The Weekly Pull: Batman & The Joker, Black Cloak, Secret Wars, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, Batman & The Joker: Deadly Duo continues, Image Comics launches Black Cloak, and Marvel's classic Secret Wars gets an omnibus. Plus, the final season of Batman: The Adventures Continue begins, and Lazarus Planet Alpha sets the stage for the next big DC event and more.
What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.
Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #3
- Written by Marc Silvestri
- Art by Marc Silvestri
- Colors by Arif Prianto
- Letters by Troy Peteri
- Published by DC
I'm not going to pretend that a large reason I chose this particular book as one of my recommendations this week was because there wasn't a lot of books this week that I would normally gravitate to. While the idea of Batman and his biggest foe teaming up in any fashion is a genuinely interesting concept, I haven't been entirely wowed by the execution of this book in terms of story thus far. That said, when it comes to art and presentation, you won't find much better this week than Silvestri's work here that simultaneously has this polish to it that feels slick and elegant, but also a raw, rough edge perfectly befitting a grimy, almost horror-esque Batman tale. This is a book that's doing the Most, but the art alone makes it very much worth picking up this week. -- Nicole Drum
Batman: The Adventures Continues Season Three #1
- Written by Paul Dini and Alan Burnett
- Art by Jordan Gibson
- Colors by Monica Kubina
- Letters by Josh Reed
- Published by DC
Even 30 years after its premiere, Batman: The Animated Series remains an essential part of the Batman canon. Some (me) would argue that it is the definitive take on the character. It's been exciting to see Batman: The Adventures Continue tells new stories in that universe. The series occurs around the time of The New Batman Adventures (before or right after is the matter of some debate among continuity nerds, but it matters little), with Batman: The Animated Series writers/producers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini writing. They've used the series to reimagine characters and concepts introduced to the Batman mythology after the original cartoon went off the air within The Animated Series world. It's told stories that have pit the animated Batman against Azrael, Jason Todd as the Red Hood, and the Court of Owls. It's been fun, but it ends with Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three, the series' final outing. The miniseries will focus on many newer characters: bruiser villain Muscle, the Joker's replacement for Harley Quinn called Straightman, and a figure from Batman's past who shares a romantic history with both Bruce Wayne and Harley Quinn. With a rotating art team that includes longtime Batman: The Animated Series comic book artist Ty Templeton, this should be a worthy sendoff for the welcome continuation of the beloved television series. -- Jamie Lovett
Black Cloak #1
Written by Kelly Thompson
Art by Meredith McClaren
Colors by Meredith McClaren
Letters by Becca Carey
Published by Image Comics
Black Cloak #1 ought to attract an abundance of curious readers based purely on price point with a triple-sized debut featuring 60 pages of comics landing for only $4.99. But even if this series were following a more typical model, the talent and premise attached would be more than sufficient to demand our attention. Writer Kelly Thompson has distinguished herself as one of the impressive voices at Marvel Comics with her recently concluded run on Black Widow turning plenty of heads. In Black Cloak she is collaborating with artist Meredith McClaren whose work on Jem and the Holograms may have gone underappreciated, yet still showcased a cartoonist of tremendous talent. Black Cloak promises to feature striking visuals, bold colors, and a character-driven narrative that will keep readers riveted between each new release. Combine that with the actual pitch of a sci-fi and fantasy fusion in which the Black Cloaks are called to investigate a royal murder in the sole remaining city of a desperate civilization and there's simply too much promise to miss. Image Comics is breaking out the big guns in the second week of 2023 and I expect Black Cloak to make quite the splash. -- Chase Magnett
Dega
- Created by Dan McDaid
- Published by Oni Press
Dan McDaid is a Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics veteran who has also drawn series like The Fearsome Doctor Fang for TKO. I first encountered his work on Boom Studios' Firefly ongoing, where he brought strong-lined pulpiness to the series. Dega is McDaid's first original graphic novel, crafted entirely by his hand. He writes and draws the story of a young woman stranded on a barren planet, with her only hope of survival buried beneath its surface, where both salvation and destruction await. Like many of the best sci-fi short stories, Dega's plot is easy to follow, building tension and excitement with each expertly structured page and panel, but still includes striking moments that are deliberately unexplained, inviting thoughtful interpretation. There's a raw energy in Dega's linework that is lacking in too many of its peers and makes spare but inventive use of color. Dega makes a strong case for hoping that this first foray into the graphic novel format from McDaid isn't his last. -- Jamie Lovett
The Flash #123 (Facsimile Edition)
- Written by Gardner Fox
- Art by Carmine Infantino
- Inks by Joe Giella, Murphy Anderson
- Colors by Carl Gafford
- Published by DC
The landscape of superhero comics might not be what it is today if it wasn't for The Flash #123. The comic, which united the seemingly-forgotten Golden Age Flash Jay Garrick with the newer Silver Age Flash Barry Allen, blew the door open for DC's (and honestly, much of popular culture's) multiverse. There's a reason why this issue, and the iconography of its front cover, have been homaged and recontextualized time and time again. This week's facsimile edition is probably your best change yet at experiencing the original work. — Jenna Anderson
Gospel #3
- Written by Will Morris
- Art by Will Morris
- Published by Image Comics
A story of stories (and in some sense, a story within stories), Gospel is a fascinating comic full of layers and issue three promises to bring more of that. I put this one on my list this week because Will Morris is not only managing to do very well with that complex structure as well as deliver with some really lovely art, but while this is a story that requires some slow reading and a bit of digesting, it's just that good. This issue sees the fate of the quest literally balance on storytelling and there's just something thrilling about that, even in a tale as complex as this. This book is a treat. -- Nicole Drum
Lazarus Planet: Alpha #1
- Written by Mark Waid and Gene Luen Yang
- Art by Riccardo Federici and Billy Tan
- Colors by Brad Anderson, Sebastian Cheng
- Letters by Steve Wands, Janice Chiang
- Published by DC
Stemming out of the literal fallout of Batman vs. Robin is Lazarus Planet, a month-long event poised to change large swaths of the DC Universe. After a volcano of Lazarus serum gets unleashed onto Earth, a motley crew of heroes and villains are beginning to deal with the fallout. This event has the potential to be something special, and you owe it to yourself to check out this week's opening chapter. — Jenna Anderson
Marvel Super Heroes: Secret Wars Omnibus
- Written by Jim Shooter
- Art by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton
- Inks by John Beatty, Mike Esposito, Jack Abel
- Colors by Nel Yomtov, Christie Scheele
- Letters by Joe Rosen
- Published by Marvel Comics
It's hard to deny that the words "Secret Wars" have been on the lips of a lot of Marvel fans, especially with Marvel Studios' 2026 big-scren adaptation of the event.. Now more than ever, it feels worthwhile to acknowledge the bedrock of the entire multiverse-spanning crossover, and this week's reprint of the original series is the best way to do so. Littered with iconic character moments and character debuts, Secret Wars continues to have a special place in the comic landscape — and this collection will showcase why. — Jenna Anderson
Spy Superb #1
Written by Matt Kindt
Art by Matt Kindt
Colors by Sharlene Kindt
Letters by Matt Kindt
Published by Dark Horse Comics
Published by Dark Horse Comics

There's no American cartoonist working today whose ambition I admire more than Matt Kindt. Each new project pushes their already expansive bibliography of work, which has taken advantage of every physical facet of the comics medium to tell tales filled with intrigue and mystery, in new directions. The hardcover collection of Kindt's Super Spy stands as a testament to the creative ingenuity applied to draw readers ever deeper into comics that reward intensive investigation. So the announcement of a similarly titled Spy Superb promises an issue that's bound to engross readers and keep them coming back to learn more. Described as "John Wick meets Wes Anderson," the premise of pristinely manicured details combined with outrageous action in the form of the world's best spy is exactly the sort of comic that Kindt can deliver upon. Whatever Spy Superb becomes, it's bound to leave readers exhilarated about the possibilities within the world of comics. -- Chase Magnett