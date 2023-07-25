The Weekly Pull: X-Men: Hellfire Gala, Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor, Newburn, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, the Hellfire Gala kicks off the Fall of X, a new DC Black Label series examining Superman and Lex Luthor's relationship, and Newburn begins a new story arc, Plus, classic Thunderbolts comics get an Epic Collection, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: The Knight (Photo: Carmine Di Giandomenico, DC) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Carmine di Giandomenico

Colros by Ivan Plascencia

Letters by Pat Brosseau

Batman: The Knight (Photo: Carmine Di Giandomenico, DC) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Carmine di Giandomenico

Colros by Ivan Plascencia

Letters by Pat Brosseau

Published by DC I have sung the praises of Batman: The Knight countless times over the past two years, and I welcome the opportunity to do so yet again. The twelve-issue miniseries brilliantly chronicles the adolescence of Bruce Wayne's Batman training, using a globe-trotting setting to establish his relationships with countless friends, foes, and everything in between. Chip Zdarsky's writing could not be more perfect (as evident by his currently-stellar run on the main Batman title) and Carmine di Giandomenico's art is equally lively and emotional. If you somehow slept on The Knight already, this collection is the best opportunity yet to remedy that. — Jenna Anderson

Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1 (Photo: Mateo Lolli, DC) Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Acky Bright

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Saida Temofonte

Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1 (Photo: Mateo Lolli, DC) Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Acky Bright

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Saida Temofonte

Published by DC For me, the biggest appeal of the Knight Terrors event has been the eclectic array of characters it spotlights — and Angel Breaker, a recently-introduced assassin who previously studied under Black Canary and Zealot, might be among the most exciting. This week's Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1 promises to dive into the titular antihero's past, as the search for a magical object accidentally unleashes a dire figure from her dreams. After Hack/Slash, Tim Seeley feels like a perfect fit to concoct this story, and I'm excited to see how Angel Breaker's costume is rendered in Acky Bright's art. This has the potential to be one of the most promising installments of Knight Terrors. -- Jenna Anderson

Newburn #9 (Photo: Jacob Phillips, Image Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Jacob Phillips

Colors by Jacob Phillips and Pip Martin

Letters by Jacob Phillips

Newburn #9 (Photo: Jacob Phillips, Image Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Jacob Phillips

Colors by Jacob Phillips and Pip Martin

Letters by Jacob Phillips

Published by Image Comics It has been just over a year since Newburn #8 and its return is very welcome. When it was arriving on a monthly basis in 2022, Newburn was a highlight on the pull list of any crime comics reader. Each new installment promised a perfectly crafted mystery possessing plenty of style, some visceral action, and a wonderfully understated sense of humor. They also expanded upon a new mythology of New York City's underworld and revealed two distinctive characters. So the anticipation for this series' return has been great. The series' last installment dramatically recontextualized its eponymous anti-hero in a fashion that's bound to be investigated in all of the upcoming issues. Given the already tumultuous landscape of various cartels and the NYPD, it's bound to lead to many more devious mysteries and gripping standoffs. Any reader who read Newburn #8 already knows why they should be excited this week. Everyone else can treat this as the perfect opportunity to pick up the first collection and the new issue for some outstanding reading. Enjoy. -- Chase Magnett

She-Hulk #15 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Andrés Genolet

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Letters by Joe Caramagna

She-Hulk #15 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Andrés Genolet

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics When I initially decided to recommend She-Hulk #15, I wasn't sure if it would be the last solo Jennifer Walters comic for the time being. Thankfully, Marvel recently confirmed that isn't the case, with writer Rainbow Rowell, cover artist Jen Bartel, and more carrying over to a new Sensational She-Hulk run later this fall. But in the meantime, She-Hulk #15 is sure to be a promising and downright delightful culmination of how the run has been thus far, and I know it's on the top of my list to read for this week. — Jenna Anderson

Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #1 (Photo: Bryan Hitch, David Baron, DC) Written by Mark Waid

Art by Bryan Hitch and Kevin Nowlan

Colors by David Baron

Letters by Richard Starking and Tyler Smith

Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #1 (Photo: Bryan Hitch, David Baron, DC) Written by Mark Waid

Art by Bryan Hitch and Kevin Nowlan

Colors by David Baron

Letters by Richard Starking and Tyler Smith

Published by DC The premise of Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor is intriguing – Superman strives to save his arch-nemesis from a fatal affliction. But it's the names of the creators exploring that idea which makes the title's debut issue a must-read comic this week. Mark Waid's track record with Superman in comics is unassailable; Birthright remains one of Superman's canonical texts. Approaching a complex moral conundrum within the colorful context of a longstanding tradition is what Waid does in all of his best comics, which makes The Last Days of Lex Luthor particularly enticing as Waid currently delivers his best DC work in decades in Batman/Superman: World's Finest. Artist Bryan Hitch alongside inker Kevin Nowlan delivers a style that's proven to be nearly as impactful as when it reshaped comics at the turn of the century. Ultimate Invasion is a feat and The Last Days of Lex Luthor promises to provide a rival with a very different tone. Watching Hitch apply himself to both tales simultaneously is an embarrassment of riches for readers. Watching these titans of the superhero comics industry tackle Superman in a prestige 3-issue series makes this the issue to pick up for discussions at your local comic book store this week. -- Chase Magnett

Thunderbolts Epic Collection Justice, Like Lightning (Photo: Mark Bagley, Marvel Comics) Written by Kurt Busiek, Roger Stern, Peter David, and John Ostrander

Art by Mark Bagley, Steve Epting, Jeff Johnson, Mike Deodato, Sal Buscema, Pasqual Ferry, and others

Colors by Joe Rosas, and others

Letters by Dave Lanphear, Oscar Gongorra, Richard Starkings, and others

Thunderbolts Epic Collection Justice, Like Lightning (Photo: Mark Bagley, Marvel Comics) Written by Kurt Busiek, Roger Stern, Peter David, and John Ostrander

Art by Mark Bagley, Steve Epting, Jeff Johnson, Mike Deodato, Sal Buscema, Pasqual Ferry, and others

Colors by Joe Rosas, and others

Letters by Dave Lanphear, Oscar Gongorra, Richard Starkings, and others

Published by Marvel Comics For as much as modern comic book readers love to malign the late 90s as a low point for superhero comics, it's not without its charms and Thunderbolts stands out not only as the best thing to come from "Heroes Reborn," but one of the best decade's best Marvel series. The Epic Collection line provides current readers an outstanding opportunity and price to rediscover the birth of this team composed of Masters of Evil as they redefine themselves in a saga crafted by many of the era's best creators. First and foremost are writer Kurt Busiek—whose career marks him as a master of the genre, redefining it here—and artist Mark Bagley who reimagined a wide array of iconic characters and established the style that would soon define Ultimate Spider-Man. All of the diversions and additions compiled in the Epic line offer an excellent chronological reading experience that helps readers find the best shape of Thunderbolts (minus some potential for recoloring). Those looking to discover or rediscover Thunderbolts, a genuine 90s classic, will be well served by this new collection. -- Chase Magnett