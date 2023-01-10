The Weekly Pull: Batman & The Joker, Black Cloak, Secret Wars, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Batman & The Joker: Deadly Duo continues, Image Comics launches Black Cloak, and Marvel's classic Secret Wars gets an omnibus. Plus, the final season of Batman: The Adventures Continue begins, and Lazarus Planet Alpha sets the stage for the next big DC event and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #3 (Photo: Marc Silvestri, Arif Prianto, DC) Written by Marc Silvestri

Art by Marc Silvestri

Colors by Arif Prianto

Letters by Troy Peteri

Published by DC I'm not going to pretend that a large reason I chose this particular book as one of my recommendations this week was because there wasn't a lot of books this week that I would normally gravitate to. While the idea of Batman and his biggest foe teaming up in any fashion is a genuinely interesting concept, I haven't been entirely wowed by the execution of this book in terms of story thus far. That said, when it comes to art and presentation, you won't find much better this week than Silvestri's work here that simultaneously has this polish to it that feels slick and elegant, but also a raw, rough edge perfectly befitting a grimy, almost horror-esque Batman tale. This is a book that's doing the Most, but the art alone makes it very much worth picking up this week. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Batman: The Adventures Continues Season Three #1 (Photo: Kevin Nowlan, DC) Written by Paul Dini and Alan Burnett

Art by Jordan Gibson

Colors by Monica Kubina

Letters by Josh Reed

Published by DC Even 30 years after its premiere, Batman: The Animated Series remains an essential part of the Batman canon. Some (me) would argue that it is the definitive take on the character. It's been exciting to see Batman: The Adventures Continue tells new stories in that universe. The series occurs around the time of The New Batman Adventures (before or right after is the matter of some debate among continuity nerds, but it matters little), with Batman: The Animated Series writers/producers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini writing. They've used the series to reimagine characters and concepts introduced to the Batman mythology after the original cartoon went off the air within The Animated Series world. It's told stories that have pit the animated Batman against Azrael, Jason Todd as the Red Hood, and the Court of Owls. It's been fun, but it ends with Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three, the series' final outing. The miniseries will focus on many newer characters: bruiser villain Muscle, the Joker's replacement for Harley Quinn called Straightman, and a figure from Batman's past who shares a romantic history with both Bruce Wayne and Harley Quinn. With a rotating art team that includes longtime Batman: The Animated Series comic book artist Ty Templeton, this should be a worthy sendoff for the welcome continuation of the beloved television series. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Black Cloak #1 (Photo: Michelle McClaren, Image Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson Art by Meredith McClaren Colors by Meredith McClaren Letters by Becca Carey Published by Image Comics Black Cloak #1 ought to attract an abundance of curious readers based purely on price point with a triple-sized debut featuring 60 pages of comics landing for only $4.99. But even if this series were following a more typical model, the talent and premise attached would be more than sufficient to demand our attention. Writer Kelly Thompson has distinguished herself as one of the impressive voices at Marvel Comics with her recently concluded run on Black Widow turning plenty of heads. In Black Cloak she is collaborating with artist Meredith McClaren whose work on Jem and the Holograms may have gone underappreciated, yet still showcased a cartoonist of tremendous talent. Black Cloak promises to feature striking visuals, bold colors, and a character-driven narrative that will keep readers riveted between each new release. Combine that with the actual pitch of a sci-fi and fantasy fusion in which the Black Cloaks are called to investigate a royal murder in the sole remaining city of a desperate civilization and there's simply too much promise to miss. Image Comics is breaking out the big guns in the second week of 2023 and I expect Black Cloak to make quite the splash. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Dega (Photo: Dan McDaid, Oni Press) Created by Dan McDaid

Published by Oni Press Dan McDaid is a Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics veteran who has also drawn series like The Fearsome Doctor Fang for TKO. I first encountered his work on Boom Studios' Firefly ongoing, where he brought strong-lined pulpiness to the series. Dega is McDaid's first original graphic novel, crafted entirely by his hand. He writes and draws the story of a young woman stranded on a barren planet, with her only hope of survival buried beneath its surface, where both salvation and destruction await. Like many of the best sci-fi short stories, Dega's plot is easy to follow, building tension and excitement with each expertly structured page and panel, but still includes striking moments that are deliberately unexplained, inviting thoughtful interpretation. There's a raw energy in Dega's linework that is lacking in too many of its peers and makes spare but inventive use of color. Dega makes a strong case for hoping that this first foray into the graphic novel format from McDaid isn't his last. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

The Flash #123 (Facsimile Edition) (Photo: Carmine Infantino, Murphy Anderson, DC) Written by Gardner Fox

Art by Carmine Infantino

Inks by Joe Giella, Murphy Anderson

Colors by Carl Gafford

Published by DC The landscape of superhero comics might not be what it is today if it wasn't for The Flash #123. The comic, which united the seemingly-forgotten Golden Age Flash Jay Garrick with the newer Silver Age Flash Barry Allen, blew the door open for DC's (and honestly, much of popular culture's) multiverse. There's a reason why this issue, and the iconography of its front cover, have been homaged and recontextualized time and time again. This week's facsimile edition is probably your best change yet at experiencing the original work. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Gospel #3 (Photo: Ver, Image Comics) Written by Will Morris

Art by Will Morris

Published by Image Comics A story of stories (and in some sense, a story within stories), Gospel is a fascinating comic full of layers and issue three promises to bring more of that. I put this one on my list this week because Will Morris is not only managing to do very well with that complex structure as well as deliver with some really lovely art, but while this is a story that requires some slow reading and a bit of digesting, it's just that good. This issue sees the fate of the quest literally balance on storytelling and there's just something thrilling about that, even in a tale as complex as this. This book is a treat. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Lazarus Planet: Alpha #1 (Photo: David Marquez,Alejandro Sánchez, DC) Written by Mark Waid and Gene Luen Yang

Art by Riccardo Federici and Billy Tan

Colors by Brad Anderson, Sebastian Cheng

Letters by Steve Wands, Janice Chiang

Published by DC Stemming out of the literal fallout of Batman vs. Robin is Lazarus Planet, a month-long event poised to change large swaths of the DC Universe. After a volcano of Lazarus serum gets unleashed onto Earth, a motley crew of heroes and villains are beginning to deal with the fallout. This event has the potential to be something special, and you owe it to yourself to check out this week's opening chapter. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Marvel Super Heroes: Secret Wars Omnibus (Photo: Mike Zeck, Marvel Comics) Written by Jim Shooter

Art by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton

Inks by John Beatty, Mike Esposito, Jack Abel

Colors by Nel Yomtov, Christie Scheele

Letters by Joe Rosen

Published by Marvel Comics It's hard to deny that the words "Secret Wars" have been on the lips of a lot of Marvel fans, especially with Marvel Studios' 2026 big-scren adaptation of the event.. Now more than ever, it feels worthwhile to acknowledge the bedrock of the entire multiverse-spanning crossover, and this week's reprint of the original series is the best way to do so. Littered with iconic character moments and character debuts, Secret Wars continues to have a special place in the comic landscape — and this collection will showcase why. — Jenna Anderson prevnext