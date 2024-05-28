The Weekly Pull: Ultimate Spider-Man, Green Arrow, William of Newbury, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook team highlights the new releases that excite us most about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, we have new installments of Ultimate Spider-Man and Green Arrow and the latest creation Michael Avon Oeming, William of Newbury. There are also two major X-Men releases -- Rise of the Power of X #5 and X-Men: The Wedding Special -- and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: The Knight (Photo: Carmine Di Giandomenico, DC) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Carmine di Giandomenico

Colors by Ivan Plascencia

Letters by Pat Brosseau

Published by DC Batman origin stories are a superhero sub-genre unto themselves; it's rare to find an example that both distinguishes itself with quality and provides readers something genuinely new within this well-trod territory. Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Carmine di Giandomenico's "The Knight" is just such an example, however. The 10-issue miniseries from 2022 presented readers with the story of Bruce Wayne developing his skills to become a vigilante – training with an array of skillful masters, developing relationships with future peers, and confronting one of his greatest adversaries. Batman: The Knight focused on the development of Bruce's philosophy as well as his skills in a bildungsroman filled with the gothic tones, thrilling action, and dark drama that have come to define Batman. It's also, simply put, a very fun comic book to read. Each new installment of the miniseries provides an adventure even as the overlapping characters and stories develop into a single narrative. Zdarsky uses Bruce's youthful perspective to explore the doubts and hesitations that must be resolved before the legendary Dark Knight could emerge. Giandomenico summons up both the internal strife and various battles in a hard-lined, gritty style that emphasizes the immense struggles Bruce endures. Together, they deliver one of the best Batman origins ever found in comics and it's now available in a single, accessible trade paperback for curious readers. "Year One" may still be the king of Batman origins, but "The Knight" has asserted itself as one of the best and a must-read for any modern Batman fan. -- Chase Magnett

DC Pride 2024 #1 (Photo: Kevin Wada, DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC For me, there are always a few constants I look forward to in a year, and the debut of another new DC Pride anthology is definitely among them. The oversized issue is back for another year to present a showcase of stories about LGBTQ+ characters from LGBTQ+ creators, and this year's installment looks to be especially promising. At the moment, there is no better celebration of what LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream comics is capable of, and there will definitely be something within this year's anthology that will impact and delight you. — Jenna Anderson

Green Arrow #12 (Photo: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur, and Sean Izaakse

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Lettering by Troy Peteri

Published by DC With this week's issue, the initial promise of DC's latest Green Arrow series culminates, as Oliver Queen reunites with his "ArrowFam" in a no-holds-barred fight to save their future. As someone with a deep love for the characters in that orbit, this issue was highly anticipated for me for a while, and the work Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse, and company do within absolutely delivers. — Jenna Anderson

Rise of the Power of X #5 (Photo: R.B. Silva, David Curiel, Marvel Comics) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Luciano Vecchio

Colors by David Curiel

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published Marvel Comics It's nearly time to turn the lights out on the Krakoan age of the X-Men as Rise of the Powers of X ends. The Kieron Gillen-penned miniseries has focused on the existential threat to not just mutants but all of reality in the form of Enigma, the Dominion hovering outside of space and time. Given how thematically resonant the companion series, X-Men: Forever, turned out to be, we have high hopes that Gillen can deliver a similar conclusion to this Fall of X saga (although, admittedly, Marvel calling in a fill-in artist for R.B. Silva to close things out does nothing to assuage the fear that the issue will be as rushed as many other Fall of X installments – no offense to Luciano Vecchio, a capable artist in his own right). For the X-Men to rise "from the ashes," as the next era teases, they must first burn. Rise of the Power of X #5 seems poised to light the flame. -- Jamie Lovett

Ultimate Spider-Man #5 (Photo: Marco Checchetto, Matt Wilson, Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by David Messina

Colors by Matt Wilson

Lettering by Cory Petit and Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics Month after month, the joy I have felt when opening a new issue of Ultimate Spider-Man has been unparalleled. The series has been effortless in its reconstruction and celebration of the Spider-Man mythos, delivering issues that I know I'll spend the next month dissecting and thinking about. This week's fifth issue, which is set to shed light on the series' new take on Green Goblin, is sure to be no exception. If you're somehow not reading this series yet, don't miss out. — Jenna Anderson

William of Newbury #1 (Photo: Michael Avon Oeming, Dark Horse Comics) Created by Michael Avon Oeming

Published by Dark Horse Comics Those of you in the know will have already seen Michael Avon Oeming's name attached to William of Newbury #1 and pre-ordered the series knowing the greatness associated with this modern master of cartooning. However, for everyone else, I come with glad tidings: your new favorite anthropomorphic fantasy comic arrives tomorrow. Oeming's work on comics ranging from the superhero pastiche Powers to the (also anthropomorphic) fantasy saga The Mice Templar has proved him to be an exemplary storyteller with an imagination that could only unfold on the comics page. His newest work, William of Newbury, pulls from both history and pop culture, combining the life of William of Newburgh from the 12th-century event called "The Anarchy" and popular fantasies like Redwall and Hellboy. The reimagined William is now a raccoon traversing a countryside plagued by spirits and war (and plague), confronting evil where he finds it. Whether it's the medieval landscape, ghostly apparitions, or the heroic tale of a single neurotic monk doing their best, readers are bound to find something to love in every aspect of this new story. Oeming's own penchant for portraying emotive animal characters and shaping folklore into thrilling comics pages make it clear the cartoonist is playing to his strengths in one of this year's most exciting new releases. -- Chase Magnett