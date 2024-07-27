SDCC 2024: DC Reveals Preview and Details of Elseworlds’ Green Lantern Dark

DC recently revealed its All In initiative that will launch after the conclusion of Absolute Power, but it’s also been revealing more and more details on its epic DC Absolute line of books, which will reimagine the publisher’s biggest heroes in new and exciting ways. The lineup for Absolute includes Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, The Flash, and Green Lantern, but that’s not the only reimagining Green Lantern fans have to look forward to. At today’s What’s Happening in the DC Multiverse panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the publisher gave us some welcome new details on the upcoming Elseworlds version of Green Lantern, titled Green Lantern Dark, and we even got new images of the series to hold us over until the book’s anticipated release, which you can check out on the next slide.

What Is Green Lantern Dark?

Green Lantern Dark is a new project from the Something is Killing the Children and House of Slaughter team of writer Tate Brombal and Werther Dell’Edera. They will be making their Elseworlds debut with Green Lantern Dark, and while they didn’t share a ton of details, they did reveal that this version is inspired by DC’s Tangent version of Green Lantern. As for what attracted them to the project, the duo cited the opportunity to work outside of DC’s main continuity and getting the chance to be a part of the newly relaunched Elseworlds line, and fans should be very excited to see what this duo comes up with.

Dell’Edera is the main artist of BOOM! Studios’ excellent Something is Killing the Children, and as you can see in the preview on the next slide, is a perfect fit for a darker take on Green Lantern. Having the bright green light of the Lanterns piercing the darkness creates an unforgettable visual, and immediately sets this version of Green Lantern apart from anything else.

Meanwhile, Brombal has done amazing work on House of Slaughter, taking several characters that live within the world of Something is Killing the Children and building them up to be leading stars. As they also interact with different houses in the Order of St. George, Brombal is also a perfect fit to spin stories in the world of Green Lantern, which is itself based on the emotional spectrum and has a host of other Corps in the mix over the years. Now this team has a chance to take the franchise in a big new direction, and fans will get to check it out when it hits stores on October 23rd.

Are you excited for Green Lantern Dark? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!

