Star Wars: Alex Segura Offers a Look at Marvel’s Post-Return of the Jedi Relaunch (Exclusive)

Marvel Comics is gearing up for a new era of Star Wars storytelling this spring, and ComicBook got to speak to one of the creatives helping to steer the starship. It’s been 10 years since the Star Wars franchise returned to Marvel, and for the most part, the ongoing series and events that captivated readers have taken place during the Original Trilogy. However, all of that is about to change with May’s Star Wars #1. The new ongoing series by writer Alex Segura and artist Phil Noto will follow the unexplored period after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and feature fan-favorite characters like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook spoke to Star Wars writer Alex Segura about his plans for this fertile playground in a galaxy far, far away. The best-selling writer teased his plans for Luke, Han, and Leia, the type of threats the New Republic will face after the demise of the Empire, the introduction of new characters, his collaboration with Phil Noto, and more. We can also exclusively reveal the first look at interior pages of Star Wars #1

image credit: marvel comics

ComicBook: Getting to tell new Star Wars stories in a fairly unexplored part of the franchise has to be an exciting assignment. What’s been your approach to fleshing out the histories of iconic characters like Luke, Han and Leia?

Alex Segura: It has been really exciting, and a nice contrast to Battle of Jakku – which I loved, but which was also weaving through a lot of established canon. Now we’re in a relatively wide open era, and to be able to explore what Luke, Leia, Han, and more folks were up to is a huge honor and thrill.

In terms of my approach, I think the goal is to make each story feel fresh and unpredictable, and to show how the universe is changing – how the threats of this era are different than the monolithic danger of the Empire, but no less dangerous. We want to keep the heroes on their toes, and that means making sure the threats they face feel fresh and surprising.

image credit: marvel comics

With the Empire defeated, what challenges and roadblocks are the New Republic running into as they attempt to forge a new path? Particularly with Luke restoring the Jedi Order?

I think you’ll see the core three – Luke, Leia, and Han – grappling with different responsibilities and goals. Like you said, Luke is eager to rebuild the Jedi Order – but how does he get there? What happens to spur him on? Leia is trying to govern during an unstable and volatile time, while Han is trying to find his place in it all. It’s a potent mix, and that’s where we find them as a new player appears on the universal stage. Instead of the New Republic getting a breather after finally defeating the Empire, we’ll see a new, unexpected threat rise up to challenge what the Republic stands for, calling their entire being into question. At the same time, we explore some of the underworld unrest left in Return of the Jedi‘s wake, with some fun cameos and a few interesting surprises.

image credit: marvel comics

What new characters can fans look forward to meeting? With Dark Vader and the Emperor gone and years (decades) before the rise of Kylo Ren, who are the new threats terrorizing the galaxy?

I think one of the themes of these early issues is really – it never gets easier. The heroes have seen the Empire fall, Vader and the Emperor are dead – but now the work begins, right? You have to govern, you have to rebuild your identity, you have to decide what it’s like to be a diplomat vs a smuggler… And a lot of this soul-searching and introspection is happening while part of the New Republic itself decides, ‘hey, what is the benefit of being a part of this?’ It creates problems from the drop, but as the heroes explore the ‘why’ of it, they uncover something much darker. Each issue will very much be a standalone, and almost explore a genre unto itself – we’ve got a very “western”-style story, a murder mystery, a heist – but when read together, you’ll see the bigger mystery shape up and hopefully pay off after the first arc.

image credit: marvel comics

You’re working with Phil Noto, who has delivered some epic work already in Marvel’s Star Wars comics. What has Noto brought to the table during your collaboration?

Phil is just a master. I’ve known him forever and always admired his work and his work ethic. He’s a super pro, and it just feels like having him on this book immediately blesses the series, you know? It’s not just his likenesses – it’s the pacing and structure. He takes my words and certifies them as Star Wars. I’m so lucky to be working with him on this.

image credit: marvel comics

Star Wars is the flagship title, but are there any characters or storylines that will be ripe for crossover events or even spinoff books down the line?

The comics team is in pretty constant contact – but the crossover thing is more an editorial question. That said, I’m sure we’d play well together!

Star Wars #1 goes on sale May 7th. Let us know what you’re most excited about seeing in this post-Return of the Jedi era in the comments below!