history (thus far), alongside a slew of behind-the-scenes material. This year's Best of Archie Comics: 80 Years, 80 Stories collection was already an inspired idea, and it's safe to assume that Sabrina's version of it will be as well. — Jenna Anderson prevnext