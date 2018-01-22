New ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Comics Revealed

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the newest iteration of the Sonic the Hedgehog comic book debuting in April.

The eponymous super fast blue hedgehog, who has appeared in more than 80 video games since 1991, headlined Archie Comics and Sega’s comic book that ran from 1992 until 2016, with nearly 300 issues released.

With Sonic’s comic book rights since transferred to IDW, the publisher will see the sneaker-sporting hero race back into the pages of comics with the ongoing Sonic the Hedgehog comic book hitting store shelves April 4.



IDW will launch the series with four issues, released once per week, before the book goes monthly. Each of those first four issues will feature one of Sonic’s allies, starting with longtime sidekick and best friend Miles “Tails” Prower.

Writer Ian Flynn will script the series, with fan-favorite artist Tracy Yardley (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic X, Sonic Universe) illustrating issue #1. Rotating art teams will take over art duties once the book goes monthly.

The series will also introduce new characters to the Sonic canon and will take Sonic and his friends in a “fresh, exciting direction,” per IDW.

“I’ve been a SEGA kid for life, and Sonic has been my career for over a decade,” said Flynn in a statement.

“I’m overjoyed to keep running with the little blue hedgehog, and especially excited to be expanding my relationship with IDW at the same time. I can’t wait to show you what I’m made of as we reach for the stars and explore the endless possibilities!”

“Ian has a strong connection with both the character and the fans so there was no hesitation in bringing him on to launch this new Sonic series,” said Sonic the Hedgehog editor Joe Hughes.

“Not only is he a great writer, but he genuinely loves these characters. His pitches have been nothing short of amazing and we are very excited to get this out to the Sonic community who have been supportive from day one.”

Michael Cisneros, Licensing Specialist at SEGA of America, said Flynn was “undoubtedly” the first choice to scribe the series.

“His uncanny knack for capturing the spirit of Sonic is evident not only in his work, but in the hearts of our very vocal and devoted fan base,” Cisneros said. “We couldn’t be more pleased to have him setting the stage for many years of compelling storytelling.”

Sonic the Hedgehog launches April 4.