Ryan Reynolds’ First Marvel Role Is a Deep-Cut Character (And It’s Not Deadpool)

The MCU has been doing a great job of giving previous Marvel actors a chance at redemption, with the most famous examples stemming from previous Fantastic Four film versions. We’re talking of course about Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan, who both played the Human Torch, and who fans all readily agree that their later MCU roles are far superior. They’re not the only ones, as Ryan Reynolds, who has had a blast portraying Deadpool in recent Marvel movies, was once a different Marvel character entirely. His appearance in Blade: Trinity didn’t go too well, so fans are justified in forgetting about his earlier run in Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ryan Reynold’s history with superhero comics has become a bit of a running joke, with even the actor jumping in on the wisecracks. His previous roles include Hal Jordan in Green Lantern, Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and finally, Hannibal King in Blade: Trinity. All three roles were met with a fair bit of criticism, as were the movies as a whole. Thankfully, Reynolds’ role in the latest rendition of Deadpool has received more positive reactions from fans.

Ryan Reynolds as Hannibal King

Blade: Trinity was the third and final installment in Wesley Snipes’ Blade trilogy, and while fans would love to see more, we’re left waiting. The third movie brought in a new team of vampire hunters, the Nightstalkers. Among the team is a character called Hannibal King. As part of the Nightstalkers, he’s dedicated to hunting and killing all vampires, save perhaps Blade. In the movie, the Nightstalkers concoct a plan to wipe out the vampiric threat once and for all. They just need some assistance to get the job done, with help from Blade naturally.

Throughout the movie, Hannibal King is kidnapped and tortured by Drake, aka Dracula. Hannibal’s scenes are full of tension, and his safety is uncertain on more than one occasion. His survival in the story is seemingly tied up with the Nightstalker’s grand plan, which is only partially successful. Reynolds of course brings his trademark smarmy and cocky humor to the role, a staple of all his characters.

Hannibal King in Marvel Comics

The Hannibal King of the comics is fairly different, explaining some of the fan ire. He was first introduced in Tomb of Dracula #25, which was released in 1974. Yes, this vampire hunter has been around for decades. Once upon a time, Hannibal King was a private investigator before a vampire named Deacon Frost got his hands on him (that name should ring a bell for Blade fans, he was played by Stephen Dorff in the first film).

Unlike most freshly turned vampires, Hannibal King was repulsed by the idea of his new life. Instead, he swore to never drink from a human and instead use his newfound powers for good. Unfortunately, his vampire status prevented him from daylight work, forcing a few drastic changes. One thing led to another, and Hannibal King eventually crossed paths with Blade. This might have gone poorly if not for their shared enemy, Frost. Thus, they began an alliance of sorts and had many adventures, which sometimes got pretty strange.

Together, Blade, Hannibal King, and a third hunter named Frank Drake would form the organization known as the Nightstalkers. This runs counter to the version portrayed in the movie, as Blade joins the already existing team. This minor complaint could easily be forgiven if not for the other problems in the film.

Film Reception and Difficulties

Blade: Trinity is a classic example of an action-over-plot film; it’s all flash and no substance, which explains why fans weren’t thrilled about this final movie. It’s important to note that most fans of the character agreed that Ryan Reynolds was the right pick for the role. As with his earlier take on Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, it was a case of the right actor but bad directions (and script).

The direction wasn’t the only problem on set; reportedly, Wesley Snipes and Ryan Reynolds did not get along while on set. It all comes down to acting styles, as Reynolds enjoys a lighter mood, whereas Snipes is more methodical. The two styles clashed, causing a tension that bled into scenes here and there. More specifically, Snipes believed Reynolds’s humorous style did not fit the serious character or the movie’s overall tone. To the delight of fans, this drama was addressed during Deadpool & Wolverine, with Blade casually commenting on how he doesn’t like Deadpool. It’s a meta moment that is perfect for Deadpool and his fans. Of course, Deadpool had a quippy comeback for that; he always does.

Blade: Trinity is available for rent on several services, including YouTube and Amazon. Deadpool & Wolverine is available to stream on Disney+.