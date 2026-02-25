New Shared Superhero Universe to Rival DC and Marvel Announces Three New Series (Exclusive)

When it comes to superhero comics, if there almost non-negotiable element it’s the shared universe. It’s a concept that lets Batman operate in Gotham City while Superman has things handled in Metropolis and why when there’s a huge threat to either city, the Justice League comes together to save the day. It’s a concept that gives us Marvel’s Earth-616 where what happens with the Avengers impacts the X-Men as well and while DC and Marvel are the big two examples for vast storytelling concept, another publisher is rising with their own heroes and their own universe — and they’re announcing three all-new titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Summit Comics, a brand-new independent comic book company, debuted their own Summit Universe last fall with the announcement of Summit: Pinnacle, kicking off the new shared superhero universe from proven, indie creators and now that that project’s campaign has been reached, they’re climbing their next peak. ComicBook can exclusively announced three more titles in the Summit Universe: Wayfarer, Cobalt Cricket, and Trench: Hollywood Monsters.

Summit’s Next Peak Is All About Classic Fun, Cosmic Adventures, and Hollywood With a Monster Twist

This spring, Summit is expanding their lineup with three new comics with wildly varied characters and tones, but that all sound like they are just going to make this growing universe all that more exciting. Created by Sebastian Piccione, The Cobalt Cricket will leap into action this spring and is described as being the ultimate tribute to the comics and Saturday morning cartoons we grew up with, featuring a wisecracking every-man hero in Glenn Fielding who takes on all sorts of legendary comic book villains around Karl’s Bay, Florida. The book features art by Elias “Gambit” Melendez.

“The Silver Age. The Bronze Age. The ‘80s. The Cobalt Cricket is born of those days. The fun. The colors, the pseudo-science. The alliteration, That’s what I want to revisit..to evoke with The Cobalt Cricket. An every-man with his own real problems…college tuition, grades, a day job, friends…Glenn Fielding (The Cobalt Cricket) struggles to do what he can with what he has,” Piccione says.

Coming in April, Summit heads to the stars with Wayfarer. Set for release in April, in Wayfarer “abducted by aliens and marooned galaxies away from home, a devoted father must traverse the vast and dangerous cosmos to reunite with his family — forging a legend in the process. The first issue will kick off a four-issue mini-series.

“Wayfarer is an ultimate passion project for me,” writer Nate Schachter said in a statement. “It encompasses the largest scale possible in just four issues — and all first and foremost through the lends of character and emotion. Everything I hoped for this series to be is elevated by Stan Yak, who is creating breathtaking worlds. The story is an epic love letter to science fiction and space opera in all of its forms — and he just kills it in every way to bring it all to life, filled out by the colors of Diego Souza and lettered by Adam Barnhardt. This is the kind of comic I’ve always wanted to make, and to get to do it to create a hero and cosmic corner for the Summit Universe is such a dream come true.”

Rounding out the upcoming trio is the return of a fan-favorite character. This summer, the Trench returns with Trench: Hollywood Monsters. The hulking ultraterrestrial is awakened by the events of A-Day — which are explored in Summit: Pinnacle #1 — and when Trench returns, they’re headed to Hollywood.

“Trench is coming back, and this time, they’re going to Hollywood,” Devin Arscott said. “The Cult of Dagon rules the world from the shadows, and Trench will be coming for them with full force in a new solo comic.”

Everything You Need to Know About Summit Comics

Summit Comics is a new, independent comics company led by some familiar names, including publisher and chief executive officer Travis Gibb, chief creative officer Adam Barnhardt, editor-in-chief Devin Arscott and CFO CJ Hudson. The initial group of creators working on Summit Comics are Travis Gibb (Upheaval, Cthulhu Invades), CJ Hudson (Granite, Interstellar Dust), Devin Arscott (Noir, Magni the Mighty), Adam Barnhardt (SH*TSHOW, Moonspawn), Marcus Jimenez (Techoknights, Knight From Hell), Eric Palicki (Guardians of Infinity, Black’s Myth), Brayden Viloria (Haven), J. Michael Miller (Kid Cretaceous, The Healer’s Blade), Nate Schachter (The CloakRoom), Cam Kerkau(Gilgamesh), Daniel Kalban (American Dreams, Knightwrath), Brian Wolf (Upheaval), Benjamin Morse (We Are Scarlet Twilight), Ignacio di Meglio, Sebastian Piccione (CAT.5), Peter Collins (The Bardic Verses), and letterer Jerome Gagnon.

Summit: Pinnacle #1, available in both softcover and hardcover editions with the hardcover versions featuring artwork from Dave Acosta (Thundercats) and Phil Hester (Green Arrow, Swamp Thing) can be checked out at Kickstarter here.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!