The Weekly Pull: X-Men/Fantastic Four, Batman Tales, Aggretsuko, and More

It’s that time again. New comics day is here and as usual, ComicBook.com’s team is here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

This week, we have the new X-Men and Fantastic Four crossover for the Krakoa era, Batman fairytales and DC Comics romance, the first Aggretsuko comic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see this week’s pull, and check back next week for more recommendations.

AGGRETSUKO #1

Written by Daniel Barnes

Art by D.J. Kirkland

Published by Oni Press

Aggretsuko is one of my favorite series on Netflix. It does an incredible job of fusing the mundane absurdities of office life with an exaggerated style, while somehow maintaining a cast of animal characters who feel incredibly human. That sort of comedic, true-to-life experience doesn’t come along very often, which is why I’m always happy to discover more of it in any medium, especially comics. Aggretsuko #1 expands upon the existing workplace adventures of Retsuko, a red panda, and her officemates, delivering a familiar style and tone with all-new jokes and stories. With an excellent creative team attached to a property that has already proven itself to be perfectly suited to the year 2020, this is a must-read for anyone ready to shout out death metal lyrics after leaving work. — Chase Magnett

Batman Tales: Once Upon a Crime

Written by Derek Fridolfs

Art by Dustin Nguyen

Published by DC Comics

A fairytale-style take on a Batman and Robin adventure, Batman Tales: Once Upon a Crime is a collection of short stories that offers a charming and unexpected twist on the dynamic duo. Damian Wayne as Pinocchio? Alfred in Wonderland? The grim world of Batman gets a delightful, fanciful turn, something that makes it well worth checking out. — Nicole Drum

Crowded #11

Written by Christopher Sebela

Art by Ro Stein, Triona Farrell, Ted Brandt

Published by Image Comics

Crowded has consistently been one of the most interesting and engaging comics out there since it’s launch and #11 is poised to continue that run. Last we saw Charlie and Vita, they’d sought safe harbor with a pretty crazy group of cultists and militia folk as they continue to attempt to evade the crowdfunded, crowdsourced killing of Charlie but, as with anything Crowded, nothing stays safe for long. The issue is one you won’t want to miss. — Nicole Drum

DC’s Crimes of Passion

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics

DC’s 80-page giants have definitely become a highlight of the company, especially with their holiday-themed entries. This new iteration, which arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day, collects an array of stories surrounding DC’s various couples, including Batman/Catwoman and Green Arrow/Black Canary and roster of characters ranging from Pied Piper to Slam Bradley. With a wide array of talent on the book and such a unique execution, Crimes of Passion seems like a perfect encapsulation of what DC has to offer at the moment. — Jenna Anderson

Giant Days Vol. 12

Written by John Allison

Art by Max Sarin

Published by Boom Studios

Giant Days may have wrapped up its run in single issues late last year, but anyone who is “trade waiting” (or just wants to revisit the series) has a pleasant surprise this week. The twelfth volume in the university-set series includes some genuinely great (and relatively standalone) adventures in the Giant Days world, which involve driving lessons, awkward weddings, and mysteries at a comic book shop. This collection of issues distills so much of what made Giant Days a truly great title — and is just a genuinely fun read. — Jenna Anderson

Green Arrow Vol. 8: The End of the Road

Written by Mairghread Scott, Collin Kelly, and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics

Oliver Queen (sadly) doesn’t have a solo title at the moment, with DC’s Emerald Archer largely existing in team books and odd cameo appearances. That makes now a better time than ever to catch up on his most recent solo run, which this TPB collects a significant chunk of. The stories range from Oliver escorting Parasite to a high-security prison, to his most unpredictable rematch with Count Vertigo, to his and Dinah’s newest (and still unfinished) adventure. The collection is definitely worth the price of admission and then some. — Jenna Anderson

X-Men/Fantastic Four #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Terry Dodson

Published by Marvel Comics

“And tell him when he’s ready, he has family waiting for him on Krakoa.” That was the message that Cyclops gave to Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman to pass along to their son, Franklin Richard, in the first of Marvel’s game-changing House of X miniseries. That simple statement created instant tension between the X-Men and the Fantastic Four that’s been hanging in the ether of the Marvel Universe. In X-Men/Fantastic Four, that tension is finally addressed as the mutant son of Marvel’s First Family becomes caught between the two groups. The miniseries is written by Chip Zdarsky, one of the hottest writers in the industry, with fan-favorite artist Terry Dodson providing the visuals. This looks like it could be the sleeper Marvel event of 2020. — Jamie Lovett

Young Justice #13

Written by Brian Michael Bendis and David Walker

Art by Michael Avon Oeming, Mike Grell, and John Timms

Published by DC Comics

Young Justice has been a genuine delight, the perfect centerpiece for Wonder Comics, which makes its recent crossover with other titles like Wonder Twins and Dial H for Hero an even more astounding starting point for this new storyline. New heroes from other series join Young Justice just in time for the introduction of even more Young Justice members, each bringing something unique to the table. It’s a robustly positive adventure that revels in the long library of DC Comics lore, including the return of Warlord in this issue accompanied by the character’s creator Mike Grell. Grell’s return to Skartaris is bound to attract many fans from the Bronze Age, and for good reason, but his sharing the issue with the distinctly recognizable styles of Oeming and Timms ensures there will be something for readers of almost every stripe in these pages. Young Justice continues to improve on an already excellent formula each month and the many artists and characters jumping on board in #13 promises that this will be the best installment to date. — Chase Magnett