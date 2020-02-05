Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices and Changed the World Review: A Beautiful Collection of Powerful, Important Stories

Comic books and graphic novels do much more than just entertain readers. They can also be sources of inspiration making them an important storytelling medium, especially for younger audiences. What kids see on the page often helps reinforce ideas of who they are and what they can become and when it comes to Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices & Changed the World out this week that idea is simple: change only comes when people speak up and everyone has a voice.

Published by Knopf Books for Young Readers and put together by Kazoo magazine editor Erin Bried, Noisemakers is pretty straightforward. It’s a comic anthology that tells short-form stories of 25 influential historical female figures including luminaries such as Mary Shelley, Rosa Parks, Besse Coleman, Maya Angelou and more with those stories being told being told by an impressive roster of female and non-binary creators. With each story centering on critical moments in the women’s’ lives as well as offering insight on them in their childhoods, the book manages to not only offer an inspiring set of stories, but ones that are approachable for readers of every age. Make no mistake, Noisemakers may be geared towards young readers, but anyone can pick this up and not only be entertained and inspired, but perhaps even learn something, too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A huge part of what makes the book work can be attributed to the diversity of art, both in terms of the creators but also in terms of their style. Visually-speaking, Noisemakers is full of beautiful art from a variety of different styles and perspectives. It keeps things interesting, but also helps bring the figures featured to life in a rich, memorable way. That is especially important considering that while there are many well-known historical figures featured in Noisemakers, there are many more that are perhaps less familiar. The only disappointment with Noisemakers is that the book is a little light on Latina representation in terms of figures, though Frida Kahlo’s story is a standout both in terms of representation and as one of the best of the whole anthology.

Overall, Noisemakers is a beautifully created, ode to women and girls whose contributions changed the world presented in a style that is informative, engaging, and universally enjoyable. It may be a book about amazing women, but the message is one that has no gender and it’s one that everyone can enjoy.

Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices and Changed the World is on sale now.