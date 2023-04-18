The Weekly Pull: She-Hulk, DC Silent Tales, The Expanse: Dragon Tooth, and More

It's almost comic book day again, which means new releases hitting comic book stores and digital platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team spotlights new comics that have us excited about the week to come. Those comics might be freshes releases from the most prominent comic book publishers or new offerings from smaller companies. It could be a brand new installment of a long-running series, or it might be a new graphic novel or a collected edition of older material. Whether it involves superheroes and supervillains or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited to go get our comics this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marvel celebrates She-hulk's 175th issue, DC goes silent, and The Expanse continues in comic book form. Plus, a new Chilling Adventures title from Archie, a well-timed Guardians of the Galaxy collection, the beginning of Terrorwar, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and come back next week for another new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Chilling Adventures Presents… The Cult of That Wilkin Boy #1 (Photo: Dan Schoening, Archie Comics) Written by Cullen Bunn

Art by Dan Schoening and Ben Galvan

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Jack Morelli

I'll be completely honest: anything that even acknowledges the existence of the oft-forgotten Wilkin corner of Archie lore is a must-read for me. As the publisher's own quasi-pastiche of Archie and his friends, That Wilkin Boy made way for some zany and specific storytelling, which snowballs directly into this week's Chilling Adventures one-shot. The Cult of That Wilkin Boy frames Bingo and his band through a new lens: as leaders of a malicious rock and roll cult. Come for that bizarre combination of elements, stay for what is sure to be excellent, terrifying work from Cullen Bunn, Dan Schoening, and company. — Jenna Anderson

DC Silent Tales #1 (Photo: Gustavo Duarte, DC) Created by Gustavo Duarte

Published by DC Have you ever seen some cover art and thought, "I would like more of that, please"? That happened when I scanned the cover of DC Silent Tales #1, which features a collection of short comics by Brazilian cartoonist Gustavo Duarte. I can't say I'm familiar with Duarte's work. Yet, the energetic and expressive cover immediately appealed to me for having a similar quality to the best artwork associated with the DC Animated Universe. Duarte is known for wordless comics and applies that style here (hence the Silent Tales title). With stories focusing on such important questions as where Harley Quinn gets her seemingly endless supply of mallets, I'm looking forward to seeing what Duarte brings to these characters. -- Jamie Lovett

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #1 (Photo: Christian Ward, Boom Studios) Written by Andy Diggle

Art by Rubine

Colors by Raúl Angulo

Letters by Pat Brosseau

Published by Boom Studios Although I've only seen the excellent television adaptation of The Expanse and readily acknowledge that there's an excellent collection of novels upon which it is based, until I can carve time out time for several thousand pages of prose, I'm glad to discover more in a 12-part licensed comic from Boom Studios. The Expanse is one of the most engaging and clever examples of hard sci-fi I've ever encountered as it uses an appreciation for the harsh realities of space travel and colonization to compose compelling portraits of the human condition. While licensed continuations are rarely sure things—just look at our coverage of many licensed comics—writer Andy Diggle promises a high bar for quality and an individual with an appreciation for both the genre and medium they are working in. Combine that with an outstanding cover from Christian Ward evoking both the television series' likenesses and grandeur and Dragon Tooth feels like the sort of series that could really capture the magic others have seen in so many novels and short stories, as well as on SyFy and Amazon Prime. I am very excited to return to Earth, Mars, the Belt, and so many worlds beyond our solar system this Wednesday. -- Chase Magnett

Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story (Photo: Arielle Jovellanos, Olivia Pecini, DC) Written by Sarah Kuhn

Art by Arielle Jovellanos

Published by DC I've been excited for Girl Taking Over from the split second it was announced, as it seems to be offering a fresh and infinitely-charming take on Lois Lane. Tracking a young Lois through her internship in the big city, the YA story showcases her unique brand of gusto and charm, all while folding in Asian-American culture. After Sarah Kuhn's excellent work on the Cassandra Cain graphic novel Shadow of the Batgirl and years of enjoying Arielle Jovellanos' work, I am extremely excited to see them make some magic with this graphic novel. — Jenna Anderson

Guardians of the Galaxy by Al Ewing (Photo: Brett Booth, Guru-eFX, Adelso Corona) Written by Al Ewing

Art by various

Published by Marvel Comics The hype train heading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has pulled out of the station, and there are plenty of comics for excited fans to enjoy while they await opening weekend. Just last week, The Weekly Pull featured the first issue of Marvel's brand new Guardians of the Galaxy series and a collection of classic comics featuring the original Guardians of the Galaxy team. This week, we're the most recent Guardians of the Galaxy series to run before this latest launch, collected in its entirety in Guardians of the Galaxy by Al Ewing. The book includes all 18 issues of Ewing's Guardians of the Galaxy, his contribution to the 2021 Guardians of the Galaxy Annual, and the Rocket series he wrote preceding his run. These stories represent character-redefining tales for the likes of Rocket and Star-Lord and cosmic Marvel weirdness as only Ewing seems capable of these days, all realized by incredible artists like Juann Cabal, Marcio Takara, and Adam Gorham. If you want to read the best run of Guardians of the Galaxy comics since Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning rebooted the concept 15 years ago, then you want to read this volume. -- Jamie Lovett

She-Hulk #12 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Andres Genolet and Joe Quinones

Colors by Dee Cunniffe and Bryan Valenza

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics With this week's She-Hulk, Jen Walters has now had 175 solo issues in the pages of Marvel Comics — and luckily, that is being celebrated in style. This issue is set to play off of Jen's new status quo in some shocking and delightful ways, both with a story continuing the series' main narrative, and a backup story reuniting Jen with many of her friends and fellow heroines. Rainbow Rowell, Andres Genolet, and company are already making magic on this series, but when you add in Joe Quinones providing art for the backup issue, this is absolutely a must-buy for Shulkie fans. — Jenna Anderson

Terrorwar #1 (Photo: Dave Acosta, Image Comics) Written by Saladin Ahmed

Art by Dave Acosta

Inks by Jay Leisten

Colors by Walter Pereyra

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by Image Comics Saladin Ahmed became known in comics (after rising to prominence with his fantasy novel Throne of the Crescent Moon) with a pair of breakout 12-issue series in Black Bolt and Exiles, followed by longer runs writing two of Marvel's hottest young heroes, Ms. Marvel and Miles Morales. Since then, he's moved into creator-owned comics with his Copper Bottle imprint. Terrorwar, created with Elvira artist Dave Acosta, first appeared on Copper Bottle's Substack page and now comes to print via Image Comics. The story blends horror and dystopian sci-fi, taking place on a feature Earth nearly entirely overrun by Terrors, monsters capable of transforming into the worst fears of their victims. Blue City, the last bastion of civilization, is defended by freelance "Terrorfighters" led by Muhammed Cho. They're overworked and underpaid, and their humanity's last hope of survival. However, as the tagline says, they're not heroes. They're contractors. It's an appealing pitch for fans of genre fiction. If you, like me, haven't ever really taken to Substack comics, this print debut seems to be the right time to give it a look. -- Jamie Lovett