The Weekly Pull: Inferno, Locke & Key/Sandman, Die, and More

This week, the X-Men enter Inferno, the second half of the Sandman and Locke & Key crossover, and the conclusion to Image Comics' Die. Plus, DC Comics kicks off Deathstroke Inc., Beat Boy Loves Raven, a new volume of Captain Marvel, and more.

Captain Marvel Vol. 6: Strange Magic

Written by Kelly Thompson, Jamie McKelvie

Art by David Lopez, Jacopo Camagni, Jamie McKelvie

Colors by Triona Farrell, Espen Grundetjern

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Marvel Comics

Things have been pretty hectic lately for Captain Marvel who found herself jettisoned into a possible future that brought up some major questions and concerns for Carol. One of those was the need to defend against magic, and that sent her down a winding road that pushed Carol out of her comfort zone, both as a hero and on a personal level. A thoroughly entertaining romance involving Doctor Strange and amazing moments featuring the Enchantress and Rhodey are the cherries on top and make this a must-read for all Carol fans. — Matthew Aguilar

Deathstroke Inc. #1

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Howard Porter

Colors by Hi-Fi

Letters by Steve Wands

Published by DC Comics

DC’s Infinite Frontier initiative is well underway, and we’ve been able to see characters cross paths in some interesting and unexpected contexts. This week’s debut of Deathstroke Inc. is one of the most intriguing examples yet, pairing Deathstroke and Black Canary on a team against some of DC’s “heavy-hitter villains.” Joshua Williamson take on the DC universe – combining the tenets of a character’s history with bold new storytelling – has been abundantly clear in titles like Infinite Frontier and Robin, and I could not be more excited to see his take on this team, and particularly on Dinah, who has largely been regulated to bigger ensembles since Infinite Frontier began. With Howard Porter on the art, Deathstroke Inc. is the new DC title I’m most excited about this fall. — Jenna Anderson

DIE #20

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Stephanie Hans



Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Image Comics

The arrival of DIE #20 is a bittersweet moment. Over the past 3 years, DIE established itself as one of the most engaging and wondrously conceived series in serialized American comics. Each issue read like a gift and engaged all of the facets that made this concept sing: richly-considered characters, fascinating settings and conflicts, a rigorous consideration of humanity’s use of games and stories, and some of the most stunning artwork found in any comic from 2021. Now DIE #20, the series grand finale, promises to deliver a fitting conclusion to all those outstanding elements, but that also means there will be no more to read… so bittersweet. It does make for any easy recommendation, however. Even as someone who began reading DIE by trade-waiting the series’ constant narrative twists and increasing stakes made it impossible to wait even a month between issues. So whether you’re finally coming to DIE as it concludes or, like many of us here at ComicBook, tensely awaiting one last issue, there has never been a better time to discover one of the absolute best comics series in years. DIE is over; long live DIE. — Chase Magnett

Human Remains #1

Written by Peter Milligan

Art by Sally Cantrino

Colors by Dearbhla Kelly

Letters by Andworld

Published by Vault Comics

It’s spooky season, which is reason enough for my comics recommendations to lean towards horror, but add to that an intriguing premise inspired by the lockdowns and social distancing of COVID-19 and I’m there. Human Remains #1 is, generally, about two people who love one another in a world in which emotions are dangerous – literally. Monsters that have invaded Earth are triggered by emotions. Think of it as A Quiet Place, just with feelings. It’s bloody, a little weird, and very thought-provokingly of the now. — Nicole Drum

Inferno #1

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Valerio Schti

Colors by David Curiel

Letters by Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics

In 2019, Jonathan Hickman, Pepe Larraz, and RB Silva dropped a bomb on X-Men fans with the release of dual miniseries House of X and Power of X. The story told through those twelve issues set the stage for two years of the most exciting storytelling involving Marvel’s mutants in two decades. Now, Hickman is bidding farewell to the X-line he pioneered beginning with this week’s Inferno #1. There’s been plenty of discussion about Hickman exiting his role as Head of X earlier than intended. Regardless of how you feel about Hickman leaving the line in the hands of the collaborators he’s worked closely with throughout his run, Inferno remains a vital and exciting miniseries. If you’re genuinely only in it for “Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men,” then Inferno is the finale promising to bring closure to many of the dangling plot threads from those original miniseries, specifically those surrounding many lives of Moira X. For those who plan to stick around, Inferno is still a significant turning point as the secrets hidden by Krakoa’s leaders threaten to upend the society they’ve built and burn paradise around them. Inferno is likely to be the essential X-Men story of the year. With Hickman scripting, it may also be the best written X-Men story of the year. With SWORD artist Valerio Schti bringing their consistently stunning art to the series, it may also be the best-looking. — Jamie Lovett

Locke & Key/Sandman: Hell & Gone #2

Written by Joe Hill

Art by Gabriel Rodriguez

Colors by Jay Fotos

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by IDW Publishing/DC Comics

Sandman seems to be all around us this year in audiobook and Netflix series form, and Locke & Key also has a Netflix show working on its second season. Yet, there’s no more exciting event in 2021 for fans of either than Locke & Key/Sandman: Hell & Gone. This two-part story promised to intertwine the universes of both dark fantasy series. The first part of the story was on the quiet side, setting the stage for things to come by having a member of the Locke family visit the imprisoned Morpheus in Roderick Burgess’ cellar. Part two looks to be a much more eventful chapter as that same Locke enters the Dreaming in decline and attempts to steal a soul from under Lucifer’s nose in Hell. With The Sandman Universe line winding down, Hell & Gone may be the last new entry in that canon for the foreseeable future, revealing certain untold secrets from early in The Sandman‘s narrative. For Locke & Key fans, the issue represents the conclusion of The Golden Age saga. For those uninitiated, Gabriel Rodriguez’s artwork is always delightful regardless of context. — Jamie Lovett

Scarenthood

Writing and art by Nick Roche

Colors by Chris O’Halloran

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by IDW Publishing



Another great “horror” offering this week is the TPB of Scarenthood. As individual issues, Scarenthood wasn’t my all-time favorite comic, but collected in one volume, it’s a moving and affecting tale of mystery, the supernatural, and perhaps the scariest thing of all for parents: letting your kids down. Even if you’ve read this in single issues, it’s worth giving another look now that it’s in trade form and is easily one of my favorite “spooky” reads. You have to check it out. — Nicole Drum

Teen Titans: Beast Boys Loves Raven

Written by Kami Garcia

Art by Gabriel Picolo, with Rob Haynes

Colors by David Calderon

Letters by Gabriela Downie

Published by DC Comics

Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo have crafted something truly special in their Teen Titans: Raven and Beast Boy graphic novels, and now the two beloved Titans are brought together in Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven. Raven and Beast Boy each have their own unique flair and charm, and yet both increase 10 fold once they are occupying the same space, taking readers through a sweet and heartfelt journey that you can’t help but become invested in. A gorgeous art style brings moments both big and small to life throughout, and you’re in for an adventure you will not forget anytime soon. Trust me, this is a must-buy, so don’t miss out on all the fun. — Matthew Aguilar

Underground

Written by Jeff Parker

Art by Steve Lieber

Colors by Ron Chan

Letters by Steve Lieber

Published by Oni Press

Steve Lieber and Jeff Parker. Those are two names that have been on my “must-read” list for a long time, so when both of them appear on the same title it’s an obvious addition to the library, as well as a recommendation. Underground details the story of park rangers protecting Stillwater Cave, a natural wonder, from exploitation and being met with explosive force from locals as well as the many threats inherent in spelunking. It’s a tale told by a brilliant set of storytellers – genuine masters of the comics form. That’s evident from the first few pages, which precede the story’s action by simply presenting its protagonists in all-too-relatable situations filled with humor, romance, and more than a touch of awkwardness. It’s impossible to set Underground after those first few pages as the comic pulls readers ever deeper into the intrigue and relationships brilliantly articulated across each page. Whether you’re already a fan of these creators or simply looking for something new to read: Underground will not disappoint, so feel free to set your expectations high. — Chase Magnett

Wonderful Women of the World

Edited by Laurie Halse Anderson

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics

DC is celebrating Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary in an array of ways, from new series to classic reprints. In and amongst them is Wonderful Women of the World, a graphic novel anthology that takes Diana Prince’s impact in a real-world context. Curated by Laurie Halse Anderson, who previously crafted a stellar take on the Princess of Themyscira in Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed, Wonderful Women of the World offers a collection of stories surrounding real-life female icons, ranging from Beyonce to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Marsha P. Johnson. An all-star roster of female and nonbinary writers and artists come together to bring this anthology to life, in a volume that will definitely be a collector’s item for Wonder Woman fans — and for fans of the way that comics can tell empowering stories. — Jenna Anderson