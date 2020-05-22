Read the First Issue of Dark Horse's Ether for Free (Exclusive)

Over the course of the coronavirus quarantine, Dark Horse Comics has unveiled a whole batch of debut issues that can be read for free entirely online. The next issue, which is now available completely free exclusively on ComicBook.com, is the critically acclaimed Ether #1 from Matt Kindt and David Rubin.

As if Kindt and Rubin weren't big-enough reasons to pull you into the title alone, Ether features a plot full of more twists and turns than your favorite M. Night Shyamalan flick. Starring an interdimensional explorer by the name Boone Dias, Ether is a sci-fi epic through and through, with a massive adventure unfolding in front of your eyes with every turn of the page.

You can read Dark Horse's official synopsis for the series below.

"A science-minded adventurer gets mixed up in the mysteries of a fantasy world in this charming new adventure from an award-winning creative team. Boone Dias is an interdimensional explorer, a scientist from Earth who has stumbled into great responsibility. He’s got an explanation for everything, so of course the Ether’s magical residents turn to him to solve their toughest crimes. But maybe keeping the real and the abstract separate is too big a job for just one man."

Keep scrolling to read Ether #1: