Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Series Arcadia Explores A World Without Humanity (Exclusive)

Humanity is at the center of some of the most iconic science fiction franchises around, and even if humans aren’t the most powerful, they still have an important part to play. Whether that’s on Earth or among other beings living in the cosmos, it’s not uncommon to see everything else built around humans and not the other way around. What if I told you that a post-apocalyptic Sci-Fi series was actually building around everything but humanity? That’s actually the case in a brand new series known as Arcadia, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the new sci-fi series below.

Arcadia is the brainchild of Inaki and Roy Miranda (We Live, Blade Forger), who have teamed up with colorist Eva de la Cruz and letterer Dave Sharpe to deliver a truly out-of-this-world concept for Ignition Press. In Arcadia, humans have completely vanished from the Earth, but a new wave of artificial beings has risen from the ruins of their civilization, and those beings are known as Serants. Serants are actually born from equally mysterious chrysalises known as Superdragons, and each Serant has a biotechnological core that not only holds their consciousness and memories, but their soul.

Arcadia Reveals What Happens When Humanity No Longer Leads the World

In the years since humanity vanished, nature has started to take the Earth back, burying a number of secrets over time. As you can see in our exclusive 7-page preview below, those secrets can still have a huge impact on those who are left trying to survive this new existence, and despite immense hurdles, new life has suddenly been discovered. Unfortunately, much of that new life won’t have the chance to survive.

“Arcadia was born from a place of longing—for connection, for meaning, for something real in a broken present,” said the Miranda Brothers. “We created this book to remind ourselves that even in ruins, beauty can survive. To every store taking a chance on us, to every reader pre-ordering Arcadia…thank you for helping it find its way to the world. You’re not just supporting a comic—you’re keeping the spirit of independent storytelling alive.”

Arcadia #1 picks up after the self-contained Arcadia: The Cold Open, which was successfully funded on Kickstarter and introduced the world of Arcadia and some of the story’s pivotal characters. You can find the official description for Arcadia #1 below.

“In a future where humanity has vanished, a new form of life arises from the ruins of a long-forgotten war: the Serants, artificial beings born from mysterious technological chrysalises known as Superdragons. Each one carries a Pearl, a biotechnological core that holds their consciousness, their memories… their soul.

In Arcadia, humans are just a memory; their civilization just ruins and old bones. War itself has become a relic of the past that decorates the landscape with the bodies of the dead, abandoned war machines, and the footprints of battle. Nature has started to reclaim the Earth, but the scars of history are still everywhere. Those who remain were born out of conflict, awakening in giant silos, unaware of their origins, but still fueled by the imperative to survive. A brave few continue to help them, even as they must maintain their own survival in a landscape with few resources left.”

Arcadia #1 will launch in comic stores on November 26th, and will feature two open-to-order covers from Inaki Miranda and ACO (Batman, Wonder Woman). It will also feature a 1:5 variant cover by David Lafuente (Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man).

