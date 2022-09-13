The Weekly Pull: Dark Crisis: Wonder Woman, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Phenomena, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Dark Crisis puts the spotlight on Wonder Woman, Star Trek: Lower Decks comes to comics, and Brian Michael Bendis and André Lima Araújo begin a new adventure in Phenomena: The Golden City of Yes. Plus, Kate Beaton's latest graphic memoir and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1 (Photo: Andrea Sorrentino, Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Colors by David Stewart

Letters by Steve Wands

If you see the names Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino on a comic book, you can bet with confidence that whatever lies between the covers is absolute fire. The collaborators have developed a strong approach to storytelling that ranges between and fuses together genre elements from horror, suspense, and science-fiction to offer genuinely unique narratives. Gideon Falls proved to be a masterpiece of conspiratorial thinking with mysteries that proved as satisfying to ponder as they were to eventually solve. Primordial showcased Sorrentino's best work of storytelling to date in a sprawling, emotionally rich consideration of the life and love amongst Cold War angst. Yet the pair have ultimately settled into what they've titled "The Bone Orchard Mythos," a shared horror universe that kicked off with The Passageway this summer. They return to that dark space this week with a new series: Ten Thousand Black Feathers. This new tale delves into the relationship between Trish and Jackie, two gamers struggling with the line between fiction and reality. Each new link in this creative partnership's chain has forged rich new comics for readers and it appears Ten Thousand Black Feathers is situated to excel past all that's come before. How could any comics fan miss it? -- Chase Magnett

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League - Wonder Woman #1 (Photo: Leila Del Duca, Jordie Bellaire, DC Comics) Written by Tini Howard and Dan Watters

Art by Leila Del Duca and Brandon Peterson

Published by DC Comics The Dark Crisis event has been at its best when it has used the DC multiverse to get genuinely, unabashedly weird. This week's newest Worlds Without a Justice League one-shot appears to be doing that in spades, offering the stories of Wonder Woman and Martian Manhunter in their own corners of Pariah-influenced universes. The idea of Tini Howard and Leila Del Duca working together on a Wonder Woman story is enticing enough, but when you couple in a Dan Watters and Brandon Peterson Martian Manhunter story, this is sure to be a knockout. — Jenna Anderson

Ducks (Photo: Kate Beaton, Drawn and Quarterly) Created by Kate Beaton

Published by Drawn and Quarterly Ducks is, without a doubt, my most anticipated comic of 2022. It would be enough if this were simply Kate Beaton's newest work; the critically- and commercially-acclaimed creator of Hark! A Vagrant has been a shining source of humor, literary insight, and delightful cartooning style ever since her debut. However, Ducks takes the cartoonist and her work to uncharted waters as it provides Beaton's first work in memoir detailing her time spent working around the Canadian oil sands. It's a potent setting in itself – having worked a camp job, I'm familiar with the isolation and strange cultures that form working long weeks in western Canada. What's most engaging about this period of Beaton's life is how she distills broader themes from her generational experience into this space. Ducks confronts life amidst end-stage capitalism as opportunities become more rare and the dreams achieved by parents grow more difficult to share with their children. It's the sort of individual story that appreciates its specific context and uses that insight to help readers better see themselves and their own world. To say more about the specifics would do a disservice to an artful coming-of-age tale that is essential to understanding the 21st century. Beaton's artwork and eye have never been sharper, and it's certain Ducks was worth the long wait. Don't miss this comic. -- Chase Magnett

Phenomena Book One: The Golden City of Eyes (Photo: André Lima Araújo, Abrams ComicArts) Brian Michael Bendis

Art by André Lima Araújo

Published by Abrams ComicArts Thanks to his tenure are Marvel and DC Comics, Brian Michael Bendis has become synonymous with superhero comics. Before that, he made his name with noir. Now he's stretching into something new, teaming with artist André Lima Araújo on Phenomena, a new series of original graphic novels with an adventurous tone Bendis is looking to channel the great, citing Jack Kirby, Moebius, and Hayao Miyazaki as inspirations. Those are high standards to try to live up to, but Araújo is bringing incredible talent to the project. The story begins in Phenomena Book One: The Golden City of Eyes. If you're looking for adventure, this is the book to for you. -- Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Lower Decks #1 (Photo: Chris Fenoglio, IDW Publishing) Written by Ryan North

Art by Chris Fenoglio

Published by IDW Publishing As the franchise's first animated comedy, no Star Trek season has come out of the gate as ready to be adapted into comics as Star Trek: Lower Decks. Now, as the series is in the midst of its third season, IDW Publishing delivers. The publisher couldn't have found a better creative team than writer Ryan North, known for his comedic chops, and artist Chris Fenoglio, who can recreate the style of the show perfectly while applying rock-solid comic book storytelling principles. The story involves hijinks on the holodeck leading to the creation of a sentient Dracula hologram. What else do you need to know? -- Jamie Lovett