‘New Mutants’ Creators Reuniting For a New Story at Marvel

Comic book legends Bill Sienkiewicz and Chris Claremont are working on a deal to return to Marvel Comics to tell a new story featuring the New Mutants characters and concepts they created together, Sienkiewicz confirmed on Twitter. The news had come out via Bleeding Cool, but was not officiall confirmed by Marvel, so a fan approached the artist on Twitter to ask whether they could get their hopes up. Sienkiewicz was direct, confirming that a return to New Mutants with Claremont is planned, but noting that he (or perhaps they?) have been trying to broker a financial deal with Disney/Marvel for “months.”

You can see his tweet below. Sienkiewicz regularly works with Marvel and DC to provide variant covers and one-off art (often as an inker) but has not had an ongoing sequential gig in a while. His social media accounts are well known for their insightful commentary on the industry and his gorgeous tribute art to public figures who have passed away.

Fingers crossed, yes. Been trying to iron out contractual details w corporate for months. I’m still hopeful. https://t.co/ScMoWaTuTm — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) April 17, 2019

If the book takes shape, it would be one of a number of rumored or confirmed one-shots designed to celebrate Marvel’s 80th anniversary. Other examples include Peter David and Dale Keown returning to Incredible Hulk; Peter Milligan and Michael Allred on X-Statix; and a Claremont/Salvador Larocca Wolverine story.

Bleeding Cool has been teasing out details based on an Amazon listing that names a number of star creators as part of a trade paperback collection that will apparently bring all of the one-shots together. Also named in the listing are Louise Simonson, John Byrne, and Jerry Ordway, all of whom worked at Marvel before heading to DC to reshape Superman in the ’80s and ’90s.

Of all the teams so far sussed out or announced, New Mutants arguably has the most potential to be a huge hit, since there is a long-in-development feature film based on the property (and more specifically, based on the Claremont/Sienkiewicz interpretation of the property) coming to theaters soon.

