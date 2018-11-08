Preview Mark Millar’s ‘Prodigy’ #1, Exclusive John Cassaday Cover Reveal

Comics writer Mark Millar is collaborating with the amazingly talented Rafael Albuquerque for the latest Millarworld title Prodigy, the second new title coming after the line was purchased by Netflix.

We have a look at the first issue featuring Albuquerque’s beautiful, unlettered artwork, as well as an exclusive reveal of a variant cover from John Cassaday. Take a look below!

Prodigy follows a character who sounds likely to give Batman and James Bond a run for their money, according to the series synopsis”

“In Prodigy, the world’s smartest man isn’t content with running the world’s most successful business. His brilliant mind needs constant challenge and so he’s become the go-to guy for governments around the world when a problem arises they just can’t handle. A Nobel-Prize winning scientist, a genius composer, an Olympic-level athlete and an expert in the occult, Edison Crane is as addicted to the mysteries of the world as he is to sitting at the top of the Fortune 500. These are the tales of the world’s most exceptional man and this story marks his first published adventure.”

Millar himself is extremely excited about the title, as well as the future of Millarworld now that it’s been acquired by the streaming giant.

“Now that Millarworld is owned by Netflix the possibilities are off the scale.” Millar told ComicBook.com last year. “In publishing terms, we’re being smart and staying at my exact current output, which is around 20 monthly comics a year or four graphic novel collections. This means we can really focus on promoting each book and use Netflix’s massive international machine. Their presence is just ridiculous. We’re announcing a new book this weekend and it almost feels like we’re announcing a movie. The amount of thought and the number of people behind this is unlike anything I’ve experienced in over 20 years as a comic-book creator.

“Again, this is next-level stuff and our plan is to have a range of books backed up by this incredible PR machine backed up by this amazing resource, which is the highest quality movies and TV shows we can do.” Millar continued. “But publishing is just a part of what Millarworld is doing at Netflix, the idea being that I’m just constantly creating new stories and these are being exploited in lots of different mediums, as we’ll explain over the coming months.”

Prodigy #1 will be released from Image Comics and will hit comic store shelves and digital storefronts on Wednesday, December 5th. Check out the preview pages for the issue below.