Preview: The Original Savage Dragon To Guest Star in Blood Squad Seven #2

Dragon -- the hero who served as the lead in Erik Larsen's long-running series The Savage Dragon for almost 200 issues -- will make a rare guest appearance in an upcoming issue of Blood Squad Seven. The character, who died in 2017, was succeeded by his son Malcolm, who has been the lead of the series essentially since Dragon went to prison in 2013. Luckily, Blood Squad Seven #2 (by Joe Casey and Paul Fry) will take place in 1992, giving fans a chance to spend a little time with the classic Dragon that most casual fans still picture when the title is mentioned. The issue will be available in stores and on digital platforms on June 26 from Image Comics.

Being set in 1992 is interesting, because it plays nicely into the '90s aesthetic of the book, but also makes sense in the context of Savage Dragon. The series has been unfolding in real time since it launched, and fans have had a chance to watch Malcolm grow up over the years.

A 1:20 copy incentive variant by artist Jim Rugg will feature Dragon prominently as well. Here's how Image describes the issues:

Rebuilding a brand—even one as ubiquitous as Blood Squad Seven—has its challenges. For one thing, even superheroes aren't perfect. What happens when that imperfection slips through the cracks? What sacrifices is this new team willing to make? Readers will find out when they read Blood Squad Seven #2 next month.

Spinning out of the recent Dutch miniseries, Blood Squad Seven explores '90s superteam dynamics through a contemporary lens and feature surprise cameo appearances from some recognizable fan-favorite Image characters.

Thirty years ago, Blood Squad Seven was America's most popular superhero team. Its members were seen on television, on magazine covers, scoring million-dollar endorsement deals…. They were celebrities and they were everywhere.

But that was then... this is now. And so, a new generation of modern-day heroes takes up the mantle—or perhaps, the poisoned chalice—fulfilling a promise made decades ago: to be the heroes that a fractured America needs.

While deconstructions of superhero nostalgia typically center around the classic characters of the Silver Age, Blood Squad Seven

will delve deep into '90s comic book themes with this reimagining of what would happen if heroes from that decade returned to action after a 30-year absence.

Blood Squad Seven #2 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 26:

Cover A by Fry – Lunar Code 0424IM255

Cover B Chris Cross – Lunar Code 0424IM256

Cover C (1:10 copy incentive) by Elizabeth Torque – Lunar Code 0424IM257

Cover D (1:20 copy incentive) by Rugg – Lunar Code 0424IM258

Blood Squad Seven is also available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

You can check out the covers and preview pages below.