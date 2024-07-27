SDCC 2024: Transformers Writer Daniel Warren Johnson Talks Fan Reactions

Transformers writer Daniel Warren Johnson talked about the fan reaction to the book so far. San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is going on right now and ComicBook managed to sit down with the comics creator about his journey with the title. People have been very receptive to his take on the Autobots and Decepticons. Johnson admitted, “It feels awesome. I mean, I’m trying to think of something cool to say. I don’t have anything. It’s really, it’s very flattering.” Despite that warm reception, he did remember some fans being miffed about certain creative choices in the books. There are some characters that older readers hold dear. So, when they have to go, you’re going to get some pushback.

“I’ve had a few fans be really upset that I killed Bumblebee,” he admitted. “So, some old school fans, they’re like, ‘What the heck?’ And I’m like, deal with it, in a nice way. I’ve also got a lot of kids that are into the Transformers series, like pretty young, which is awesome because I’m like, ‘Whoa Star Scream kills a guy in issue #1, how did you deal with that?‘ And the Dad’s like, ‘It’s cool, it’s fine.’ So getting a new generation in is really sweet. And getting them in at comic level? As opposed to a cartoon level? Super cool.”

“it’s intense. Uh Thanks guys, love you. that’s been really great and then also just the response has been overwhelming,” Johnson recalled. “I just took the book because I wanted to do it. I wanted to have fun and here we are. It’s blown up and it’s an honor. I mean, come on. I’ve been drawing this stuff since I was a little kid. So, the fact that I get to do it and pay my mortgage? It’s pretty cool. Thanks Optimus!”

A Big Transformers Weekend

Poster for Transformers One released ahead of SDCC 2024

Transformers has a big presence at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. The new movie Transformers One screened for some fans and critics. It seems like there are some real momentum building behind these motorized, heroes. Here’s what Paramount has to say, about the new film:

“TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated TRANSFORMERS movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.”

