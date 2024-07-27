SDCC 2024: DC Teases Future of the Green Lantern Corps and More at Comic-Con

It’s been a busy few days for the DC Universe at San Diego Comic-Con, as DC has shared a number of announcements for its film, TV, and comics divisions. DC revealed some new creative teams and series for its All In and Absolute lines at the Absolute Power panel, and then revealed more at its Jim Lee and Friends panel. Today it was time for the What’s Happening in the DC Multiverse panel, and fans were treated to even more big reveals across All In and Absolute, with one of the major spotlights given to the world of Green Lantern. Jeremy Adams was on hand to discuss some of the things coming up for the series but also gave several teases about the future of the Corps, which will be revealed in the Green Lantern Civil Corps Special, which will be co-written with Phillip Kennedy Johnson. You can get a full preview of both Green Lantern #16 and the Green Lantern Civil Corps Special on the next slide.

The What’s Happening in the DC Multiverse panel was led by DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins and included writers Mark Waid, G. Willow Wilson, Jeremy Adams, Tate Brombal, Ram V, and Jeff Lemire as well as artist Werther Dell’Edera. Adams would give fans some insight into Hal Jordan’s role in Absolute Power, and then also teased what is to come for Hal and the Corps in Green Lantern #16.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Future of the Corps

Green Lantern #16 will kick off a new story arc and will bring in some familiar faces, as Jordan, Guy Gardner, and John Stewart will have to confront the Dark Star resurrection and how it will affect Kilowog, who was apparently killed in an explosion during Hal’s past trip to Korugar. That caused Jordan to splinter off from the United Planets and head back to Earth, though Kilowog has still been with him in construct form. Now we might actually see a real reunion between the two.

That wasn’t all the team had to share though, as Adams also talked about what will happen with the Green Lantern Corps, who have been severely splintered after the United Planets took over the Corps and started blowing up all of the Lantern Batteries and combining the emotional spectrum to create lethal soldiers. The future of the Corps will be revealed in Green Lantern Civil Corps Special, which will be co-written by Green Lantern War Journal’s Phillip Kennedy Johnson. That issue will land in comic stores on October 9th.

First though Jordan still has to figure out how to navigate a world taken over by Amanda Waller in Absolute Power, and Green Lantern #14 will be another important tie-in for Jordan. You can find the official disruption for Green Lantern #14 below.

“HOW FAR WILL HAL JORDAN GO TO ESCAPE THE CLUTCHES OF AMANDA WALLER? Hal Jordan must don the weapons of DC’s greatest villains to escape Amanda Waller’s clutches and reconnect with the heroes who are set to strike back at this new Absolute Power! Meanwhile, Carol sets out on a mission to help others, learning what it means to be a hero along the way. PLUS: Witness the rise of the SHADOW LANTERNS in an all-new backup story by MARC GUGGENHEIM and DARICK ROBERTSON!”

Are you excited for what’s coming up for Green Lantern? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!

Green Lantern #16 Cover By Xermanico

Green Lantern 16 Cover By Leirix

Green Lantern 16 Variant Cover By Chris Samnee

Green Lantern 16 Variant Cover By John Timms

Green Lantern Civil Corps Special 1 Main Cover

Green Lantern Civil Corps Special 1 Cover By Salvador Larroca