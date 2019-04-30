Preview: Olivia Twist Always Finds a Way in Honor Among Thieves

Olivia Twist has had a rather rough go of it early on, but she’s always managed to survive and come through on the other side despite the many obstacles put in her way. That’s something fans have come to appreciate about the character in Dark Horse Comics‘ Berger Books series, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the upcoming trade paperback Olivia Twist: Honor Among Thieves.

If you aren’t familiar with the series, the book follows an orphan named Olivia Twist who discovers what she’s truly capable of despite those who would keep her down, but that power doesn’t come without a price, and she’ll have to decide if the cost is worth it.

As you can see on the following slides, our new preview of the series gives you significant insight into the world she was born into and the world she inhabits today. It turns out Twists’ mother was a lot like her, and we think her mother would be quite proud of how her daughter continues to thrive and survive in a world that doesn’t want her to.

OLIVIA TWIST: HONOR AMONG THIEVES TPB

Writer: Darin Strauss, Adam Dalva

Artist: Emma Vieceli

Editor: Karen Berger

Cover Artist: Emma Vieceli

Genre: Science-Fiction, Fantasy, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: May 01, 2019

Format: FC, 128 pages; TPB; 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″

Price: $19.99

“To save a boy she barely knows, teenage orphan Olivia Twist joins the Esthers, a rag-tag girl gang of thieves running free in a dangerous future. Olivia’s life in this imminent London of internment camps and strange technology gets even more complicated when she discovers that she has more power and wealth than she’s ever dreamed of. But it comes at a great cost. This volume collects issues #1-#4 of Darin Strauss, Adam Dalva, and Emma Vieceli’s Olivia Twist.”

Olivia Twist: Honor Among Thieves TPB is in comic stores on May 1st.

Cover

This Is My Story

The Reason You Fight

Changing The World

A Stalking Danger

My Story Is Saddest

My Specials

The Woman Who Leads Men

Almost Out

Not Her

Finding A Family

Rise and Shine

A Twist Of Fate