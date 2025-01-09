10 Best Prime Video Shows to Binge Right Now

Prime Video is one of the biggest streaming services out there. According to Digital Trends, as of October 2024, Prime Video is the second biggest streamer in terms of subscribers. Amazon’s streaming service boasts over 200 million subscribers, second only to Netflix, which has roughly 269 million subscribers. While there are many reasons one could attribute to Prime Video’s success, it certainly helps that the streamer has delivered so many high-quality original series. The shows on Prime Video feature some of the best talent on and off screen, compelling stories and characters, and have something to offer for fans of every genre.

Many of the original shows on Prime Video can also brag about the endless wins and nominations from the biggest award organizations, such as the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes. Now, prestigious awards, or lack thereof, are not always synonymous with the quality of a show or movie or the worth or talent of anyone involved. Still, when endless nominations recognize tons of titles on the same network or streamer, it’s hard not to notice.

Continue below to read about ten of the best Prime Video shows you can binge-watch right now, along with a handful of other highly recommended series available on the streamer.

The Boys

Eric Kripke’s adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series The Boys has been a massive hit on Prime Video, and for good reason. The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes (or Supes) are real, but many of them are the bad guys, driven by power, fame, and greed. Death and destruction follow the worst of them, enabled by Vought International, which is where Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his team called “The Boys” come in.

The Boys is well-known for not shying away from gory shock and awe, testing the boundaries of how far Amazon will let them go each season. Beyond the dark humor and gross moments, the series showcases strong performances from its ensemble and knows when to center character and dramatic storytelling above spectacle. The Boys Season 5 is currently in production, making now the perfect time to catch up on the first four seasons before the final season of the Emmy-winning show premieres.

Comic book fans should also check out Prime Video’s Gen V, The Boys’ popular spin-off series, the adult animated show Invincible, and Bad Robot’s animated series Batman: Caped Crusader.

Cross

Starring Aldis Hodge in the titular role, Cross is Prime Video’s newest crime thriller series that has been huge in streaming viewership. The show is based on the novels by James Patterson and centers on Alex Cross, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces off with a sadistic serial killer dubbed “The Fanboy” (Ryan Eggers). As Cross tracks the killer alongside his friend and partner John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), the detective is forced to confront the unsolved murder of his wife and balance how to be a son and father alongside what it means to be a good law enforcement official.

Cross pays homage to the character created by Patterson and ensures he’s been updated for relatable stories in our current era. The characters are engaging, the writing is crisp and clever, and Eggers is a perfect villain for the show’s first season. Most importantly, Cross centers the Black experience from various walks of life, experiences, and perspectives, not afraid of addressing police and community dynamics while focusing on complicated but loving family and friendship bonds at the center.

Fans of series adaptations based on bestselling investigative novels should also watch the Emmy-nominated Bosch, based on the books by Michael Connelly, and Reacher, based on the novels by Lee Child.

Goliath

Any project that stars Billy Bob Thornton is elevated by the Oscar winner’s presence, and Goliath is no exception. The Emmy-nominated series features Thornton as disgraced lawyer Billy McBride, who now works low-level criminal cases but isn’t afraid to take on corrupt entities in David vs. Goliath scenarios. McBride is something of an antihero, a man who drinks too much, smokes too much, and whose complexities only make him easier to root for as he fights for redemption, revenge, and, ultimately, for others.

The series is co-created and co-written by award-winners David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Presumed Innocent, Ally McBeal) and Jonathan Shapiro (The Practice, Boston Legal, Mr. Mercedes), so you know the dialogue is sharp and clever. Goliath is a gripping legal drama that blends courtroom thrills with character-driven storytelling, one of Kelley’s gritter takes on the genre.

Fans looking for another entertaining crime drama should check out Sneaky Pete, starring Giovanni Ribisi and co-creator Bryan Cranston.

The Man in the High Castle

Creator Frank Spotnitz’s The Man in the High Castle is a two-time Emmy-winning dystopian sci-fi tale adapted from the novel by Philip K. Dick. Starring Alexa Davalos, Rufus Sewell, Joel de La Fuente, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Rupert Evans, the dark drama is told through an alternate history, imagining a world where Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan dominate America after World War II. After the Japanese police kill Juliana Crain’s (Davalos) sister, Trudy, Juliana discovers the package Trudy had that needs to be taken to the Neutral Zone contains footage depicting the Allies winning World War II. She and others eventually learn that parallel realities exist and the world they live in is only one possible timeline.

Due to its subject matter, The Man in the High Castle can often be a tough watch. That said, the series is a powerful story centered around resistance and the fight for something better. Stellar performances and unexpected twists within the alternate historical setting make it worth exploring all four seasons of the heavy drama.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based primarily on the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series. The fantasy adventure epic, with six Emmy nominees thus far, was created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne. The series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, centering on an ensemble of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

While the series is geared towards fans of Tolkien’s work and the movie adaptations, anyone who loves the fantasy genre will enjoy The Rings of Power. The show contains stunning visuals, compelling characters, and a captivating story that will feel fresh to newcomers and nostalgic for others.

Fans wanting more fantastical series to watch should check out Rafe Judkins’ The Wheel of Time adaptation.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Based on characters created by the late novelist Tom Clancy, Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is the newest iteration of the fictional character on screen, following movies like The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, and Clear and Present Danger. John Krasinski stars as the series version of Jack Ryan, quickly showcasing how great the actor is at playing a highly intelligent CIA analyst turned action hero when he finds himself tangling with dangerous foes.

Also starring Wendell Pierce, the Emmy-nominated series is the perfect binge-watch for anyone seeking an excellent spy/action thriller. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan expertly treats its audience to exciting action sequences and intense combat without sacrificing dramatic storytelling around Jack Ryan and the other characters that filter in and out of each season.

Good Omens

Good Omens is another series based on a beloved book. In this case, one of the original authors, Neil Gaiman, created and adapted the story to the small screen. The series stars fan-favorite actors David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Michael Sheen (Prodigal Son) as the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale, respectively. Good Omens follow Crowley and Aziraphale as they form an alliance to stop Armageddon.

The unlikely friendship of the two main characters and the chemistry between its stars is truly the heart of the Emmy-nominated series. Their witty banter will captivate viewers looking for a delightful watch with a lighter tone. Audiences can look forward to other fantastic performances and thought-provoking themes, including the age-old question of good vs. evil.

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge created and stars in the dark comedy-drama Fleabag, adapted from the award-winning play about a young woman nicknamed “Fleabag” (Waller-Bridge) trying to cope with London life and coming to terms with a recent tragedy. Also starring Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, and Andrew Scott, the series won six Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes during its run between 2016 and 2019.

One of the best elements about Fleabag is the way Waller-Bridge’s character constantly breaks the fourth wall to speak directly to the camera, drawing viewers directly into her journey. This could easily be distracting, but it works perfectly within the tone of the show and is one of the most important aspects of Fleabag. This is a short and sweet watch for fans who will fall in love with the characters and the stellar writing while being drawn in by its raw and funny takes on tough issues.

Viewers seeking another award-winning comedy-drama series should also watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Tales from the Loop

Tales from the Loop is an underrated (even with two Emmy nominations) dystopian sci-fi drama created by Nathaniel Halpern and starring Rebecca Hall. Inspired by Simon Stålenhag’s art book of the same name, the series centers on the townspeople of Mercer, Ohio, who live above The Loop, an underground facility formally known as the Mercer Center for Experimental Physics. Each episode follows stories about children and adults in the town (all interconnected) experiencing unimaginable phenomena only made possible because of The Loop.

Anyone looking for a quick and mind-blowing watch should dive right into the eight Tales from the Loop episodes. The nontraditional anthology series offers a mix of well-developed characters, stunning visual effects, fascinating stories, and an eerie atmosphere with tales that will stick with you long after your binge-watch is over. Honestly, there is nothing else like it on Prime Video.

Fallout

You don’t have to be a fan of the Fallout video game franchise to enjoy this series adaptation, though seeing aspects of the game come to life in such a fantastic way is extremely satisfying. Created by showrunner Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Fallout is a fun genre blend of action, drama, sci-fi Western, and post-apocalyptic storytelling. The live-action project’s executive producers include Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan (who directed three episodes) and Lisa Joy. The development team behind the video game series, Bethesda Game Studios, is also one of the production companies for TV series.

Fallout takes place in an alternate history and depicts the aftermath of the Great War of 2077, an apocalyptic nuclear war between the U.S. and China that drove survivors into fallout bunkers called Vaults. In 2296, Lucy (Ella Purnell) leaves her Vault and ventures into the dangerous barren wasteland of Los Angeles, forced to contend with radiation, mutated monsters, various factions, and a lawless land. The Emmy-winning series also stars Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins in an exciting, darkly funny story about humanity and survival that has too much to offer to miss out on.