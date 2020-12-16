Sensational Wonder Woman Series Revealed

DC surprised everyone on this new comic book day Wednesday with the reveal of a brand new Wonder Woman series coming to its growing digital-first library. The title of the new series is Sensational Wonder Woman, and at the helm is writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn), artist Meghan Hetrick (Wonder Woman Agent of Peace), and colorist Marissa Louise. Sensational Wonder Woman will publish weekly in line with the rest of the DC Digital First series, and those who check it out will find reader-friendly standalone stories free of continuity for any fan to enjoy. This is the ultimate starting point for the character, and with Wonder Woman 1984 just around the corner, it's a perfect time.

The series will kick off with a battle between Diana and Doctor Psycho, and during the battle Wonder Woman sacrifices herself to stop him. The impact from his psychic blast traps her in an alternate reality, and it's up to Hawkgirl to help Diana remember who she is and get back to her world.

Phillips and Hetrick will be one of several talented creative teams working on the series, as future arcs will feature the work of Colleen Doran, Alyssa Wong, Eleonora Carlini, Mirka Andolfo, Corinna Bechko, and more.

Future stories will involve plenty of other notable characters in Diana's world, including Cheetah, Steve Trevor, Hippolyta, Wonder Girl, and more, and you can get a look at the upcoming series in our new preview starting on the next slide.

Sensational Wonder Woman #1 launches on digital platforms Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, and will launch with a main cover by Yasmine Putri. The print version will hit comic book stores on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 and will also include a variant cover by EJIKURE.

Sensational Wonder Woman #1 launches on digital platforms Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, and will launch with a main cover by Yasmine Putri. The print version will hit comic book stores on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 and will also include a variant cover by EJIKURE.