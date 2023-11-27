Marvel Previews New Luke Cage Series

When he's not serving as mayor of New York City, Luke Cage is continuing to fight crime on the streets of the Big Apple. His next adventures pick up in an all-new series self-titled series, which is set for release this week. Part of Marvel's Gang War event, the House of Ideas recently released a preview for the mini-series' first issue, which you can see below.

"Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, the Owl, Shotgun, Diamondback, A.I.M., H.Y.D.R.A., and more battle with and against each other for NYC supremacy. For Peter Parker, "going on patrol" isn't enough.. and he declares his own war on super-crime. It's General Spidey at the helm, leading a group of heroes that includes fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman," Marvel previously said of the series. "Their goal: take down the super-gangs in under 48 hours. But what does Mayor Luke Cage and the city's strong anti-vigilante laws have to say about it? Will Jackpot gamble on getting involved? And is Shang-Chi a friend or foe? They better all figure it out before two classic villains make a game-changing return!"

"GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE! In the wake of the Anti-Vigilante Act, Luke Cage has been trying to save the city from behind a desk. But a meeting with old friend Danny Rand reminds him of the good old days when problems could be punched in order to solve them. As New York descends into a GANG WAR, Luke must use every power he has to protect the innocent and save his city!"

Written by: Rodney Barnes

Art by: Ramón Bachs

Cover by: Caanan White, Frank D'Armata

Page Count: 36 Pages

Release Date: November 29, 2023

Keep scrolling to read through the first few pages of Luke Cage #1!