The Weekly Pull: Birds of Prey, Ghost Rider/Wolverine, Kill Your Darlings, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. This week, a DC launches a new Birds of Prey series, Marvel's Ghost Rider and Wolverine crossover concludes, and Kill Your Darlings debuts at Image Comics. Plus, The Batman Adventures gets an omnibus, a new volume of Bite Sized Archie, and more.

The Batman Adventures Omnibus (Photo: Ty Templeton, DC) Written by various

Art by various

The Batman Adventures Omnibus (Photo: Ty Templeton, DC) Written by various
Art by various
Published by DC Like many superhero fans my age, I adore Batman: The Animated Series. That show's take on the Dark Knight remains the definitive version of the character for an entire generation of fans. This is well known, but what is less known is that Batman: The Animated Series spawned what may be the best Batman comic book series of the 1990s. While DC's main continuity Batman books dealt with one crossover event after another, Kelley Puckett, Ty Templeton, Rick Burchett, and others used the Batman: The Animated Series visual style and storytelling templates to tell great Batman adventures that often provided great insight into both the Caped Crusader and his various rogues. The Batman Adventures Omnibus collects the entire 36-issue run, plus its two annual issues, holiday special, and Bruce Timm and Paul Dini's Batman: Mad Love, which established Harley Quinn's origin story for the first time. It even includes the comic book adaptation of the best Batman movie, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which has never been reprinted. If you ever dismissed The Batman Adventures as a mere tie-in to kids' show, do yourself a favor and give it a second look. -- Jamie Lovett

Birds of Prey #1 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Leonardo Romero

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Birds of Prey #1 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson
Art by Leonardo Romero
Colors by Jordie Bellaire
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Published by DC It has been several years since the Birds of Prey last had an ongoing series — during which time the 2020 movie introduced the group of DC heroines to a whole new audience. This week's new start for the Birds not only matches the film's madcap and earnest energy, it encapsulates so much of what has made the group a revelation in superhero comics. As Black Canary joins forces with Zealot, Big Barda, Cassandra Cain, and Harley Quinn on a very personal mission, the repercussions on the larger DCU are made clear in a snappy, globe-trotting manner. Kelly Thompson, Leo Romero, and Jordie Bellaire already made magic together on Marvel's Hawkeye, so trust me, you're going to want to follow them on this new journey. — Jenna Anderson

Bite Sized Archie Vol. 2: Going Viral (Photo: Vincent Lovallo, Archie Comics) Written by Ron Cacace

Art by Vincent Lovallo

Bite Sized Archie Vol. 2: Going Viral (Photo: Vincent Lovallo, Archie Comics) Written by Ron Cacace
Art by Vincent Lovallo
Published by Archie Comics Riverdale might now be in the books, but you don't have to look far to find another impossibly creative modern take on the Archie mythos. Bite Size Archie, Archie's official webcomic strip, takes the gang into an array of meme-worthy scenarios, with punchlines that are absolutely delightful. Ron Cacace and Vincent Lovallo are a perfect team, and whether or not you've been keeping up with the strip online, you owe it to yourself to have this collection on your shelf. — Jenna Anderson

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1 (Photo: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, DC) Written by Joanne Starer

Art by Natacha Bustos

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Arian Maher

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1 (Photo: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, DC) Written by Joanne Starer
Art by Natacha Bustos
Colors by Tamra Bonvillain
Letters by Arian Maher
Published by DC Despite being beloved parts of DC lore and staples of the Justice League International era, Fire & Ice have yet to get their own solo comics. That changes this week with Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville — and does so in a lovely and lively fashion. As Bea and Tora are forced into a new status quo in Superman's hometown, they each begin to reconcile with their superhero identities and personal lives. This week's debut issue is a delight from cover to cover, and it deserves the attention of as many DC fans as possible. — Jenna Anderson

Ghost Rider / Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance - Omega #1 (Photo: Ryan Stegman, J.P. Mayer, Marvel Comics) Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Geoffrey Shaw

Colors by Rain Beredo

Letters by Travis Lanham

Ghost Rider / Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance - Omega #1 (Photo: Ryan Stegman, J.P. Mayer, Marvel Comics) Written by Benjamin Percy
Art by Geoffrey Shaw
Colors by Rain Beredo
Letters by Travis Lanham
Published by Marvel Comics Benjamin Percy has showcased himself as the Marvel writer for leading men with nasty habits of violence in both Wolverine and Ghost Rider, as the series delivers plenty of over-the-top action sequences and ever-increasing stakes resolved by nastiness. The four-part "Weapons of Vengeance" crossover has provided an excellent opportunity for readers of one series to see how consistent that approach is, especially when guided by the gritty and embellished artwork of Geoffrey Shaw. All three chapters leading to Omega #1 this week have been loaded with demons, dead bodies, and increasingly fearsome interactions between the titular duo. Whether it's Ghost Rider scorching across American highways or the emergence of Hellverine last week, every instant has shouted at readers that the dream of the 90s is still alive. Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance – Omega is set to wrap up a 4-part story that never overstayed its welcome and set the stage for more from both individual series as they continue to deliver some of the roughest, toughest superhero comics available today. -- Chase Magnett

Hunt for the Skinwalker #1 (Photo: Martin Simmonds, Boom Studios) Written by Zac Thompson

Art by Valerio Burzo

Colors by Jason Wordie

Letters by Joe Sabino

Hunt for the Skinwalker #1 (Photo: Martin Simmonds, Boom Studios) Written by Zac Thompson
Art by Valerio Burzo
Colors by Jason Wordie
Letters by Joe Sabino
Published by Boom Studios Readers familiar with the term "skinwalker" will know the macabre details and petrifying stories related with the undefined creature lurking just past our vision in the dark. Hunt for the Skinwalker #1 is the start of a 4-issue adaptation of a novel based upon testimonials of some who claimed to seek out this creature following unexplained events on a ranch. Regardless of how much veracity readers place in that tale, writer Zac Thompson and artist Valerio Burzo prove a perfect team to adapt those chilling details into a comic book with a keen eye for detail and appreciation of shaping shadows on the page. Hunt for the Skinwalker arrives just in time for the fall season and questions how strange encounters, both large and small, suggest greater threats lurking beyond the boundaries of human knowledge. It's the perfect sort of horror comic to read before taking a long walk at night to be reminded that we're never too old to feel fear of the unknown. -- Chase Magnett