Papercutz Leaps into a Grand Adventure with Chase Speedington Vol. 1 (Exclusive)

Papercutz is leaping into an epic adventure with its new graphic novel, and we’ve got your exclusive first look and details right here! The new graphic novel follows a young adventurer named Chase Speedington as he makes a monumental discovery involving his biological parents and…dragons? That’s right, Dragons, and the adventure is helmed by the talented team of Franco Aureliani (Tiny Titans, Itty Bitty Hellboy, Superman Family Adventures) and Mike Hartigan (Squish and Squash, Deadman Tells the Spooky Tales). You can check out the debut cover for Chase Speedington And The Last Dragon’s Breath below.

Chase Speedington has been a project that Aurelliani has been working on for quite some time, and he couldn’t be more thrilled to finally see the story make its way into reality.

“Man, I am so excited for Chase Speedington! This project has been in the works in my mind and in my notebooks for years, and I am so happy for everyone to finally see it! This story combines some of my favorite elements: Globe spanning adventure! A puzzling mystery! … and DRAGONS!” said creator Franco Aureliani.

Chase Speedington Vol. 1 will hit stores on November 4th, with the paperback edition retailing for $9.99 and the hardcover edition retailing for $14.99. Chase Speedington Vol. 1 can now be pre-ordered on Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Bookshop, and you can check out the official description below.

“An intrepid young man of action, Chase Speedington, is working with his adopted mother, the Queen to search for the truth about his parents when he is confronted once again by the Evil Eisenfaust! This latest encounter sets in motion a series of events that leads Chase to the legend of the Dragon’s Last Breath!

Working with the help of friends, Chase finds the clues that might lead to his parents but instead leads to information that Dragons actually once existed on Earth!!! …and that they can be brought back to life??”

Are you excited for Chase Speedington?