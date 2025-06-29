10 Essential Science Fiction Shows Everyone Should Watch

The science fiction genre has produced a myriad of excellent TV shows across multiple generations. All-time greats such as Star Trek and its predecessors, as well as Star Wars’ endeavors in the TV realm remain some of the most popular sci-fi shows. Not all genres boast a similar universal appeal, which is why sci-fi series stand out so prominently in the history of TV. There exist some shows that any lover of TV would enjoy thanks to great stories and characters. Beyond sci-fi’s best-known titles lie others that are just as brilliant. From sci-fi horror shows to epic space opera’s the best sci-fi shows demand to be watched by everyone.

The following 10 sci-fi TV shows are among the best of all time, and fans of the genre need to stream them.

1) The Twilight Zone

The Twilight Zone aired more than 50 years ago, but its appeal remains timeless. Boasting an intriguing mix of sci-fi and horror, the anthology series centers each episode on mysterious supernatural or extraterrestrial events. The Twilight Zone is regarded as an all-time TV classic for a reason, as the show tells plenty of creepy and unnerving stories dealing with aliens, monsters, and other strange happenings. Each installment develops its characters in memorable ways and delivers narrative twists viewers won’t see coming. Those who haven’t gotten the chance to delve into The Twilight Zone‘s rich world need to start watching the show, and luckily it’s currently available to stream for free on Pluto TV.

2) Westworld

Westworld Season 1 captivated TV audiences with its mystery-filled Wild West theme park and intriguing array of characters — humans and android hosts alike. The series begins by exploring the hosts’ interactions with affluent guests and soon spirals into a riveting chain of events involving the dystopian real world. Elevated by outstanding acting performances and an imposing musical score, Westworld demands to be binged by all fans of science fiction. Westworld‘s plot grows a bit too convoluted after Season 1, but its first batch of episodes is still a remarkable work of sci-fi.

Westworld is only available to purchase through video on demand services like Apple TV and Prime Video.

3) The Expanse

TV fans on the hunt for top-notch character arcs and political themes should look no further than The Expanse. A gripping space opera set hundreds of years in the future, The Expanse fixates on a Solar System colonized by humans and divided into the factions of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt. Conflict breaks out amid the emergence of a world-altering supernatural threat, and the misfit crew of an independent spaceship must navigate its pivotal role in it all. From start to finish, The Expanse surprises, thrills, and moves audiences. An excellent cast and a number of smart changes to its source material cement The Expanse as one of the greatest sci-fi shows ever. The Expanse is streaming on Prime Video.

4) Humans

Humans examines artificial intelligence through an engaging narrative focused on humanoid robots known as synths. Created to serve humans, the hyper-intelligent sentient robots struggle to navigate a world in which they are relegated to second-class citizens despite being virtually indistinguishable from humans. The series includes a variety of interesting characters and a plot that will keep viewers glued to the screen. Humans was sadly cancelled after its third season, but the show is still well worth a watch, and is available to stream on Prime Video and for free on Tubi, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel.

5) Severance

Severances starts off slow, but its uncanny, yet fascinating, story is one worth paying attention to. In the series, a process known as Severance enables people to separate their work memories and consciousness from their home life. As one might expect, this comes with a unique set of drawbacks, and the severed employees of Lumon Industries progressively learn more about what’s been done to them and who they really work for. Saturated with tantalizing mystery and drama, Severance is heightened by its first-rate cast and complex characters. The show is streaming on Apple TV+.

6) Battlestar Galactica

Before The Expanse, there was Battlestar Galactica. The brilliant sci-fi series centers on a star system in which the survivors of a devastating war, led by one military vessel, make the journey to Earth to start anew. Deep political themes and layered characters define Battlestar Galactica‘s prowess as a sci-fi show. A perfect balance of action, drama, and thought-provoking messages work wonderfully to flesh out the show’s world and characters. Every fan of sci-fi TV needs to watch Battlestar Galactica at least once. The classic show can be purchased through various VOD platforms.

7) Firefly

Firefly epitomizes exhilarating sci-fi adventure in TV form. Set centuries in the future, the show revolves around a group of unique outcasts who travel their star system in search of goods to smuggle. Against the backdrop of a an oppressive government, Firefly‘s main characters work their way around their world’s tense political atmosphere. Through plenty of exciting plot threads, Firefly succeeds as an entertaining and thoughtful work of sci-fi. Intricate world-building and a stellar cast also help to cement Firefly among the best sci-fi shows in history. Firefly is available to stream on Hulu.

8) Stranger Things

TV enthusiasts with an equal love for sci-fi and horror have to check out Stranger Things. The series takes place in 1980s Indiana and follows a group of kids embroiled in a perilous debacle involving supernatural forces from another dimension. Funny, heartwarming, and terrifying, Stranger Things offers an intriguing mystery with a hefty amount of action and emotion to raise its stakes. Additionally, Stranger Things‘ charming cast and characters make the show a joy to watch. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to premiere in 2025, so viewers should binge the show soon, with the other seasons all available on Netflix.

9) Black Mirror

An anthology series similar to The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror immerses viewers into a multitude of futuristic mysteries. The series’ standalone episodes tackle themes about science, technology, and human consciousness. Black Mirror‘s relevance to the real world’s ever-evolving technological landscape, unsettling atmospheres, and detailed visuals distinguish the show from most other sci-fi properties. With each season and episode headlined by loads of talented actors and centered on engrossing premises, Black Mirror stands out on its own and prevails as a worthy successor to The Twilight Zone. It’s available to watch on Netflix.

10) The X-Files

The X-Files follows a pair FBI special agents and their investigations into unexplained paranormal happenings. Scary and engaging over the course of its eleven seasons, the show masterfully blends sci-fi and horror through its standalone tales about horrific monsters and strange events. Some of The X-Files‘ episodes are more connected than to the overarching narrative than others, which provides a satisfying sense of variety and excitement to the series. The X-Files is guaranteed to surprise and thrill audiences in each episode, making it a genuine must-see sci-fi show. It is available to stream on Hulu.

