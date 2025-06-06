Prime Video Reveals First Look at New Comic Book Adaptation (Can It Replace The Boys?)

Prime Video is gearing up for another live-action adaptation of a comic book series that will hopefully follow in the footsteps of The Boys. The next season of The Boys will be its last, though Amazon has several spinoffs of The Boys in the works to keep the franchise alive. But a smart company has to look to the future for new opportunities and projects. This is the case with Prime Video and BOOM! Studios. The streamer is adapting Butterfly, the BOOM! Studios graphic novel series created by Arash Amel. Butterfly is an upcoming spy-thriller series starring and executive produced by Daniel Dae Kim (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Lost, Hawaii Five-O), and interested fans can get a first look.

Prime Video released first look images and teaser art for Butterfly starring Daniel Dae Kim. Butterfly will release all six episodes on Wednesday, August 13th. Joining Kim in the cast are series regulars Reina Hardesty (The Secret Art of Human Flight), Piper Perabo (Yellowstone, Billions, The Big Leap), and Louis Landau (Rivals). The previously announced recurring cast includes Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, and Nayoon Kim, with Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa appearing in guest roles.

image credit: prime video

Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim

Kim Ji-hoon

(L-R) Kim Tae-hee, Daniel Dae Kim, Lee Il-hwa, Sung Dong-il

Reina Hardesty, Daniel Dae Kim

Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centered on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for.

“Butterfly is the realization of a longtime dream to bring together American and Korean storytellers and create a show that bridges two cultures that I love deeply,” said Kim. “I couldn’t be happier with the creative team we’ve assembled, both in front of and behind the camera, and I’m grateful to Ken Woodruff, BOOM! Studios, 3AD, Amazon, and everyone else who helped bring it to life.”

Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty

Louis Landau, Piper Perabo

Park Hae-soo

Piper Perabo

Reina Hardesty

Season 5 will be the last for The Boys, and showrunner Erik Kripke is warning fans that there are no guarantees that your favorite characters will survive. Kripke told Deadline that “there will probably be lots of deaths” in the upcoming episodes, and “there’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.”

The Boys is an adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series by the same name, but the show has taken some major deviations from the source material. That means even comic book readers can’t predict where this story is headed, and that seems to be just how Kripke wants it. Nathan Mitchell warned that “there are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card.”

“Sometimes things go on too long and then it starts to run away from you and you don’t get to tell the story you want to tell. When the announcement came out, Kripke said we get to end it on our terms, which I think is a really beautiful thing,” Colby Minifie said. “The best stories have a beginning, middle, and end. Knowing the end is in five, we were able to tell the middle really well.”

Are you excited for the premiere of Butterfly on Prime Video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!