The Weekly Pull: Batgirls, X-Men: Hellfire Gala, Doctor Who, and More

Batgirls #1

Written by Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad

Art by Jorge Corona

Colors by Sarah Stern

Lettering by Becca Carey

Published by DC Comics

After months and months of anticipation from fans, a Batgirls series is finally a reality. This new ongoing title follows the newest adventures of Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain, who are being mentored by Barbara Gordon in a new corner of Gotham City. As was evident in the title’s recent backup stories in Batman, Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad’s script has an inspired and scrappy approach to its characters, one that is complemented perfectly by Jorge Corona’s art. This book is absolutely worth the wait and hype – both for fans of the characters and just of the Batfamily corner of DC storytelling. — Jenna Anderson

BRZRKR #6

Written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt

Art by Ron Garney

Colors by Bill Crabtree

Letters by Clem Robins

Published by Boom Studios

BRZRKR #6 is a real turning point in the story and the emotional weight of B’s journey on its pages – as well as the dark turn with the government agents at the end – make it an excellent choice this week. For a book as graphically violent as this title is, it rarely fails to have a humanity to it that makes it more than just a blood-and-guts action read. This issue is a fine example of how to balance things and also give things real stakes. It’s a good, thought-provoking read. — Nicole Drum

Doctor Who: Empire of the Wolf #2

Written by Jody Houser

Art by Robert Ingranata

Colors by Warnia K. Sahadewa

Letters by Richard Starkings

Published by Titan Comics

The recent hype around Doctor Who: Flux recently left me craving more adventures featuring the universe’s favorite Time Lord. I’ve finally begun digging into classic Doctor Who serials, immersing myself in Big Finish audio dramas, and catching up on some of Titan’s Doctor Who comics. When Titan first acquired the license in 2014, they went hard with multiple ongoing series featuring different iterations of The Doctor. (From this era, the first year of Eleventh Doctor stories by Al Ewing, Robbie Morrison, Simon Fraser, and Warren Pleece is particularly transcendent, and Morrison’s collaboration with Daniel Indro on the Tenth Doctor story “The Weeping Angels of Mons” is the best use of the titular villains since “Blink.”). Since then, Titan has downsized and streamlined the line into a single ongoing Doctor Who Comic series from writer Jody Houser and artist Roberta Ingranata. While the creative team remains the same, each new arc focuses on different characters from the Doctor Who universe, giving it the feel of an anthology. This week’s issue is the second chapter of a team-up between two Doctors — the Eighth and the Eleventh — and the Tenth Doctor’s former companion Rose Tyler. They’re teaming up to deal with an alternate timeline version of Rose that rules a star-spanning empire. It’s a wild concept that had a stellar first issue. If you, like me, are looking to spend some more time with the Doctor, it’s well worth jumping on board the “Empire of the Wolf” arc. — Jamie Lovett

Leone: Notes on a Life

Written by Carmine Di Giandomenico and Francesco Colafella

Art by Carmine Di Giandomenico and Francesco Colafella\

Letters by Fabio Amelia

Published by Image Comics

Image Comics has continued to up its game beyond serialized comics, bringing more ambitious original graphic novels into publication than ever before. Leone: Notes on a Life is a perfect example – veering away from genre fare and familiar narrative patterns in favor of something far more complex and subtle. It tells the story of an Italian musician immigrating to the United States and encountering the unexpected choices life inevitably brings. It’s a meditation on freedom and how we use the time we have, which makes ample use of the freedom found in comics as it deftly moves through time and space with little need to line them up chronologically. Carmine Di Giandomenico’s stunning and stylistic pages are a perfect fit as they provide splashes that demand long moments of consideration and images that affix themselves in memory. If you’re looking for a new read to expand your comics horizons this holiday season, don’t hesitate to pick up Leone: Notes On a Life and consider a second copy for a gift. — Chase Magnett

No Holds Bard

Written by Eric Gladstone

Illustrated by Gabrielle Kari

Published by Behemoth Comics

No Holds Bard #1 is the sort of premise that was made for comics, as the new series from Behometh Comics puts William Shakespeare in the role of a masked hero alongside William Page. Yep, you read that right, and the title of No Holds Bard is pretty brilliant too. After Queen Elizabeth I is kidnapped, Shakespeare and Page will suit up as their hero alter-egos to find and save her, and the entire story is fittingly written in iambic pentameter. It’s a story I didn’t know I wanted, but now that it’s here I could not be happier haha, so if you’ve got a spot on your pull list you might want to give this a look. — Matthew Aguilar



Pennyworth #5

Written by Scott Bryan Wilson



Art by Juan Gedeon

Colors by John Rauch

Letters by DC Hopkins

Published by DC Comics

While Pennyworth is technically a tie-in comic, I no longer consider this book to be that. It’s an incredible comic all in its own right and this week’s Pennyworth #5 pulls us from the cliffhanger of whether Alfred is going to live or die in Siberia and then delivers us into what might be the wildest turn in any Batman-related story ever. With a turn you genuinely won’t see coming that also packs an impressive emotional punch, it’s not an exaggeration to say you NEED this comic. — Nicole Drum

Primordial #4

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by Steve Wands

Published by Image Comics

Regular readers likely recognize the names Lemire and Sorrentino on the covers of a comic. Since they first collaborated on Green Arrow, they’ve continued to develop impressive pieces of art and story, both individually and together. However, Primordial delivers a high-water mark from both artists… individually or together. This piece of historical fiction blended with sci-fi has pushed the medium to its limits in presenting abstract extraterrestrial life and animal experiences without extensive exposition or excessive dialogue. Instead, the series has remained a primarily visual experience that exceeds the expectations set in each prior issue. Exploration of both animal experiences and space produce abstract designs that become integral to the story at hand and assist readers in expanding their visual vocabulary and sympathies. The results have been nothing short of stunning thus far as two modern masters engage with themes and concepts from past masterpieces like We3 to develop something entirely. Readers still unaware of Primordial are meeting it at its midway mark and would be well advised to check out one of the most impressive new comics to emerge from 2021, as well as Lemire and Sorrentino’s already impressive bibliographies. — Chase Magnett

Hulk #2

Written by Donny Cates

Illustrated byRyan Ottley

Colored byFrank Martin

Lettered by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics

It’s no secret that Hulk #1 absolutely knocked my socks off, and issue #2 rocketed to the top of my most-wanted list as a result. Donny Cates, Ryan Ottley, Frank Martin, and Cory Petit delivered one amazing opening salvo, and now they’re back with an epic second chapter. The Hulk is imprisoned, but for how long? Banner is in charge and hurtling towards places unknown, but what awaits him when he gets there, and will he actually make it? Do the heroes of Earth even have a prayer? This series is just getting started and is a must-read — Matthew Aguilar

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124

Written by Sophie Campbell

Art by Ken Garing

Colors by Ronda Pattison

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by IDW Publishing

Since taking over the series with issue #124, writer Sophie Campbell has built upon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ themes of family bonds to apply to a developing marginalized community. Together, this community has dealt with trauma, great and small. Most recently, they’ve wrestled political control away from Old Hob and his gang of Mutanimals, which now allows time for the Splinter Clan to tend to the more personal hurts that have lingered since Splinter’s death. In this story, Campbell and artist Ken Garing spend one silent night checking in with TMNT’s extended cast of characters for what should be a touching standalone installment of a fantastic stellar series. — Jamie Lovett

X-Men: Hellfire Gala – The Red Carpet Collection

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics

Honestly, it almost feels surreal that the Hellfire Gala event occurred this year, as the X-Men event simultaneously feels like it was unveiled forever ago and last week. This week’s Red Carpet Collection collects the wide-ranging crossover event in the best format yet, allowing for fans to experience all of the drama, intrigue, and lasting repercussions of Krakoa’s gala. The Hellfire Gala event was ambitious in every sense of the word, and it’s delightful to know that readers can now experience the whole thing in one stylish volume. — Jenna Anderson