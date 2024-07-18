Marvel’s T’Challa Battles a Yautja in First Look at Predator vs. Black Panther Comic

If it bleeds, Wakanda can kill it. Marvel’s 20th Century Studios imprint presents Predator versus Black Panther, a four-issue crossover comic pitting a Yautja Predator King against King T’Challa of Wakanda. Benjamin Percy — who wrote last year’s Predator vs. Wolverine — teams with artists Christopher Allen (Black Panther), Sean Damien Hill (Bishop: War College), Lee Ferguson (Blade), and inker Craig Yeung (Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda) for the new limited series, which hits stands August 21st.

Marvel Comics is previewing Allen’s interior artwork along with a lineup of Predator vs. Black Panther variant covers. The just-revealed covers showcase the new Yautja designs with pieces by Ken Lashley (Venom War: Carnage), Philip Tan (Wolverine: Deep Cut), Pete Woods (Deadpool: Black, White & Blood), Skottie Young (Strange Academy), Edwin Galmon (Marvel’s Voices Legends), and Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine).

Predator versus Black Panther #1 cover by Ken Lashley

The bloody new series pits Black Panther and his allies — the DoraMilaje and Wakanda’s War Dogs, the Hatut Zeraze — against an army of thefiercest hunters in the known universe.

The official synopsis: “Wakanda… is prey?You saw the Marvel Universe’s most tenacious mutant go upagainst one of the greatest killing machines in history in Predator vs. Wolverine — and survive. Now the planet Earth lives on in Predatorlore…a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! Andthe strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When ayoung Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda’s vibranium,the Black Panther faces an enemy whose resources rival those of hisgreat nation. Who will prove stronger?”



“What’s the Black Panther story people are most familiar with? Thebattle over the throne between T’Challa and Killmonger. I’m channelingsomething similar to that here — except on a cosmic scale,” Percy told io9.”This Predator King has two sons who are at war with one another.Vibranium might be the weapon that determines their claim.”

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 is on sale August 21st from Marvel Comics.

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Interior Artwork by Chris Allen 1

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Interior Artwork by Chris Allen 2

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Interior Artwork by Chris Allen 3

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Interior Artwork by Chris Allen 4

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Variant Cover by Edwin Galmon

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Variant Cover by Philip Tan

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Variant Cover by Pete Woods

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Variant Cover by Skottie Young

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 Variant Cover by Chris Allen