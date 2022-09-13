The Weekly Pull: Dark Crisis: Wonder Woman, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Phenomena, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, Dark Crisis puts the spotlight on Wonder Woman, Star Trek: Lower Decks comes to comics, and Brian Michael Bendis and André Lima Araújo begin a new adventure in Phenomena: The Golden City of Yes. Plus, Kate Beaton's latest graphic memoir and more.
What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.
The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1
- Written by Jeff Lemire
- Art by Andrea Sorrentino
- Colors by David Stewart
- Letters by Steve Wands
- Published by Image Comics
If you see the names Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino on a comic book, you can bet with confidence that whatever lies between the covers is absolute fire. The collaborators have developed a strong approach to storytelling that ranges between and fuses together genre elements from horror, suspense, and science-fiction to offer genuinely unique narratives. Gideon Falls proved to be a masterpiece of conspiratorial thinking with mysteries that proved as satisfying to ponder as they were to eventually solve. Primordial showcased Sorrentino's best work of storytelling to date in a sprawling, emotionally rich consideration of the life and love amongst Cold War angst. Yet the pair have ultimately settled into what they've titled "The Bone Orchard Mythos," a shared horror universe that kicked off with The Passageway this summer. They return to that dark space this week with a new series: Ten Thousand Black Feathers. This new tale delves into the relationship between Trish and Jackie, two gamers struggling with the line between fiction and reality. Each new link in this creative partnership's chain has forged rich new comics for readers and it appears Ten Thousand Black Feathers is situated to excel past all that's come before. How could any comics fan miss it? -- Chase Magnettprevnext
Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League - Wonder Woman #1
- Written by Tini Howard and Dan Watters
- Art by Leila Del Duca and Brandon Peterson
- Published by DC Comics
The Dark Crisis event has been at its best when it has used the DC multiverse to get genuinely, unabashedly weird. This week's newest Worlds Without a Justice League one-shot appears to be doing that in spades, offering the stories of Wonder Woman and Martian Manhunter in their own corners of Pariah-influenced universes. The idea of Tini Howard and Leila Del Duca working together on a Wonder Woman story is enticing enough, but when you couple in a Dan Watters and Brandon Peterson Martian Manhunter story, this is sure to be a knockout. — Jenna Andersonprevnext
Ducks
- Created by Kate Beaton
- Published by Drawn and Quarterly
Ducks is, without a doubt, my most anticipated comic of 2022. It would be enough if this were simply Kate Beaton's newest work; the critically- and commercially-acclaimed creator of Hark! A Vagrant has been a shining source of humor, literary insight, and delightful cartooning style ever since her debut. However, Ducks takes the cartoonist and her work to uncharted waters as it provides Beaton's first work in memoir detailing her time spent working around the Canadian oil sands. It's a potent setting in itself – having worked a camp job, I'm familiar with the isolation and strange cultures that form working long weeks in western Canada. What's most engaging about this period of Beaton's life is how she distills broader themes from her generational experience into this space. Ducks confronts life amidst end-stage capitalism as opportunities become more rare and the dreams achieved by parents grow more difficult to share with their children. It's the sort of individual story that appreciates its specific context and uses that insight to help readers better see themselves and their own world. To say more about the specifics would do a disservice to an artful coming-of-age tale that is essential to understanding the 21st century. Beaton's artwork and eye have never been sharper, and it's certain Ducks was worth the long wait. Don't miss this comic. -- Chase Magnettprevnext
Phenomena Book One: The Golden City of Eyes
- Brian Michael Bendis
- Art by André Lima Araújo
- Published by Abrams ComicArts
Thanks to his tenure are Marvel and DC Comics, Brian Michael Bendis has become synonymous with superhero comics. Before that, he made his name with noir. Now he's stretching into something new, teaming with artist André Lima Araújo on Phenomena, a new series of original graphic novels with an adventurous tone Bendis is looking to channel the great, citing Jack Kirby, Moebius, and Hayao Miyazaki as inspirations. Those are high standards to try to live up to, but Araújo is bringing incredible talent to the project. The story begins in Phenomena Book One: The Golden City of Eyes. If you're looking for adventure, this is the book to for you. -- Jamie Lovettprevnext
Star Trek: Lower Decks #1
- Written by Ryan North
- Art by Chris Fenoglio
- Published by IDW Publishing
As the franchise's first animated comedy, no Star Trek season has come out of the gate as ready to be adapted into comics as Star Trek: Lower Decks. Now, as the series is in the midst of its third season, IDW Publishing delivers. The publisher couldn't have found a better creative team than writer Ryan North, known for his comedic chops, and artist Chris Fenoglio, who can recreate the style of the show perfectly while applying rock-solid comic book storytelling principles. The story involves hijinks on the holodeck leading to the creation of a sentient Dracula hologram. What else do you need to know? -- Jamie Lovettprevnext
Supper Club
- Written and Illustrated by Jackie Morrow
- Published by Image Comics
The very premise of Supper Club sounds downright delightful to me, as the graphic novel follows three friends who form a secret supper club to keep their bond ongoing amid the expectations and aspirations of high school. Jackie Morrow's graphic novel is shaping up to be a lovely and adorable story of friendship and growth, with renderings of food that look delicious. I can not wait to add Supper Club to my bookshelf — and you might feel the same way, too. — Jenna Andersonprev