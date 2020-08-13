Scorpion Comics Spider-Man and Venom Exclusive Variants Revealed for Metaverse

✖

While fans can't enjoy the physical convention experience, ReedPop is offering fans a cool way to interact with some of their favorite brands with Metaverse, a full virtual convention. To celebrate the event fans can get their hands on several exclusive and limited edition covers, and that includes two sweet Marvel variant covers from Scorpion Comics. The first one is a Clayton Crain Spider-Man cover featuring Crain's version of Symbiote Spider-Man, while the second one is Gabriele Dell'Otto cover of Venom #27.

You can see both covers in all their glory below, and the first set of Spider-Man covers is limited to 800 and will run $99.99 per set. The Venom #27 cover is limited to 700 and will run for $49.99. Both are limited to 2 copies per person.

Throughout the event, there will be limited amounts available per day, and Scorpion Comics Partner Sean McLoughlin gave us a breakdown of the limited variants.

(Photo: ReedPop)

"We are grateful to work with Clayton Crain and Gabriele Dell Otto to make some amazing covers for Reed Pop’s Metaverse event," McLoughlin said. "We normally save books like these for New York Comic Con which is our Super Bowl. We use Facebook and IG to advertise our books on social media and we also have a newsletter we send out whenever we have a new comic book to offer. Other artists we love to work with are Peach Momoko, Lucio Parrillo, Carla Cohen, Alan Quah, Rafael Grassetti, Livio Ramondelli, Kael Ngu, David Mack, Tim Sale, Mark Bagley and more."

"We work hard to pair the right artist with the right project. It can be challenging and time-consuming to set up the right project with the right artist and meet deadlines. Our focus is making comics that increase in value and sellout. We are collectors and understand what fans want when they buy a book. We have a close relationship with Gerber and use Mylites and Fullbacks. Most of our books come with a professional, individual number COA in the back. We overprint books so that we can discard as many damages as possible. We understand fans want nice quality books and grading candidates and do our best. Overprinted books are destroyed."

You can check out the official description for ReedPop's Metaverse below.

"What is the Metaverse, you ask? It is a virtual realm, the sum of all fandoms, delivered by ReedPop, the organizers of Emerald City Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, and more. You’ll encounter one-of-a-kind interactive experiences with your favorite celebs and creators, discover new releases, explore a rich exhibitor marketplace, get access to sweet merchandise, and connect with other fans from across the globe to celebrate all things pop culture."

