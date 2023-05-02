The Weekly Pull: Superman: Space Age, X-Men: Before the Fall, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, DC launches a new Shazam! series, the Fall of X approaches in Sons of X, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer reveals a lost summer adventure. Plus, Peacemaker Tries Hard!, Groot gets a solo series, Superman: Space Age gets collected, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer #1 (Photo: Mirka Andolfo, Boom Studios) Written by Casey Gilly

Art by Lauren Knight

Colors by Francesco Segala

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Written by Casey Gilly (who wrote Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer, one of Boom's better efforts with the property) and drawn by Golden Rage's Lauren Knight, the story follows the Scooby Gang on a road trip mission to retrieve Spike's diary full of embarrassing poetry, which is about to go up for auction at a convention for antiquers in New Orleans. It's safe to assume that supernatural hijinks will ensue. -- Jamie Lovett

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 (Photo: Patrick Brown, Marvel Comics) Written by Karla Pacheco, Zander Cannon

Art by Pere Perez, Guillermo Sanna

Colors by Antonio Fabela, Rico Renzi

Letters by Joe Caramagna

The Spider-Verse is a big place and while I'm not always super excited about Spider-Verse stories, Edge of Spider-Verse #1 makes my list this week for one giant reason: Spider-Rex. There's just something about a Spider-Man T-Rex variant that makes me extremely happy. Add to that Venomsaurus and that right there is enough to pique my interest. Sometimes, comics just need to be weird and bonkers, and fun. This is one of those times. Check it out. -- Nicole Drum

Groot #1 (Photo: Lee Garbett, Marvel Comics) Written by Dan Abnett

Art by Damian Couceiro

Colors by Matt Milla

Letters by Travis Lanham

Whether you're a fan of Marvel Comics or the MCU films, you're bound to have some affection for the alien, plantlike creature who speaks in only three syllables: I am Groot. Series featuring the botanical space hero have been a consistent source of amusement for readers since Vin Diesel first voiced them in 2014 as miniseries highlighted his quirky nature, often alongside that of Rocket Raccoon. With the final installment of Guardians of the Galaxy hitting theaters at the end of this week, Marvel is producing a new Groot miniseries focused on the character's origins and a small form reminiscent of the adorable "Baby Groot" found in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 from an outstanding collection of creators. It was writer Dan Abnett who composed the Suicide Squad-style composition of Guardians in "Annihilation" that would serve as the foundation of the MCU's most consistently excellent trilogy. Here he focuses on Groot's time before meeting their fellow Guardians as an attack on Groot's homeworld draws him into adventure and an encounter with the iconic interstellar hero Mar-Vell. Paired with an outstanding art team and a facet of the Marvel Comics timeline without many annoying continuity details, it seems they will have free rein to showcase a young Groot with idiosyncratic powers, cosmic battles, and plenty of humor. Regardless of where you first came to encounter this endearing sentient plant life, Groot is bound to make for a delightful summer read. -- Chase Magnett

Peacemaker Tries Hard! #1 (Photo: Kris Anka, DC) Written by Kyle Starks

Art by Steve Pugh

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Becca Carey

It's still beautifully bizarre to me that Peacemaker has become something of a household name, thanks to John Cena's riotous performance in live-action. After some one-off or team appearances in last year's comics, Peacemaker Tries Hard! seems to be the best rejuvenation yet of the character. Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh's tale puts Christopher Smith on an adventure he's definitely not prepared for — one that is sure to get raunchy, ridiculous, and heartfelt as time goes along. And come on, how can you pass up the series' VHS-inspired main covers from Kris Anka? — Jenna Anderson

Poison Ivy #12 (Photo: Jessica Fong, DC) Written by G Willow Wilson

Art by Marcio Takara

Colors by Arif Prianto

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

I've really been enjoying Poison Ivy as a series which is the main reason it's my rec this week, but this issue is also just a really lovely — and at times thought-provoking — look at Ivy's continued reckoning with her past and her own actions. The issue sees her facing some of the things she's done and how they've impacted others around her and seeing the character further develop her conscience is fascinating. There's also a bit of joy for Harley/Ivy fans as well which makes this issue just a solid one to check out. -- Nicole Drum

Shazam! #1 (Photo: Dan Mora, DC) Written by Mark Waid

Art by Dan Mora

Colors by Alejandro Sánchez

Letters by Troy Peteri

Shazam once surpassed Superman in sales and popularity back in his Captain Marvel days, and he's about as straightforward a superhero as exists. That he's a young boy who becomes an adult hero makes him power fantasy incarnate, the superhero genre's most often cited raison d'être. Mark Waid is a writer who can elevate a straightforward superhero premise with thoughtful character work and unbridled love for the genre. He's been writing superheroes for decades at Marvel Comics, DC, and elsewhere, and most recently returned to DC with a string of well-received series, most notably World's Finest, the team-up book starring members of the Superman and Batman family that he launched with the incredible artist Dan Mora. Waid and Mora are reteaming for this latest volume of Shazam! It's hard to imagine a better creative team for it. Waid brings that signature passion, and few people seem better suited to drawing DC's "big red cheese" than Mora, the artist known for his joyfully smiling characters and who turned Santa Claus himself into the eternal superhero Klaus. Even if you've never been interested in Shazam, this series has all the ingredients to be one of the best superhero comics this year. -- Jamie Lovett

Superman: Space Age (Photo: Michael Allred, Laura Allred, DC) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Mike Allred

Colors by Laura Allred

Letters by Dave Sharpe

At this point, Mark Russell and Mike Allred could work together on an illustrated version of the phonebook, and it would still be a holy grail item in my collection. Luckily, the pair's collaboration is actually the three-issue miniseries Superman: Space Age, which beautifully and bizarrely reimagined the Man of Steel's origin for a new era. The work on these pages is nothing short of exceptional, from Russell's heartfelt and hilarious writing to Allred's gorgeous art. If you missed this book when it was being released in single issues, now is an opportunity to change that. — Jenna Anderson

Survival #1 (Photo: Tomm Coker, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Sean Lewis

Art by Bryndon Everett

Colors by Natalie Barahona with Bryndon Everett

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Sean Lewis' work at Image Comics across the past half-decade has been consistently impressive as he—often alongside artistic collaborator Hayden Sherman—explored the genres of science-fiction, western, and horror with a keen eye for thematic commentary on the 21st century and ambitious approaches to visual style. Regardless of how readers feel about any individual work, the quality of that work has made each new debut worth investigating and that's why I'm terribly excited for Lewis' new collaboration with artist Bryndon Everett at Dark Horse Comics: Survival. The series is set in rural Alaska and features a young woman returning home when an ancient evil is unleashed. Playing upon the majestic setting of the Alaskan wilderness and dark ideas that Lewis has already displayed a knack for presenting in the comics form, it is set to be a surefire horror hit, especially when one sees Survival #1's devilishly tantalizing cover. Whether you're just hearing Lewis and Everett's names for the first time or have followed them from before, Survival is bound to be must-read material for any fan of contemporary horror comics. -- Chase Magnett