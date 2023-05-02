The Weekly Pull: Superman: Space Age, X-Men: Before the Fall, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer, and More
This week, DC launches a new Shazam! series, the Fall of X approaches in Sons of X, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer reveals a lost summer adventure. Plus, Peacemaker Tries Hard!, Groot gets a solo series, Superman: Space Age gets collected, and more.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer #1
- Written by Casey Gilly
- Art by Lauren Knight
- Colors by Francesco Segala
- Letters by Ed Dukeshire
- Published by Boom Studios
Since taking over the Buffy the Vampire Slayer license, Boom Studios has focused on telling stories in various alternate realities featuring fresh new versions of familiar characters from the popular television series. In Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer #1, Boom finally returns to that original timeline for a lost adventure featuring the characters fans of the TV show knew and loved. Written by Casey Gilly (who wrote Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer, one of Boom's better efforts with the property) and drawn by Golden Rage's Lauren Knight, the story follows the Scooby Gang on a road trip mission to retrieve Spike's diary full of embarrassing poetry, which is about to go up for auction at a convention for antiquers in New Orleans. It's safe to assume that supernatural hijinks will ensue. -- Jamie Lovett
Edge of Spider-Verse #1
- Written by Karla Pacheco, Zander Cannon
- Art by Pere Perez, Guillermo Sanna
- Colors by Antonio Fabela, Rico Renzi
- Letters by Joe Caramagna
- Published by Marvel Comics
The Spider-Verse is a big place and while I'm not always super excited about Spider-Verse stories, Edge of Spider-Verse #1 makes my list this week for one giant reason: Spider-Rex. There's just something about a Spider-Man T-Rex variant that makes me extremely happy. Add to that Venomsaurus and that right there is enough to pique my interest. Sometimes, comics just need to be weird and bonkers, and fun. This is one of those times. Check it out. -- Nicole Drum
Groot #1
- Written by Dan Abnett
- Art by Damian Couceiro
- Colors by Matt Milla
- Letters by Travis Lanham
- Published by Marvel Comics
Whether you're a fan of Marvel Comics or the MCU films, you're bound to have some affection for the alien, plantlike creature who speaks in only three syllables: I am Groot. Series featuring the botanical space hero have been a consistent source of amusement for readers since Vin Diesel first voiced them in 2014 as miniseries highlighted his quirky nature, often alongside that of Rocket Raccoon. With the final installment of Guardians of the Galaxy hitting theaters at the end of this week, Marvel is producing a new Groot miniseries focused on the character's origins and a small form reminiscent of the adorable "Baby Groot" found in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 from an outstanding collection of creators. It was writer Dan Abnett who composed the Suicide Squad-style composition of Guardians in "Annihilation" that would serve as the foundation of the MCU's most consistently excellent trilogy. Here he focuses on Groot's time before meeting their fellow Guardians as an attack on Groot's homeworld draws him into adventure and an encounter with the iconic interstellar hero Mar-Vell. Paired with an outstanding art team and a facet of the Marvel Comics timeline without many annoying continuity details, it seems they will have free rein to showcase a young Groot with idiosyncratic powers, cosmic battles, and plenty of humor. Regardless of where you first came to encounter this endearing sentient plant life, Groot is bound to make for a delightful summer read. -- Chase Magnett
Peacemaker Tries Hard! #1
- Written by Kyle Starks
- Art by Steve Pugh
- Colors by Jordie Bellaire
- Letters by Becca Carey
- Published by DC
It's still beautifully bizarre to me that Peacemaker has become something of a household name, thanks to John Cena's riotous performance in live-action. After some one-off or team appearances in last year's comics, Peacemaker Tries Hard! seems to be the best rejuvenation yet of the character. Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh's tale puts Christopher Smith on an adventure he's definitely not prepared for — one that is sure to get raunchy, ridiculous, and heartfelt as time goes along. And come on, how can you pass up the series' VHS-inspired main covers from Kris Anka? — Jenna Anderson
Poison Ivy #12
- Written by G Willow Wilson
- Art by Marcio Takara
- Colors by Arif Prianto
- Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou
- Published by DC
I've really been enjoying Poison Ivy as a series which is the main reason it's my rec this week, but this issue is also just a really lovely — and at times thought-provoking — look at Ivy's continued reckoning with her past and her own actions. The issue sees her facing some of the things she's done and how they've impacted others around her and seeing the character further develop her conscience is fascinating. There's also a bit of joy for Harley/Ivy fans as well which makes this issue just a solid one to check out. -- Nicole Drum
Shazam! #1
- Written by Mark Waid
- Art by Dan Mora
- Colors by Alejandro Sánchez
- Letters by Troy Peteri
- Published by DC
Shazam once surpassed Superman in sales and popularity back in his Captain Marvel days, and he's about as straightforward a superhero as exists. That he's a young boy who becomes an adult hero makes him power fantasy incarnate, the superhero genre's most often cited raison d'être. Mark Waid is a writer who can elevate a straightforward superhero premise with thoughtful character work and unbridled love for the genre. He's been writing superheroes for decades at Marvel Comics, DC, and elsewhere, and most recently returned to DC with a string of well-received series, most notably World's Finest, the team-up book starring members of the Superman and Batman family that he launched with the incredible artist Dan Mora. Waid and Mora are reteaming for this latest volume of Shazam! It's hard to imagine a better creative team for it. Waid brings that signature passion, and few people seem better suited to drawing DC's "big red cheese" than Mora, the artist known for his joyfully smiling characters and who turned Santa Claus himself into the eternal superhero Klaus. Even if you've never been interested in Shazam, this series has all the ingredients to be one of the best superhero comics this year. -- Jamie Lovett
Superman: Space Age
- Written by Mark Russell
- Art by Mike Allred
- Colors by Laura Allred
- Letters by Dave Sharpe
- Published by DC
At this point, Mark Russell and Mike Allred could work together on an illustrated version of the phonebook, and it would still be a holy grail item in my collection. Luckily, the pair's collaboration is actually the three-issue miniseries Superman: Space Age, which beautifully and bizarrely reimagined the Man of Steel's origin for a new era. The work on these pages is nothing short of exceptional, from Russell's heartfelt and hilarious writing to Allred's gorgeous art. If you missed this book when it was being released in single issues, now is an opportunity to change that. — Jenna Anderson
Survival #1
- Written by Sean Lewis
- Art by Bryndon Everett
- Colors by Natalie Barahona with Bryndon Everett
- Letters by Ed Dukeshire
- Published by Dark Horse Comics
Sean Lewis' work at Image Comics across the past half-decade has been consistently impressive as he—often alongside artistic collaborator Hayden Sherman—explored the genres of science-fiction, western, and horror with a keen eye for thematic commentary on the 21st century and ambitious approaches to visual style. Regardless of how readers feel about any individual work, the quality of that work has made each new debut worth investigating and that's why I'm terribly excited for Lewis' new collaboration with artist Bryndon Everett at Dark Horse Comics: Survival. The series is set in rural Alaska and features a young woman returning home when an ancient evil is unleashed. Playing upon the majestic setting of the Alaskan wilderness and dark ideas that Lewis has already displayed a knack for presenting in the comics form, it is set to be a surefire horror hit, especially when one sees Survival #1's devilishly tantalizing cover. Whether you're just hearing Lewis and Everett's names for the first time or have followed them from before, Survival is bound to be must-read material for any fan of contemporary horror comics. -- Chase Magnett
X-Men: Before the Fall - Sons of X #1
- Written by Si Spurrier
- Art by Phil Noto
- Letters by Clayton Cowles
- Published by Marvel Comics
With Sins of Sinister over, Marvel's X-Men line is taking its first steps toward the Fall of X. Sons of X is the first of four X-Men: Before the Fall one-shots that will put the pieces in place for what may be Krakoa's last act. Writer by Si Spurrier, Sons of X also serves as a series finale to Legion of X, the ongoing series he wrote following Nightcrawler and his team of mutants trying to ensure the philosophy of the Spark lives on in Krakoa. All it takes is a glance at the issue's solicitation to see that much is happening in its story. Nightcrawler is with Orchis, Legion is ready to take on Nimrod, Banshee is in another crisis, and Mother Righteous is making another play for control after her role in the Sins of Sinister nightmare. We can't wait to see how Spurrier and artist Phil Noto bring it together. Whether you've been following Legion of X or you want to see where things stand with mutants ahead of Fall of X, this is going to be a big one. -- Jamie Lovett