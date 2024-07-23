Deadpool & Wolverine Gets Stunning $370-Million Box Office Projection

Deadpool & Wolverine is projected to bring in an astonishing $370 million during its opening weekend at the box office. The latest numbers have the MCU blockbuster looking at about $170 million domestically. That would be the largest R-rated opening of all-time. The original Deadpool raked in about $132 million. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return as Deadpool and Wolverine respectively in a team-up that Marvel fans have been waiting their entire lives for. What’s more, Marvel Studios has put on the full-court press to promote this film. Trotting these stars across the world with director Shawn Levy is no easy feat. The efforts to flood everyone’s timelines have paid off handsomely as the San Diego Comic-Con set are absolutely buzzing about the feature despite know relatively little about the plot.

It’s not just North America either, other markets seem jazzed to see Reynolds and Jackman reunited as Deadpool & Wolverine. While a lot of observers spent the early frames of 2024 handwringing about the state of the box office, the last month and change has demonstrated that the press focus on low box office totals around The Fall Guy and others was largely misplaced. Once Will Smith and Martin Lawrence kicked the door down with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the runway was prepared for Inside Out 2 to kick things into a higher gear. And things haven’t really slowed down since. In fact, just last week, Twisters came in ahead of projections to throw up a similar alley-oop to Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Cameos Haves Only Fed The Hype

Could we see more of these familiar faces?

Weeks ago, as fans filtered into screenings of the first 35 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine, buzz began to build for the entire product. Murmurs about wild cameos and true multiversal madness trickled out of those theaters. However, Marvel Studios wouldn’t let Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman show off too much of the spectacle. After the shocked first reactions last night, we can see that probably was for the best. The audience reactions coming out of Deadpool & Wolverine has been nothing short of spectacular

Levy had to keep mum in the weeks leading up to this movie. He teased, “We wish we could show you the whole movie, but Marvel won’t let us do that. We have to wait a couple more weeks.” After all that patience, we can all agree that this movie ended up delivering on these lofty promises.

“The honest truth is we’re hiding a lot, which is why we’re showing this amount of footage,” Reynolds said during the fan event in Berlin. “There’s kind of an impossible amount of surprises that, in a couple of weeks, we’re so excited to unleash.”

