Schitt’s Creek Star Writing Upcoming Graphic Novel

Schitt’s Creek is adding graphic novelist to her resume. Z2 Comics has announced Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch, Hampshire’s debut graphic novel. She’s teaming with veteran comics writer Eliot Rahal (Bleed Them Dry, Knock’ Em Dead). Artists Kristen Gudsnuk & Ames Liu are creating the art. The graphic novel will be available as a softcover, hardcover, and deluxe oversized hardcover. “Channeling my inner low-key witch into Amelia Aierwood has been a pure joy,” Hampshire said in a statement provided to The Beat. “Creating a book like this was a dream I didn’t know I had. The talent of the people I’m working with transcended my expectations,”

Rahal added. “Working with Emily has been a positive throughline, both personally and professionally. She wants to make something that’s both gentle and silly. It’s heartfelt, but off-the-wall. Something for readers young and older working through those big emotions. It’s really been such a joy to be a part of.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Z2 Comics also offered a description of the graphic novel. It reads:

“The book blends millennial homebody ennui with wand-waving delight in the story of Amelia, the least-favorite daughter of L.A.’s most famous family of witches, the Aierwoods (think the Kardiashians of the witch world). She’s a so-so spellcaster who would rather eat Pop-Tarts while listening to murder podcasts than be a reality TV star.

“While Amelia’s sisters have all followed in the footsteps of her prominent parents, everything she does is just a little…off-brand. A late bloomer who has yet to find her calling, Amelia uses her powers for mostly mundane things, but even those lead to magical misfires, e.g. the unfashionable witch’s hat that’s permanently stuck to her head.

As her family’s fame continues to rise, they have no choice but to exclude their bumbling black sheep daughter from the next great chapter of the Aierwoods—reality TV! With the help of her adopted brother Spaghetti—who she accidentally turned into a yeti… long story—Amelia must carve her own path outside of her family’s influence.”

Caitlyn Rose Boyle & Liu created the book’s cover art. The deluxe edition includes art prints from Gudsnuk, Cara McGee, and Dominique Roses. It also comes with enamel pins and an Amelia Aierwood lunchbox with art by Fred Stressing.

Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch is available for pre-order. It will ship later in 2022.

Hampshire is best known for playing Stevie Budd on Schitt’s Creek. She also starred in Syfy’s 12 Monkeys. She’s currently appearing in .