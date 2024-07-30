SDCC 2024: Daniel Warren Johnson Reveals Superman Pitch DC Rejected

Daniel Warren Johnson says that he has a Superman story that DC has turned him down on. One day, the Wonder Woman: Dead Earth creator would like to see this story make it to print. In fact, Superman is big on his bucket list. Johnson said, “I have a great Superman book DC has turned me down once we’ll try again soon.” When our interviewer said that they would be excited to see it, the writer joked, “Plastic Man with no arms and legs.” Clearly, there’s some fun brewing there, but will have to wait to see it. DC and DC Studios had their hands Full with a bunch of other announcements over the weekend like Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Batman.

DC’s latest Batman writer, Scott Snyder offered his thoughts on the company’s take on an alternate universe with a fresh take. “That’s the spirit of this universe. In this universe, the heroes come up in ways that make them underdogs,” Snyder argued. “They have a lot less of the comforts and things that they have in the main universe. Without spoiling things in each of the books, they have to be tougher, they have to be more resourceful, they have to shine brighter. And it makes them more badass.”

Snyder says the Absolute Universe exists “in one shared space and as part of a bigger story that we’ll be telling over the course of the next few years,” he went on, characterizing DC All In as a “driving force for the company.”

Daniel Warren Johnson Is Busy With Transformers

Daniel Warren Johnson talks Transformers with ComicBook.

It’s not all bad for the comic creator, though. Daniel Warren Johnson talked to us about his experience, writing Transformers and the fan response to the title during San Diego Comic-Con 2024. A lot of readers have been supportive, but with everything there will be people who take issue with certain creative choices.

“I’ve had a few fans be really upset that I killed Bumblebee,” he shared. “So, some old school fans, they’re like, ‘What the heck?’ And I’m like, deal with it, in a nice way. I’ve also got a lot of kids that are into the Transformers series, like pretty young, which is awesome because I’m like, ‘Whoa StarScream kills a guy in issue #1, how did you deal with that?’ And the Dad’s like, ‘It’s cool, it’s fine.’ So getting a new generation in is really sweet. And getting them in at comic level? As opposed to a cartoon level? Super cool.”

“it’s intense. Uh Thanks guys, love you. that’s been really great and then also just the response has been overwhelming,” Johnson remembered. “I just took the book because I wanted to do it. I wanted to have fun and here we are. It’s blown up and it’s an honor. I mean, come on. I’ve been drawing this stuff since I was a little kid. So, the fact that I get to do it and pay my mortgage? It’s pretty cool. Thanks Optimus!”

