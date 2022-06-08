Rob Liefeld Launching Prophet Re-Mastered With All-Star Art Team

Comic book legend Rob Liefeld and Image Comics, the company he helped to found, have teamed up to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Liefeld's Prophet with an a "Re-mastered" version of Prophet#1 drawn by an all-star roster of Comic book talent from past and present, ComicBook.com has learned exclusively. This is not Liefeld's first foray into revisiting his Image Comics past; last month, he announced an NFT initiative that would give fans a chance to own new covers for Bloodstrike, among other things. This time, it's Prophet -- a character with a feature film in development as you read this -- who's getting the throwback treatment.

John Prophet first debuted in 1992 in the pages of Youngblood #2, written and drawn by Rob Liefeld. The character became an instant hit with audiences, and Liefeld capitalized on that popularity by creating a showcase series for Prophet, featuring art by Dan Panosian from stories and layouts by Liefeld.

"Whenever I set out to create any project, I have great expectations and I work super-hard to make sure that those expectations are met. " Liefeld told ComicBook.com in a statement." With Prophet Re-Mastered #1, expectations were exceeded 100 times over! In order to bring some fresh excitement to Prophet, I reached out to a wide field of talented artists, many I didn't know and had never worked with, all of whom, turns out, were humongous Prophet fans! Every single artist that contributed turned in work that went above and beyond! Several of them told me how excited that they were re-creating pages for a comic book that meant so much to them in their youth! It soared way past my wildest dreams! This comic is a beautiful tribute to the Prophet pantheon of comics! Fans are in for a real treat with this Re-Mastered edition!"

Prophet Re-Mastered #1 features art by Philip Tan, Kenneth Roccafort, Clay Mann, Viktor Bogdonavic, V. Ken Marion, Marat Mychaels, Dan Fraga, Karl Altstaetter, Dan Panosian, Cory Hamscher, Thomas Hedglen, Tom Scioli, Jim Rugg, Ed Piskor, Robert Willis, Raymond Leonard, Ale Garza, Ryan Kincaid and Rob Liefeld.

In October 2021, it was announced that Jake Gyllenhaal will play John Prophet in a movie version of Prophet, with Sam Hargrave directing and a script from Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim. Liefeld will serve as Executive Producer with Jeff Robinov of Studio 8.

"Jake Gyllenhaal has done so many great films and is such a chameleon and an artist," Liefeld said at the time. "We just watched The Guilty this last weekend, and my two boys became Jake Gyllenhaal fans because they watched Nightcrawler and Prisoner. I even told my daughter the other day, I go, 'You should watch The Day after Tomorrow with me, because Jake Gyllenhaal's in it!' He's been in so many amazing roles that he is going to just crush it with Prophet."

Prophet Re-Mastered #1 will be in comic shops on July 20, 2022. You can see some pages from the issue below.