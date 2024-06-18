The Weekly Pull: G.I. Joe: Destro, She-Hulk, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook team highlights the new releases that excite us the most about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Destro comes to the Energon Universe, Marvel releases the penultimate issue of The Sensational She-Hulk, and IDW's new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles anthology continues. All this plus, Marvel presents a new Uncle Scrooge adventure, a new reader-friendly Usagi Yojimbo collection, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Destro #1 (Photo: Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas, Image Comics) Written by Dan Watters

Art by Andrei Bressan

Colors by Adriano Lucas

Letters by Rus Wooton

Published by Image Comics The Energon Universe line from Skybound Entertainment simply does not miss. With consistently stellar creative teams and an ambitious new narrative driving the familiar G.I. Joe and Transformers concepts, it's proven to be one of comics' best current success stories, and Destro #1 appears ready to maintain that streak. Although Cobra Commander was the first Joe villain to receive their own miniseries, there's still no doubt Destro has the better name, costume, and story. Writer Dan Watters has a knack for taking anti-heroic figures and revealing their most dramatic aspects, for better or for worse. While there's no doubt that global arms distributor Destro is a villain, his sense of purpose and self make him as fascinating as the very best bad guys. Combine that with a mix of fellow Joe villains, frightening new weapons systems, and clear sense of direction to find a character with an irresistible (albeit irredeemable) story. Whether or not potential readers are longtime fans of this chrome-domed figure, Destro #1 is bound to make an impression and convert those who don't already quake at the name of Laird Destro. -- Chase Magnett

The Sensational She-Hulk #9 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Andres Genolet

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics I was already going to recommend this week's installment of Sensational She-Hulk since Rainbow Rowell and company's take on Jen Walters has been one of my favorite things about comics in recent years. But with this week's reveal that the series will be ending with next month's tenth issue, I have even more reason to endorse (and begin to mourn) this excellent series. As Jen and Jack of Hearts return to Earth and continue their unique romance, there's no telling what wild and wonderful story is on the horizon for this finale. — Jenna Anderson

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White, & Green #2 (Photo: Javier Rodríguez, IDW Publishing) Written by Gavin Smith, Tyler Boss, Javier Rodriguez, Mikey Way

Art by Gavin Smith, Tyler Boss, Javier Rodriguez, Nikola Cizmesija

Colors by Gavin Smith, Tyler Boss, Javier Rodriguez, Lee Loughridge

Published by IDW Publishing The first installment of IDW publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White, & Green anthology series was a delight, and this second outing looks no different. The headliner here is Javier Rodriguez, the masterful artist whose distinct style has previously graced titles like Batgirl: Year One, Daredevil, The Amazing Spider-Man, and, most recently, The Defenders. Here he's writing and drawing a one-off tale featuring the Turtles and it should be a treat to see the TMNT rendered in his style (I mean, look at that cover). This issue also features new Turtles stories by Tyler Boss, Mike Way, and Gavin Smith, meaning it should be quality comics throughout. -- Jamie Lovett

Uncanny Spider-Man: Fall of X (Photo: Uncanny Spider-Man: Fall of X cover. - Tony Daniel, Sonia Oback, Marvel Comics) Written by Si Spurrier

Art by Lee Garbett, Javier Pina

Colors by Matt Milla

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics For years, some X-Men fans have pointed to Nightcrawler as the character most ready to break out as a solo hero. I was a doubter for a long time, not believing that any X-Men outside of Wolverine are particularly well-suited to headline a series free of the melodrama and group dynamics of the X-Men's team books. Uncanny Spider-Man turned me into a believer. The third installment of a Nightcrawler-centric trilogy of series from writer Si Spurrier, following Way of X and Legion of X, this Fall of X-era story finds Nightcrawler operating in disguise as a new Spider-Man after having flown under the radar of Orchis' attack that rid the Earth of nearly all of its mutants. The book combines the swashbuckling sense of adventure and the deeply personal conflict and philosophical musings that have counterbalanced Kurt Wagner's best characterizations over the years to offer something rich and compelling that I want more of. This collection also includes X-Men: Blue Origins, the one-shot issue that redefined Nightcrawler's origin and the relationship between his parents, Destiny and Mystique, in important ways. Nightcrawler fans should check this out regardless of their investment into the Krakoan era of X-Men comics. -- Jamie Lovett

Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime #1 (Photo: Alex Ross, Marvel Comics) Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Paolo Mottura, Francesco D'Ippolito, Vitale Mangiatordi, Alessandro Pastrovicchio, and Giada Perissinotto

Colors by Arianna Consonni

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics Many Marvel Comics readers may be unfamiliar with the legacy of Duck comics, which is all the more reason to celebrate the publication of Uncle Scrooge and The Infinity Dime #1 this week. Scrooge and his family have been the centerpiece of Disney's comics production for decades, producing masterpieces like The Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck and more beautifully illustrated, delightfully concocted adventures than I would care to count. Now American fan-favorite writer Jason Aaron is teaming up with an array of current Italian artists familiar with Scrooge and his family's forms to bring these tales to the direct market. The first issue of Infinity Dime is broken into several distinct segments, providing a massive introduction loaded with great artwork and some new ideas for Duck comics, including Aaron's fascination with the multiverse. As someone who's yet to discover a bad Duck comic after decades of reading, the arrival of Scrooge at Marvel Comics this Wednesday is a very exciting proposal, indeed. -- Chase Magnett